St Duthus lose to Clach reserves as North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness widen gap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loch Ness are now 13 points clear at the top of the North Caledonian League after nearest rivals St Duthus slipped to a shock 2-1 home defeat against Clachnacuddin reserves on Saturday.

The Tain team, with two games in hand on the leaders, had only an outside chance of making it a title contest, but were on the end of an eye-catching result against the mainly young Lilywhites, who are 10th in the table.

Saints got their noses in front thanks to a Jake Lockett penalty, but a Liam Flett own goal made it 1-1 after 16 minutes.

And Clach earned full points when Paul Brindle popped up with the winner.

Someone who stood out for his hunger, effort and work rate. Todays Black Isle Beds man of the match was

Sean Reid-nicol. @NorthCaleyFA @MacandMac28

Thanks for the support today and thanks as always to our loyal sponsors. @BedsIsle 👍⚽️#NCFC #Northcaley pic.twitter.com/gVxHqlTiOF — Clach Reserves (@ClachReserves) February 11, 2023

Taylor goal spree inspires leaders

The trip to Orkney was expected to be a real test for front-runners Loch Ness, but first half goals from Phil MacDonald and Liam Taylor had them 2-0 ahead inside half an hour.

A reply from Liam Delday just before the break halved the deficit and set Orkney up for a potential revival in the second half.

However, Taylor carried on where he left off and scored another three, including one penalty, to secure a fantastic 5-1 away triumph.

Invergordon keep up their title chase

Defending champions Invergordon are now the only side with any realistic chance of catching Loch Ness as they ran out 4-0 victors against visitors Nairn County reserves.

Ken Morrison goals on 32 and 37 minutes put them in control, but Nairn kept the contest alive until goals in the last five minutes from Taylor Sutherland and Charlie MacDonald added gloss to the outcome.

Invergordon are fifth in the table, with 10 wins from 13 fixtures – and, crucially, they have four games in hand over Loch Ness to try and make up the 14-point gap between them, so no slip-ups can be allowed.

Five-star Fort net win in Inverness

Fort William are mathematically still in the running after they scored a 5-3 win against Inverness Athletic at the city’s Royal Academy.

John Mcleod, a recent capture for Athletic, netted against his former club, but two goals apiece from Martin Munro and Andrew Sneddon followed Michael Rodgers’ leveller to make it 5-1 Fort at half-time.

Inverness improved in the second half and goals from Luke Mackay and Ryan MacLeod brought the final scoreline closer.

Fort William are still 14 points behind Loch Ness and if they win both games they have in hand, would trim that gulf to eight points, but it still seems a long shot for the Lochaber side.

Fort are also just one point behind St Duthus and Inverness Athletic, but have played three games less than Athletic and should at least overtake them.

FULL TIME: Inverness Athletic 3-5 Fort William MON THE FORT! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/IOecJsLqjr — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) February 11, 2023

Six-goal thriller in Golspie contest

A cracking game involving two teams around the middle of the table ended in a 3-3 draw between Golspie Sutherland and visitors Alness United.

Robbie Murray doubled up to make it 2-0 in less than half an hour for Golspie, but Alexander Mackay’s reply took it to 2-1 by half-time.

Alness were lifted by this and goals from Ryan McFee and Jude Fraser gave them a 3-2 lead until Cameron Sutherland equalised for Golspie with eight minutes to go.

Full time score in our @NorthCaleyFA league game away to Golspie Sutherland this afternoon. ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/iqkUMtBHn2 — Alness United FC (@AlnessUnitedFC) February 11, 2023

Rampant Vikings score 10-0 rout

The biggest winners of the day though were 11th-placed Thurso, who hit 10 goals without response against basement side Bonar Bridge.

Three Bobby Gunn goals, including two penalties, added to goals from David Hale, Chrissy Green and Aaron Wilson to rack up a 6-0 interval scoreline for the Vikings.

Highlights from Thurso 10 v Bonar Bridge 0 #TFC #Vikings https://t.co/aZoCJJKvLY — Thurso Football Club (@ThursoFC) February 11, 2023

Bonar, who have lost 14 of their 15 fixtures in a torrid term, had to suffer more in the second half as a double from Jack McKechnie and further goals from Hale and Wilson took it to double-digits.