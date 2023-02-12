St Duthus lose to Clach reserves as North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness widen gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Duthus lose to Clach reserves as North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness widen gap

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
Clach reserves secured a surprise 2-1 win at Tain against St Duthus. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Clach reserves secured a surprise 2-1 win at Tain against St Duthus. Image: Mackie Sports Photos

Loch Ness are now 13 points clear at the top of the North Caledonian League after nearest rivals St Duthus slipped to a shock 2-1 home defeat against Clachnacuddin reserves on Saturday.

The Tain team, with two games in hand on the leaders, had only an outside chance of making it a title contest, but were on the end of an eye-catching result against the mainly young Lilywhites, who are 10th in the table.

Saints got their noses in front thanks to a Jake Lockett penalty, but a Liam Flett own goal made it 1-1 after 16 minutes.

And Clach earned full points when Paul Brindle popped up with the winner.

Taylor goal spree inspires leaders

The trip to Orkney was expected to be a real test for front-runners Loch Ness, but first half goals from Phil MacDonald and Liam Taylor had them 2-0 ahead inside half an hour.

A reply from Liam Delday just before the break halved the deficit and set Orkney up for a potential revival in the second half.

However, Taylor carried on where he left off and scored another three, including one penalty, to secure a fantastic 5-1 away triumph.

Invergordon keep up their title chase

Defending champions Invergordon are now the only side with any realistic chance of catching Loch Ness as they ran out 4-0 victors against visitors Nairn County reserves.

Ken Morrison goals on 32 and 37 minutes put them in control, but Nairn kept the contest alive until goals in the last five minutes from Taylor Sutherland and Charlie MacDonald added gloss to the outcome.

Invergordon are fifth in the table, with 10 wins from 13 fixtures – and, crucially, they have four games in hand over Loch Ness to try and make up the 14-point gap between them, so no slip-ups can be allowed.

Five-star Fort net win in Inverness

Fort William are mathematically still in the running after they scored a 5-3 win against Inverness Athletic at the city’s Royal Academy.

John Mcleod, a recent capture for Athletic, netted against his former club, but two goals apiece from Martin Munro and Andrew Sneddon followed Michael Rodgers’ leveller to make it 5-1 Fort at half-time.

Inverness improved in the second half and goals from Luke Mackay and Ryan MacLeod brought the final scoreline closer.

Fort William are still 14 points behind Loch Ness and if they win both games they have in hand, would trim that gulf to eight points, but it still seems a long shot for the Lochaber side.

Fort are also just one point behind St Duthus and Inverness Athletic, but have played three games less than Athletic and should at least overtake them.

Six-goal thriller in Golspie contest

A cracking game involving two teams around the middle of the table ended in a 3-3 draw between Golspie Sutherland and visitors Alness United.

Robbie Murray doubled up to make it 2-0 in less than half an hour for Golspie, but Alexander Mackay’s reply took it to 2-1 by half-time.

Alness were lifted by this and goals from Ryan McFee and Jude Fraser gave them a 3-2 lead until Cameron Sutherland equalised for Golspie with eight minutes to go.

Rampant Vikings score 10-0 rout

The biggest winners of the day though were 11th-placed Thurso, who hit 10 goals without response against basement side Bonar Bridge.

Three Bobby Gunn goals, including two penalties, added to goals from David Hale, Chrissy Green and Aaron Wilson to rack up a 6-0 interval scoreline for the Vikings.

Bonar, who have lost 14 of their 15 fixtures in a torrid term, had to suffer more in the second half as a double from Jack McKechnie and further goals from Hale and Wilson took it to double-digits.

