Junior football: Culter sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Culter sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit

Ryan Smart, Cammy Fraser, Richie Petrie and Ross Clark all found the net in a 4-1 win against Nairn St Ninian.

By Reporter
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Culter extended their advantage at the top of the McBookie.com Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 success at Nairn St Ninian.

Ryan Smart, Cammy Fraser, Richie Petrie and Ross Clark all found the net with Glenn Main notching Saints counter.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Sam Muirhead hit a treble as Bridge of Don Thistle prevailed 5-1 against Colony Park with Stewart Rennie and Liam Burnett also on target. Callum Duncan scored the consolation for the visitors.

Lyall Keir’s brace and a Robbie Campbell goal gave Dyce the win against Banchory St Ternan at Ian Mair Park while Fraser Thomson’s effort wasn’t enough to prevent Ellon United from going down 2-1 at Maud.

At Arjo Wiggins Park, Dean Still scored the only goal of the game as Stoneywood Parkvale took the honours against East End.

In the Championship, Sunnybank recovered from the loss of a James Fraser goal to get the better of Burghead Thistle and go two points clear at the head of the table with Adam Reid, Clark Petrie and Kieran Munro on the mark.

In the Friday evening match, Josh Robb, Scott Milne and Connor Osprey all found the net to give Banks o’ Dee JFC the honours at Longside while Deveronside edged it 3-2 at home to Glentanar.

Aberdeen University’s home clash with Buchanhaven Hearts was postponed.

Jake Stewart has final say

Rothie Rovers celebrated the opening of their new stand in style by reaching the North Regional Cup final at the expense of Montrose Roselea, Jake Stewart grabbing the game’s only goal late in the first half.

In the opening round of the Elginshire Cup, a Stewaart Gerrie header gave Newmachar United a 1-1 share with Lossiemouth United before the home side progressed 5-4 on spot kicks.

Fraserburgh United won 4-0 at home to Forres Thistle, while the Islavale versus Cruden Bay match was postponed as was the McLeman Cup tie between Dufftown and Stonehaven.

This weekend’s results

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE: Nairn St. Ninian 1-4 Culter, Bridge of Don Thistle 5-1 Colony Park, Dyce 3-0 Banchory St. Ternan, Maud 2-1 Ellon United, Stoneywood Parkvale 1-0 East End.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Aberdeen University P-P Buchanhaven Hearts, Deveronside 3-2 Glentanar, Longside 0-3 Banks o’ Dee JFC, Sunnybank 3-1 Burghead Thistle.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Semi-final: Rothie Rovers 1-0 Montrose Roselea

Rothie Rovers: The junior club with big ambitions as new stands are installed

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Scott McTominay celebrates his second goal against Cyprus. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Record-breakers Scotland chasing another historic win against Spain
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness return to winning ways with emphatic triumph over St Duthus
Rothie Rovers' new stand.
Rothie Rovers: The junior club with big ambitions as new stands are installed
St Duthus winners, from left: assistant manager Justin Rogers, coach Robbie Ross, boss Alan Geegan and physio Ian Christie.
St Duthus wary of response from North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter look to move seven points clear at the summit
Hermes' Paul Esslemont tries to find a way past Dyce's Craig Peter and Lyall Keir. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Magnificent seven from title challengers Hermes
Kincorth Academy's under-14s surged to national success in 1983 with a Scottish School football win - and won praise from Alex Ferguson.
Neil Drysdale: Kincorth Academy's own great footballing triumph came two weeks before Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Toth/Shutterstock (13803180be) Norwich City Goalkeeper Angus Gunn (28) Norwich City v Sunderland, EFL Sky Bet Championship, Football, Carrow Road, Norwich, UK - 12 Mar 2023
Paul Third: Angus Gunn's switch of allegiance to Scotland is no big deal
Hermes' Joe Burr celebrates his goal with his team-mates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Junior football: Premier League title rivals pull clear of chasing pack
Golspie Sutherland boss Mark McKernie.
Golspie Sutherland reach North of Scotland Cup final after recording back-to-back wins over league…

Most Read

1
Hayden Coulson signs for the Dons. MUST CREDIT Aberdeen FC.
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
2
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
3
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
5
Martin Heaney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Garage owner abducted and assaulted terrified customer who complained about faulty car
6
Bob Keiller has committed the next two years of his life, unpaid, to the task of regenerating Union Street. Image: Our Union Street
Why Bob Keiller could be the man to bring sparkle back to Union Street…
7
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city…
8
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
9
It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
10
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Thief stole £25k worth of vehicles in three nights - blaming Covid lockdown
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
To go with story by Keith Findlay. article for Your Money Picture shows; Gary Walker, managing director of Aberdeen-based Gary Walker Wealth Management. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gary Walker Date; 31/10/2019
Your Money: Give your children a head start this tax year-end
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS
Lewis Hyde hopes Caley Thistle have kick-started play-off charge with win over Partick Thistle
Diane Carmichael is taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Portlethen mum taking 'positive mindset' to the Courage on the Catwalk stage
SNP leadership hopefuls, from left to right, Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes (Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: A new first minister is a chance for a new post-populist era
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
l-r Stephen McCallion, ZLX founder and chief executive, and Jack Avery, the firm;s new partnership sales manager. Image: Granite PR
ZLX Business Solutions opens office in Aberdeen eyeing future growth
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath is congratulated after scoring the second against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Grady McGrath hails perfect day as he bags five in Brechin rout of Wick…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented