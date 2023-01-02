SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie believes there is plenty of cause for optimism in Scottish football in 2023.

This summer will mark the 10th anniversary since the SPFL was formed, in a merger between the Scottish Premier League and the Scottish Football League.

Inverness-born Beattie has been with the SPFL since 2017, but was recently elevated to his current role.

Along with the running of league competitions, Beattie’s new remit also includes the commercialisation of the Scottish game.

The governing body recently agreed a new broadcasting deal with Sky Sports, reportedly worth £150 million over four years, until 2029.

For the first time, the deal also includes the rights for Scottish Women’s Premier League action.

‘It’s a really exciting time for the league’

Beattie is encouraged by the outlook of the Scottish game at present.

He said: “Reflecting on the overall picture at the minute, it’s a really exciting time for the league.

“We have just agreed our long-term deal with Sky Sports, we had five teams in Europe this year and will do again next year.

“It was disappointing the national team weren’t in Qatar, but the results of the national team have been a lot better in recent years. There’s a real interest in the national team.

“The SWPL has come under the auspices of the SPFL from the summer, and we had our first ever Sky Sports final at Tynecastle earlier in the month.

“From my perspective, stepping into my role as chief operating officer at such an exciting time is fantastic.”

Women’s game beginning to flourish in Scotland

The growth of women’s football is a particular area which Beattie takes satisfaction from, and he is confident it will continue to surge.

Beattie added: “We saw what happened in the Euros with England winning it.

“That tangibly demonstrated the interest in the women’s game, it was fantastic.

“The game up here is growing fast. We saw Hibs against Hearts at Easter Road announce a record attendance for a domestic women’s match in the professional leagues here, which is great.

“It’s a real growth area, it’s fantastic we have the backing of Sky Sports. Fiona McIntyre, the managing director of the SWPL, has done an enormous amount of work to drive this forward.

“From essentially a standing start in January, we have got to a stage where we have two divisions of the SWPL up and running, a cup competition sponsored by Sky Sports, along with a broadcast deal

“It’s a real testament to the work that has gone on from Fiona and her small team at the SWPL.”

Play-offs and split will ensure end of season drama

Beattie believes everything is in place for an exciting climax to the men’s season this summer.

He added: “The play-offs are excellent.

“There are differing views around the structure of the play-offs, which we accept.

“As with everything, the play-offs are the result of compromise between the different divisions, and the competing interests of different divisions.

“But we have a 10-team Championship to have four places which could get you a promotion.

“We accept that we haven’t had a team which has managed to go up through finishing third or fourth, but there have been a few occasions where clubs have gone up from finishing second.

“They have added real drama and excitement to the league. It has led to no real dead-rubber matches towards the end of the season.

“When you think back 10 years to how controversial the split system was in the Premiership, but now we look at how exciting the bottom six is, with that battle to avoid the relegation spot or the play-off spot.

“I think the play-offs and the split system in the Premiership is a really good mix, which really adds to the excitement at the end of the season.”