Junior football: Stoneywood Parkvale on Scottish Cup duty while Culter take on Hermes in top of the table clash

By Reporter
October 7, 2022, 7:04 am
Picture of Stonehaven's Keith Horne being tackled by Stoneywood Parkvale's Liam Bain. Image: Kenny Elrick
Picture of Stonehaven's Keith Horne being tackled by Stoneywood Parkvale's Liam Bain. Image: Kenny Elrick

Stoneywood Parkvale play Bellshill Athletic in the second round of the Scottish Junior Cup after the original tie was abandoned in the second half a fortnight ago due to an injury to a home player.

The tie kicks off at 2.30pm.

There’s almost a full McBookie.com league programme with the Premier League meeting of the two sides currently boasting a 100 per cent record the stand-out fixture when Culter face Hermes at Crombie Park.

The visitors head the table having triumphed in all seven outings, and have a superior goal difference, while the newly-crowned Grill League Cup winners have played two games fewer due to cup commitments and sit third.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle, sandwiched between the two, entertain Banchory St Ternan and at Ian Mair Park, Dyce take on Colony Park.

Culter are Grill League Cup winners following one-sided final

Dufftown will be looking for their first win of the season in the league when Ellon United make the trip to Westburn Park, Montrose Roselea welcome East End and Maud travel to Glenury Park to play Stonehaven.

The top of the Championship is very tight with Sunnybank, Banks o’ Dee JFC and Fraserburgh United all sitting on 21 points.

United, who have won seven out of seven, are at home to Forres Thistle while Sunnybank, having played a game more, meet Aberdeen University at Heathryfold. Banks o’ Dee, who have played nine, are on the road at New Elgin.

Elsewhere, Burghead Thistle host Cruden Bay, Newmachar United are away to Deveronside, Glentanar are up against Buchanhaven Hearts at Woodside, Islavale go to Longside and bottom markers Lossiemouth United face fourth place Rothie Rovers.

All league matches start at 2pm.

