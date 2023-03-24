Rothie Rovers: The junior club with big ambitions as new stands are installed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Junior club Rothie Rovers have taken a big step in their bid to improve their facilities by installing two new stands for fans at their home ground.

The Rothienorman outfit, who play in the McBookie.com NRJFA Championship, received substantial funding from Intellicore and a grant from Foundation Scotland Gordonstown to enable the purchase and construction of the seated areas.

Rothie chairman Brian Cormack was keen to thank the sponsors and Harper UK of Colpy, Colin Lawson Transport, and JK Crane Hire, who helped with delivery and installation.

The club have also made other improvements to meet the league criteria, with new fencing and dugouts introduced in recent years.

The club hope the new stands showcase their big ambitions, as manager Kevin Beaton said: “The new stands look absolutely fantastic, even better than we could have imagined.

“They represent a significant milestone in the club’s plans off the pitch and we are very grateful for everyone who has contributed to make this possible.

“From a football perspective it allows us to demonstrate to our current players, and potential signings, just how much we want the club to grow and shows how attractive playing football at Rothienorman is.”

Chairman Cormack added: “We are relatively new to the semi-professional football scene, however we are very ambitious and want to ensure we give the management team every chance to attract players by continually developing and improving the ground.

“We are also working with other associations to host cup finals. We already have agreed to host a senior schoolboys final at the end of March and there will be a girls final after the Easter holidays – of course we are delighted to host and give as much people the opportunity to play at the pitch as possible.”