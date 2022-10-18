Fort William in it to win it as new boss Alan Gray plots North Caledonian League title shot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Fort William manager Alan Gray insists the Lochaber club have enough quality to be genuine contenders for this season’s North Caledonian League crown.

Saturday’s 4-0 home win against Nairn County A at Claggan Park followed 5-1 and 6-1 victories against Orkney and Halkirk.

His short-term predecessor Chris Baffour guided Fort to their first win of the season, which was a 2-1 success at Thurso before he parted ways with the club and Gray was brought in, initially on an interim basis.

Backed by assistant Darren Duncan, the boss has seen his side move up to fifth spot, seven points behind leaders Loch Ness.

An opening day loss against Golspie Sutherland and a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to high-flying Loch Ness are the setbacks so far in an otherwise encouraging start to the term.

Gray is creating a winning blend of local players to complement those players brought to the club by Chris Baffour, who was only briefly in charge from the end of last season to the very early stages of this term.

The club is looking for a route back to the Highland League following their relegation last season and to do that they must win the North Caledonian League then negotiate the pyramid play-offs.

Fort players hit the ground running

Gray has been thrilled by the reaction from his squad from the moment he and his coaches asked them to prove their worth.

He said: “I asked the players to go and make a statement from the Orkney game onwards. The club has just been relegated and we have new players who are here to prove a point.

“We got that instant reaction, which was fantastic and we got it the following week against Halkirk.

“I thought we were very unlucky against Loch Ness recently. It could have finished 1-1 or gone 2-1 either way and I was disappointed we lost such a late winner from a corner.”

Main goal is Highland League return

While winning the title and a place back in the Highland League is the ultimate goal for 2022/23, Gray knows there are many factors at play.

He added: “There’s no reason why we can’t challenge for the league if we play the way we’re capable of, while you always need a bit of luck here and there.

“If this season turns out to be one of consolidation and we’re playing well and developing for the future, so be it, but people want a winning team and we’ll be aiming to win and reach the play-offs.”

NCL is packed with quality players

Gray knows the NCL has risen in quality over the years and he insists his squad must find their feet weekly and get used to its challenging nature.

He added: “I played in the North Caley League was I was 19 or 20 with Bunillidh Thistle and the quality was quite good then. But the quality has really improved since then.

“The Highland League has some sides who could compete with League Two or League One teams. As a result, the North Caledonian League has picked up guys who would be in the Highland League not so long ago.

The Top Goalscorers chart for the club so far in the league this season. pic.twitter.com/EJrs16Xg5r — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) October 15, 2022

“We played Loch Ness and they are a team full of Highland League-level footballers. Invergordon, for example, are the same.

“It won’t be easy, but there is no reason why we cannot be challenging if we can go on a run. We definitely have the quality.

“At the same time, this is a new level for the club. Some of the players are new to it, such as those from England or even Glasgow. You don’t get the same time on the ball – you’ve got to move it on quickly.

“Sometimes you have to win ugly by rolling your sleeves up and getting stuck in. It’s all about getting the right type of players to do that.”

It was great to welcome 50 local youngsters to Claggan Park today. They had the opportunity to watch the first team train, have lunch provided by Lochaber Hope, and then play some small-sided games with the first team players. #MonTheFort 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/5doZFobgCv — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) October 13, 2022

Kids got chance to meet players

Last week, the club opened its gates to 50 local youngsters who got to meet and play small-sided with the players, with lunch provided by charity Lochaber Hope.

Fort’s next match is on October 29 when they welcome third-placed Inverness Athletic to Claggan Park.

There is one rescheduled fixture taking place this Wednesday (October 19) as Clachnacuddin A face St Duthus at Grant Street Park, Inverness.