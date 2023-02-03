Nairn County reserves targeting North Caledonian Cup tilt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nairn County reserves targeting North Caledonian Cup tilt

By Andy Skinner
February 3, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 5:09 pm
Nairn County reserves head coach Stuart Finnie.
Nairn County reserves head coach Stuart Finnie.

Nairn County reserves will aim to keep their hopes of silverware alive when they host Alness United in the North Caledonian Cup quarter-final this weekend.

County are 12th in the league table, seven points ahead of bottom side Bonar Bridge but having played four more games.

Having been disappointed with his side’s showing this season, manager Stuart Finnie hopes a cup run can spark momentum for the closing stretch of the campaign.

Finnie said: “This is our season. If we don’t win on Saturday there are no more cup competitions left, and it’s just about trying to pick up points in the league.

“There’s still a realistic chance of winning something here, so that’s what we would like to do.

“It’s all about winning games, and we have not won enough this season.

“Truthfully, I don’t think our league position shows how well we have actually played in some games.

“We have been really unlucky in some games, and deserved more points than we have.

“The league table doesn’t lie and we need to be better.

“It’s a winnable tie, and that’s the way we’ve got to look at it.

“At the same time, we’ve got to go out and work our tails off and try to get through to the next round.”

New era for Alness

Alness will have Robert Mitchell in temporary charge, after manager Robert MacCormack stepped down to pursue another role within football.

The two sides have a win apiece from the two league meetings so far, with Nairn winning 3-2 at home in November before going down 4-3 at Dalmore Park the following month.

Finnie added: “The team we beat them with at home was our own squad, and it was a really good performance.

“When they beat up there, we had a couple of first team boys playing and it was a really disappointing performance. We had a stronger team, but still got beaten.

“At the end of the day it doesn’t matter who you are playing, you can’t take anything for granted.

“I was surprised to see that Robert had left as he has been a mainstay up there.

“I don’t know what to expect, or what they will have squad-wise, but regardless it’s going to be tough.

“They are quite free-scoring, so we can’t make mistakes like we did last Saturday or we will get punished for it.”

Nairn had been on track to claim a point against leaders Loch Ness last weekend, with two quickfire goals from Liam Taylor and Allan Macphee securing a 5-3 win for Shane Carling’s men.

Finnie was left to rue what could have been, adding: “We played really well against Loch Ness. I don’t think we were expecting to run them that close, and I don’t think they were expecting us to run them that close either.

“There were loads of positives to take from it, but at the same time we let ourselves down with the mistakes we made.

“It wasn’t really until we saw the highlights that we realised how bad the goals we conceded were.

“We came off the park thinking we had played really well, but had we cut those mistakes out we should have got something out of the game.

“Their coaching staff intimated to us after the game that they thought the same.”

Top two meet in quarter-final action

First will face second at Grant Park, when holders St Duthus host Loch Ness.

Inverness Athletic will be boosted by their midweek victory over Golspie Sutherland when they make the trip to Invergordon.

In the other quarter-final tie, Golspie host Halkirk United.

In the league, Clachnacuddin face Orkney at Alness Academy, while Bonar Bridge v Fort William is off due to a waterlogged pitch.

