Anthony Ralston ready to answer Scotland full-back SOS for Nations League clash with Ukraine

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston insists he is ready to answer Scotland’s full-back SOS call to face Ukraine.

National boss Steve Clarke has been rocked by four injuries to full-backs ahead of the crunch UEFA Nations League decider on Tuesday.

Scotland top Group B1, two points ahead of second-placed Ukraine, going into the final game in Krakow, Poland.

However, Clarke faces a major full-back headache in the bid to win the group and promotion to the elite League A.

Captain Andy Robertson was ruled out prior to the international break with a knee injury.

Right-back Nathan Patterson was stretchered off in the 3-0 defeat of Ukraine at Hampden last week and has returned to Everton.

Left-back Kieran Tierney was forced off in the 2-1 defeat of Republic of Ireland with a head knock, before right-back Aaron Hickey later limped off.

Ralston, who came on as a substitute against the Irish, hopes his team-mates recover in time to face Ukraine.

However, if they are ruled out, the 23-year-old is ready to step up.

Ralston said: “If you get the chance then you just have to believe in yourself.

“That’s important in your career, regardless of what level you’re at.

“You have to stay ready for whenever you are required.

“That is part and parcel of football.

“Everybody wants to play, so when you get your chance you just have to enjoy it and take your opportunity.

“We are together as a squad and you have to be ready to go in if required.

“It is unfortunate (the injuries), it is not something you want to see happen.

“Hopefully we can get them back fit for the game against Ukraine.

“If not, they will be big misses.”

Ralston and Greg Taylor available

Celtic duo Ralston and Greg Taylor could be the only fit full-back options in Clarke’s squad for the group decider against Ukraine.

Taylor replaced Tierney late in the first half against the Irish after the Arsenal left-back suffered a head knock.

Ralston said: “Greg Taylor is like myself. There is a lot of competition in his position.

“But he did brilliantly when he came on.

“He’s had a great start to the season with Celtic as well, so I’m very pleased for him.”

Expecting a tough game in Krakow

Scotland need to avoid defeat against war-torn Ukraine in neutral Poland to win Group B1.

That would secure promotion to League A, which comprises the European elite nations such as Spain, Germany, Italy, Croatia and France.

Another reward for winning the group is a guaranteed play-off spot for Euro 2024, should Scotland fail to qualify via the traditional route.

Should Scotland win the group, they will also be elevated into pot two for the Euro 2024 draw on October 9.

Ralston said: “We are all in a good place as a squad, but we need to continue to go that way.

“We will be expecting another tough game against Ukraine.

“They always bring that.

“It will just be the same as what we have been doing in the past few games.”

The clash with Ukraine will be Scotland’s third UEFA Nations League game in six days.

Scotland trained at the Oriam in Edinburgh on Monday morning before jetting out to Poland on the eve of the game.

Ralston said: “It is a quick turnaround and there are a lot of games in quick succession so we need to be ready.”

Scots were pre-warned about Irish physicality

Ralston was introduced in the 58th minute against Republic of Ireland for his fifth cap, replacing Hickey.

The Scots were drawing 1-1 when the Celtic defender was introduced and would go on to win via a late penalty converted by Ryan Christie.

Ralston said: “I have been fortunate enough to play for my country before and that helped me on Saturday night when I came on.

“Everybody just needs to stay together and going in the right direction.

“We stood up to what they had to offer throughout the game and did well.

“Before the game, we were aware they posed a physical challenge, that was what we worked on.

“We were aware of their physicality throughout the pitch. But, to a man, the boys stood up to that.

“There was a terrific atmosphere.

“The fans really pushed the boys on and encouraged us to win the game.

“Credit to them. We sent them home happy, which is the main thing.”

Scotland will not play for a draw

A point in Krakow on Tuesday evening will be enough to win the group and earn promotion to the elite League A.

Ralston insists the Scots will not be cautious and play for a draw – they are targeting victory.

He said: “The message is clear – that we go in with the intent to win the game.

“That is what we have done in each game so far.

“We will have the same attitude on Tuesday – it has stood us in good stead so far.”