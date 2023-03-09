Aberdeen secondary schools football: Goalkeeper O’Kennedy’s heroics send Cults Academy first year into Green Final Trophy showpiece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Aberdeen secondary schools football: Goalkeeper O’Kennedy’s heroics send Cults Academy first year into Green Final Trophy showpiece

By Walter Craig
March 9, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 11:50 am
Cults' Orfu Ogah on the ball. Image: Walter Craig
Cults' Orfu Ogah on the ball. Image: Walter Craig

Five-star goalkeeping helped Cults Academy’s first-year side secure a 2-1 win at home to Albyn School and reach the final of the Green Final Trophy – where they are set to meet Lochside or Portlethen.

Cults started with the wind in their favour, but Albyn were first to threaten when Euan Mackay headed narrowly wide from Aaron Jones’ well-placed right-wing corner.

Cults’ Orfu Ogah then fashioned a chance, driving from midfield before being closed down and seeing his shot blocked by Albyn goalie Ethan Twist.

Midway through the first half the deadlock was broken.

Cults were awarded a free-kick to the right of the penalty box, Ogah’s delivery was only half-cleared and Callum Mackay sent a 20-drive beyond Twist.

Albyn went up the field immediately in search of an equaliser, and Cults keeper Marcus Vila Domini O’Kennedy showed good reflexes to deny Mitchell Obosi.

At the other end, Twist did well to turn a long-range drive from Maurycy Siporski round the post as half-time approached.

Albyn flew out the blocks in the second period, without creating anything clear cut – and it was to prove their undoing when Cults moved upfield and grabbed a second.

Albyn School on the attack against Cults Academy. Image: Walter Craig

A long clearance out from the back found Matthew Craig, who held off the visiting defenders before lobbing Twist from distance.

Albyn were not going to give in and Nathan Grieve was foiled by a last-minute block after controlling Timothy Ogedengbe’s slide rule pass.

Home keeper O’Kennedy was then called upon to save from Logan McDougall after Albyn had worked the ball across the box from the right, with the goalie also denying Timothy Ogedengbe with an incredible save from the resultant corner.

Charlie McLuckie had a chance to add to Cults’ advantage, but his shot from a long cross from the right was pushed past the post by Twist.

Albyn deservedly reduced the deficit as the game went into its last 10 minutes, when McDougall gathered yet another right wing cross before confidently slotting home.

Could the visitors find an equaliser?

It looked like Ogedengbe had done the trick minutes later. He twisted and turned past four defenders and the keeper inside the box, but his attempt was from too narrow an angle and it struck the base of the post before running wide.

No-one could have begrudged Albyn a leveller and Cults had to dig deep to keep them out in the dying embers of the match.

Two minutes from time a great ball out of Albyn’s defence from Aaron Jones found Ogedengbe wide on the right. He moved into the box, but somehow O’Kennedy was able to save his shot.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Aberdeen celebrate going 1-0 up against Dundee United with supporters. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: European Super League documentary made me proud of how Scottish clubs and…
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Winter weather sees weekend football matches, including games in Highland League, postponed
East End's Scott Kerr and Dyce's Darren Reid compete for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Dyce head to East End while leaders Culter take on Colony Park
Tommy McClenaghan is confident Bonar Bridge will show signs f improvement in the closing part of the North Caledonian League season.
Bonar Bridge target shoots of recovery in closing months of North Caledonian League season
Jack Craig celebrates for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes inflict 2-0 defeat on Premier League leaders Culter
Inverness Athletic's two-goal star Ryan MacLeod holds off Thurso defence as he looks to pass to Sam Irving out wide in his team's 2-1 weekend win. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Liam Taylor scores six as North Caledonian League leaders cruise to 12-1 rout at…
Canada's Evelyne Viens, left, Ashley Lawrence, center and Julia Grosso ( 7) wear their shirts inside out during the national anthem before a SheBelieves Cup match against Japan, in protest over equal pay. Image: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock (13779075n)
Rachel Corsie: Concerning time for women's international football ahead of the World Cup
Halkirk United's Don Swanson chases down Fort William's Asad Ahmed. Image: Iain Ferguson
Halkirk United braced for stern test against North Caledonian League champions Invergordon
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Culter cup display leaves boss Lee Youngson thrilled
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stonehaven up to fourth in the Premier League while Fraserburgh United extend lead in…

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented