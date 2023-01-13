Junior football: Big games at Spain Park and Crombie Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first Friday night action of the year takes place at Spain Park this evening when Banks o’ Dee host Sunnybank in the McBookie.com Championship.

The visitors are looking to go clear at the top of the table with the match kicking off at 8pm.

In the Premier League on Saturday, it’s first versus third at Crombie Park with the meeting of Culter and Ellon United.

At Lochside Park second-placed Hermes welcome East End for the second consecutive week, having won 4-0 in the Quest Engineering Cup last weekend.

At Ian Mair Park, Dyce host bottom markers Dufftown, Montrose Roselea travel to Glenury Park to play Stonehaven and Colony Park face Stoneywood Parkvale in Inverurie.

Glentanar have placed defender Chris Fawcett (22) on the transfer list. Any clubs interested then please contact Finlay Ross on 07584960174. pic.twitter.com/V8sruNnbiD — NorthRegionJFA (@JfaNorth) January 11, 2023

Milton Park is the venue for Banchory St Ternan versus Maud and Nairn St Ninian make the trip to Aberdeen Sports Village to play Bridge of Don Thistle.

In the Championship, Fraserburgh United, currently level on points with Sunnybank, are on the road at in-form Glentanar while Rothie Rovers are up against Islavale at Rothienorman.

Elsewhere, Newmachar United go to Buchanhaven Hearts, Burghead Thistle are at home to Longside, Cruden Bay entertain Aberdeen University, Deveronside journey to Lossiemouth United and New Elgin have home advantage against Forres Thistle.

All Saturday’s games get under way at 1.30pm.