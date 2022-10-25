North Region Junior football: Sunnybank boss pleased with form as Heathryfold outfit target promotion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunnybank remain at the top of the McBookie.com Championship despite being held at home by Newmachar United at Heathryfold – a result which leaves the visitors in sixth place in the table.

After a goalless opening half, the hosts took the lead from a disputed corner after 75 minutes, central defender Andy Mutch providing the finish by side-footing the ball home from close range.

United left it late with their leveller, but it came when substitute Greg Wood headed home from a free-kick.

Bankies manager Paul Leahy is pleased with the way his squad has performed so far this season, saying: “We’ve defended really well, which has been pleasing – and only conceded six goals in eleven games.

“We also added a fair bit to the squad in the close season to give ourselves more strength in depth.

“We brought in a mixture of players from the amateurs and youngsters, while our more experienced players in the squad have another season under their belt.

“If we can continue our decent form and add more consistency, I’ll be very satisfied with how we’re doing.”

Sunnybank are back at Heathryfold on league business this weekend with the visit of Forres Thistle, and Leahy knows the Jags will be hard to break down.

He added: “It will be a very tough game. They’re unbeaten in three, but we’re the home side and I’ll be looking to take the points before we face a couple of weeks away from the league and concentrate on the cup competitions.”

With four sides up for promotion this season only, Newmachar boss Ewan Robb is enjoying what is a very competitive league, and said: “There’s a lot of good sides in the division and probably eight could make it, but there’s a long way to go of course.

“We’ve been missing a lot of boys all season, which is very frustrating. We had seven out on Saturday, five of whom would be first picks, so hopefully we’ll get them back soon.”

Next up for United, who signed Callum Reid from Stoneywood Parkvale this month and have seen Dylan Forsyth go on loan to Aberdeen University, is the Scottish Junior Cup third round tie against East End at New Advocates Park – a tie that he admits they’ll be the underdogs for.

Robb added: “They’ll start as favourites, but we’ll give it a right go. The last twice we played them, we won 1-0 and lost 3-2, so it should be a competitive game.

“Our aim is to be the last north side in the competition, but it’s great to see our teams progress in what is a very hard competition, and we’ll have at least one side in the last-16.

“Dyce reached the quarter-finals last year and that shows what can be achieved.”