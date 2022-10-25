North Region Junior football: Sunnybank boss pleased with form as Heathryfold outfit target promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Sunnybank boss pleased with form as Heathryfold outfit target promotion

By Reporter
October 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Newmachar's Ryan Whelan and Sunnybank's Andrew Mutch. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Newmachar's Ryan Whelan and Sunnybank's Andrew Mutch. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sunnybank remain at the top of the McBookie.com Championship despite being held at home by Newmachar United at Heathryfold – a result which leaves the visitors in sixth place in the table.

After a goalless opening half, the hosts took the lead from a disputed corner after 75 minutes, central defender Andy Mutch providing the finish by side-footing the ball home from close range.

United left it late with their leveller, but it came when substitute Greg Wood headed home from a free-kick.

Bankies manager Paul Leahy is pleased with the way his squad has performed so far this season, saying: “We’ve defended really well, which has been pleasing – and only conceded six goals in eleven games.

“We also added a fair bit to the squad in the close season to give ourselves more strength in depth.

“We brought in a mixture of players from the amateurs and youngsters, while our more experienced players in the squad have another season under their belt.

“If we can continue our decent form and add more consistency, I’ll be very satisfied with how we’re doing.”

Sunnybank are back at Heathryfold on league business this weekend with the visit of Forres Thistle, and Leahy knows the Jags will be hard to break down.

Newmachar’s Josh Reynolds and Sunnybank’s Kevin Roberston. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Newmachar’s Josh Reynolds and Sunnybank’s Robbie Campbell. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “It will be a very tough game. They’re unbeaten in three, but we’re the home side and I’ll be looking to take the points before we face a couple of weeks away from the league and concentrate on the cup competitions.”

With four sides up for promotion this season only, Newmachar boss Ewan Robb is enjoying what is a very competitive league, and said: “There’s a lot of good sides in the division and probably eight could make it, but there’s a long way to go of course.

“We’ve been missing a lot of boys all season, which is very frustrating. We had seven out on Saturday, five of whom would be first picks, so hopefully we’ll get them back soon.”

Next up for United, who signed Callum Reid from Stoneywood Parkvale this month and have seen Dylan Forsyth go on loan to Aberdeen University, is the Scottish Junior Cup third round tie against East End at New Advocates Park – a tie that he admits they’ll be the underdogs for.

Robb added: “They’ll start as favourites, but we’ll give it a right go. The last twice we played them, we won 1-0 and lost 3-2, so it should be a competitive game.

“Our aim is to be the last north side in the competition, but it’s great to see our teams progress in what is a very hard competition, and we’ll have at least one side in the last-16.

“Dyce reached the quarter-finals last year and that shows what can be achieved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Newmachar's Josh Reynolds and Sunnybank's Robbie Campbell. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter make it eight wins out eight to keep pace with leaders…
Loch Ness remain four points clear at the top of the North Caledonian League after an 11-goal thriller at Fortrose against Halkirk United.
Loch Ness and Alness United go seven-up as 35 goals are scored in North…
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
Dyce Juniors, Adam McNamee (right) celebrates scoring. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Junior football: Dyce aiming to make home advantage count as they target Premier League…
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…
Fort's Martin Munro on his way to a hat-trick against Nairn County A at the weekend. Images: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William in it to win it as new boss Alan Gray plots North…
Stonehaven celebrate their opening goal against Colony Park. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Juniors: Stonehaven put three past Colony Park in first meeting for three years
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous and Aberdeen's Liam Scales hit the deck at Easter Road.
Paul Third: Patience needed as the VAR era begins in Scotland
Stonehaven celebrate their opening goal against Colony Park. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter close the gap on leaders Hermes; Stonehaven win at Colony Park
Loch Ness won 4-3 at Golspie Sutherland with a last-minute own goal.
Drama galore as North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness sneak late win at Golspie

Most Read

1
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
2
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Picture shows; Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. n/A. Supplied by Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Date; Unknown
Civil engineer who repeatedly bit face of girlfriend is a ‘serious risk to any…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…
5
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
7
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
8
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer-turned-comedian Jim Smith adds another Aberdeen date as two shows sell out
9
To go with story by Gemma Bibby. Norman Broadbent Group, the UK?s oldest executive search firm, is setting its sights on growth in Scotland with the opening of its first offices north of the border. The launch of London headquartered Norman Broadbent Group in Scotland marks the arrival of a well-established executive search firm with ambitions to disrupt the market. Opening offices in both Aberdeen and Edinburgh, the firm has established a six-strong team to launch the Scottish business, aiming to employ 20 staff across Scotland by the end of 2025. Picture shows; Outside Rubislaw Terrace Aberdeen L-R Sean Buchan, Natalie Heneghan, Michael Diamond, Emma Brown, Mark Houghton (photo credit Michal Wachucik). Aberdeen. Supplied by Michal Wachucik Date; 24/10/2022
Executive recruitment trio launch Norman Broadbent in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…

More from Press and Journal

The partial solar eclipse can be seen from around 10am today. Image: Chris Sumner.
Shetland to have the best view in UK of today's partial eclipse
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay insists 'we were here last year' as Ross County plot move off…
Yes, he did it again. Finn Russell celebrates with the Calcutta Cup.
Neil Drysdale: Gregor Townsend badly needs Scotland to continue winning run against Australia
Major changes at Inverallan Church approved.
Hot tub glamping pod plans for Tomatin, community use for Grantown church and a…
Left, Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 against Motherwell with teammate Bojan Miovski.
Goal hero Duk the blueprint for Aberdeen's recruitment strategy, says boss Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Duncan Shearer: Refreshing to see Aberdeen benefit from two-up-top approach as Bojan Miovski and…
Cove Rangers striker Gerry McDonagh is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after his goal against Ayr United. Image: Dave Johnston
Gerry McDonagh reveals weight loss push to regain Cove Rangers starting spot
Shapinsay community
Orkney councillors agree to support two community projects in Stronsay and Shapinsay with up…
The realities of Westminster politics is starting to feel more unsettling than science fiction
Scott Begbie: Tories can't keep regenerating prime ministers like Time Lords
Scott Smith says the borders at Haddo House are still going strong.
Gardening with Scott Smith: Boost your herbaceous plants

Editor's Picks

Most Commented