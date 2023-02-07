North Region Junior football: Top-flight leaders Culter beat Maud – but boss wants a lot more from players for Friday’s Dyce showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Region Junior football: Top-flight leaders Culter beat Maud – but boss wants a lot more from players for Friday’s Dyce showdown

By Reporter
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 7:13 am
Culter's Ryan Smart scores. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Culter's Ryan Smart scores. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Culter maintained their five-point advantage at the head of the McBookie.com Premier League with a 3-1 Crombie Park success against Maud.

The home side had to wait until the 38th minute to break the deadlock, courtesy of Ryan Smart – but a Cammy Fraser double after the interval put the outcome beyond doubt, before the visitors, who remain in twelfth position, notched a consolation late on.

Despite their strong league position, Culter manager Lee Youngson is well aware his team need to improve on their first period showing.

He said: “In the first half, we had a lot of the ball, but Maud held a good shape and worked away well.

“We had a few chances before we finally went 1-0 ahead through Ryan, but I was far from impressed with the performance.

Culter’s Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We didn’t move the ball quick enough or change the play enough and we made that clear at the break.”

Half-time talk boost for Culter

Youngson’s half-time team talk did the trick, and he added:  “In the second half, we started better, we created several good opportunities and deservedly were 3-0 ahead just after the midway point.

“We made four changes after that and, while it was good to get so many players minutes, it certainly affects the rhythm, that’s for sure.

“Luke Fawcett, who we brought in from Glentanar last month, was a standout in his first start for the club, but I wasn’t surprised by that, he’s been doing well in training and took that into the game.

Culter’s Cameron Fraser and Maud’s Mark Stainton and Jamie MacLellan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Graeme Wilson got about and did his thing, but that’s the same every week with Graeme – he’s been doing that consistently for the past six seasons.

“Overall it certainly wasn’t our best performance, we were poor for large parts and need to be much better if we want to win on Friday at Dyce, but the players are well aware of that.”

Line up changes

Cammy Fraser and Ross Clark have penned long-term deals with Culter, while Bulgarian midfielder Danail Dimov, who played for Dobrudzha Dobrich in his homeland’s second tier, has signed from Formartine United, along with Finn Kemlo from Carnoustie Panmure and Ciaran Bloomer from Sunnybank.

While Bloomer has returned to the Bankies on loan for the remainder of the season, joining Culter on loan for the second time is Banks o’ Dee’s Craig Macaskill.

However, Ryan Wallace has hung up his boots and has left, along with Kai Ross, due to a change in his work situation.

Friday’s clash with Dyce at Ian Mair Park gets under way at 7.45pm.

