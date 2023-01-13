Rugby: Crunch time for Ellon in Caley Division One promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon will likely need to win their remaining four games to have any chance of gaining promotion from Caley Division One.

Following their 24-8 home defeat against leaders Dunfermline last week, the Meadows side will be relying on others to take points from the Fifers in their final three matches.

A trip to Groats Road to meet winless Aberdeen Wanderers should hold no fears for Ellon, while the Fifers will be slightly more apprehensive about a long trip to Thurso where they meet Caithness.

In the same division, Grangemouth Stags who are still on the fringe of the title race are at home to Aberdeenshire, who sit in the bottom two of the seven team league but are capable of beating the best on their day.

In Caley 2 North, the clash of day is at Redcloak where third-place Mackie host league leaders 2nd Highland.

Moray, the in-form team of the division with a game in hand of the Canal Park side, sit second and make the short trip to Duff House where they play Banff.

Sparks should fly in the mid-table meeting of Ross Sutherland and RAF Lossiemouth at Invergordon.

Gordonians 2nds are at home to Shetland while Aberdeen Grammar 2nds will be bidding to break their duck for the season when they meet North Police Scotland at King’s College.

In Caley 3 North, Aberdeenshire 2nds play Aberdeen University Medics, Dyce are at home to Fraserburgh and in the northern section leaders Kinloss Eagles welcome Caithness 2nds.

In the Women’s Premiership Garioch are at home to Cartha Queens Park.