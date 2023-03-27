Junior football: Culter sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter extended their advantage at the top of the McBookie.com Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 success at Nairn St Ninian.

Ryan Smart, Cammy Fraser, Richie Petrie and Ross Clark all found the net with Glenn Main notching Saints counter.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Sam Muirhead hit a treble as Bridge of Don Thistle prevailed 5-1 against Colony Park with Stewart Rennie and Liam Burnett also on target. Callum Duncan scored the consolation for the visitors.

Lyall Keir’s brace and a Robbie Campbell goal gave Dyce the win against Banchory St Ternan at Ian Mair Park while Fraser Thomson’s effort wasn’t enough to prevent Ellon United from going down 2-1 at Maud.

At Arjo Wiggins Park, Dean Still scored the only goal of the game as Stoneywood Parkvale took the honours against East End.

In the Championship, Sunnybank recovered from the loss of a James Fraser goal to get the better of Burghead Thistle and go two points clear at the head of the table with Adam Reid, Clark Petrie and Kieran Munro on the mark.

In the Friday evening match, Josh Robb, Scott Milne and Connor Osprey all found the net to give Banks o’ Dee JFC the honours at Longside while Deveronside edged it 3-2 at home to Glentanar.

Aberdeen University’s home clash with Buchanhaven Hearts was postponed.

Jake Stewart has final say

Rothie Rovers celebrated the opening of their new stand in style by reaching the North Regional Cup final at the expense of Montrose Roselea, Jake Stewart grabbing the game’s only goal late in the first half.

In the opening round of the Elginshire Cup, a Stewaart Gerrie header gave Newmachar United a 1-1 share with Lossiemouth United before the home side progressed 5-4 on spot kicks.

Fraserburgh United won 4-0 at home to Forres Thistle, while the Islavale versus Cruden Bay match was postponed as was the McLeman Cup tie between Dufftown and Stonehaven.

This weekend’s results

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE: Nairn St. Ninian 1-4 Culter, Bridge of Don Thistle 5-1 Colony Park, Dyce 3-0 Banchory St. Ternan, Maud 2-1 Ellon United, Stoneywood Parkvale 1-0 East End.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Aberdeen University P-P Buchanhaven Hearts, Deveronside 3-2 Glentanar, Longside 0-3 Banks o’ Dee JFC, Sunnybank 3-1 Burghead Thistle.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Semi-final: Rothie Rovers 1-0 Montrose Roselea