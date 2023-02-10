North Region Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter head to third-placed Dyce in important Friday night clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The McBookie.com Premier League match of the weekend takes place on Friday – when leaders Culter travel to Ian Mair Park to face Dyce.

The hosts are third and 12 points off the pace set by Lee Youngson’s side, and victory for the visitors would see them move eight points clear of Hermes, who are on cup duty this weekend.

Dyce v Culter gets under way at 7.45pm.

On Saturday, the focus switches to the third round of the Quest Engineering Cup with the surviving north clubs up against their Tayside counterparts, bidding for a place in the last eight.

At Glenury Park, Stonehaven welcome Dundee North End for what will be an interesting 90 minutes, while Lochside Park plays host to Hermes v Kirriemuir Thistle.

Also on home territory are Maud, who entertain Dundee Downfield, while Bridge of Don Thistle go to Carnoustie Panmure for what should be an entertaining cup-tie.

Glentanar visit Dundee Violet and Rothie Rovers are at Lochee Harp, with all the above ties kicking off at 2pm, while Islavale’s game away to Broughty Athletic starts half an hour later.

In the Premier League, Dufftown entertain Colony Park, East End are on the road at Ellon United, Banchory St. Ternan go to Links Park to play Montrose Roselea, and Stoneywood Parkvale welcome Nairn St. Ninian to Arjowiggins Stoneywood Park.

The Championship’s top two are also on their travels with Sunnybank at New Elgin and Fraserburgh United visiting Cruden Bay.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen University host Forres Thistle, Lossiemouth United are at Spain Park against Banks o’ Dee JFC, while Newmachar United go to Burghead Thistle.

All of Saturday’s league clashes kick-off at 1.30pm.