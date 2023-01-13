Rugby: Crunch time for Ellon in Caley Division One promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: Crunch time for Ellon in Caley Division One promotion push

By Jack Nixon
January 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 8:25 am
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson

Ellon will likely need to win their remaining four games to have any chance of gaining promotion from Caley Division One.

Following their 24-8 home defeat against leaders Dunfermline last week, the Meadows side will be relying on others to take points from the Fifers in their final three matches.

A trip to Groats Road to meet winless Aberdeen Wanderers should hold no fears for Ellon, while the Fifers will be slightly more apprehensive about a long trip to Thurso where they meet Caithness.

In the same division, Grangemouth Stags who are still on the fringe of the title race are at home to Aberdeenshire, who sit in the bottom two of the seven team league but are capable of beating the best on their day.

In Caley 2 North, the clash of day is at Redcloak where third-place Mackie host league leaders 2nd Highland.

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland game is the least important element of another lax disciplinary decision for Owen Farrell

Moray, the in-form team of the division with a game in hand of the Canal Park side, sit second and make the short trip to Duff House where they play Banff.

Sparks should fly in the mid-table meeting of Ross Sutherland and RAF Lossiemouth at Invergordon.

Gordonians 2nds are at home to Shetland while Aberdeen Grammar 2nds will be bidding to break their duck for the season when they meet North Police Scotland at King’s College.

In Caley 3 North, Aberdeenshire 2nds play Aberdeen University Medics, Dyce are at home to Fraserburgh and in the northern section leaders Kinloss Eagles welcome Caithness 2nds.

In the Women’s Premiership Garioch are at home to Cartha Queens Park.

