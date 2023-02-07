North Region Junior football: Top-flight leaders Culter beat Maud – but boss wants a lot more from players for Friday’s Dyce showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter maintained their five-point advantage at the head of the McBookie.com Premier League with a 3-1 Crombie Park success against Maud.

The home side had to wait until the 38th minute to break the deadlock, courtesy of Ryan Smart – but a Cammy Fraser double after the interval put the outcome beyond doubt, before the visitors, who remain in twelfth position, notched a consolation late on.

Despite their strong league position, Culter manager Lee Youngson is well aware his team need to improve on their first period showing.

He said: “In the first half, we had a lot of the ball, but Maud held a good shape and worked away well.

“We had a few chances before we finally went 1-0 ahead through Ryan, but I was far from impressed with the performance.

“We didn’t move the ball quick enough or change the play enough and we made that clear at the break.”

Half-time talk boost for Culter

Youngson’s half-time team talk did the trick, and he added: “In the second half, we started better, we created several good opportunities and deservedly were 3-0 ahead just after the midway point.

“We made four changes after that and, while it was good to get so many players minutes, it certainly affects the rhythm, that’s for sure.

“Luke Fawcett, who we brought in from Glentanar last month, was a standout in his first start for the club, but I wasn’t surprised by that, he’s been doing well in training and took that into the game.

“Graeme Wilson got about and did his thing, but that’s the same every week with Graeme – he’s been doing that consistently for the past six seasons.

“Overall it certainly wasn’t our best performance, we were poor for large parts and need to be much better if we want to win on Friday at Dyce, but the players are well aware of that.”

Line up changes

Cammy Fraser and Ross Clark have penned long-term deals with Culter, while Bulgarian midfielder Danail Dimov, who played for Dobrudzha Dobrich in his homeland’s second tier, has signed from Formartine United, along with Finn Kemlo from Carnoustie Panmure and Ciaran Bloomer from Sunnybank.

While Bloomer has returned to the Bankies on loan for the remainder of the season, joining Culter on loan for the second time is Banks o’ Dee’s Craig Macaskill.

However, Ryan Wallace has hung up his boots and has left, along with Kai Ross, due to a change in his work situation.

Friday’s clash with Dyce at Ian Mair Park gets under way at 7.45pm.