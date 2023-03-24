Rothie Rovers: The junior club with big ambitions as new stands are installed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothie Rovers: The junior club with big ambitions as new stands are installed

Aberdeenshire junior club want to be an attractive place to watch and play football.

By Sophie Goodwin
Rothie Rovers' new stand.
Rothie Rovers' new stand.

Junior club Rothie Rovers have taken a big step in their bid to improve their facilities by installing two new stands for fans at their home ground.

The Rothienorman outfit, who play in the McBookie.com NRJFA Championship, received substantial funding from Intellicore and a grant from Foundation Scotland Gordonstown to enable the purchase and construction of the seated areas.

Rothie chairman Brian Cormack was keen to thank the sponsors and Harper UK of Colpy, Colin Lawson Transport, and JK Crane Hire, who helped with delivery and installation.

The club have also made other improvements to meet the league criteria, with new fencing and dugouts introduced in recent years.

The club hope the new stands showcase their big ambitions, as manager Kevin Beaton said: “The new stands look absolutely fantastic, even better than we could have imagined.

“They represent a significant milestone in the club’s plans off the pitch and we are very grateful for everyone who has contributed to make this possible.

“From a football perspective it allows us to demonstrate to our current players, and potential signings, just how much we want the club to grow and shows how attractive playing football at Rothienorman is.”

Rothie Rovers’ new stand being installed.

Chairman Cormack added: “We are relatively new to the semi-professional football scene, however we are very ambitious and want to ensure we give the management team every chance to attract players by continually developing and improving the ground.

“We are also working with other associations to host cup finals. We already have agreed to host a senior schoolboys final at the end of March and there will be a girls final after the Easter holidays – of course we are delighted to host and give as much people the opportunity to play at the pitch as possible.”

