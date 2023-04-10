Junior football: Culter and Hermes refuse to blink in Premier League title race

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A four goal second half blitz at Ellon United saw McBookie.com Premier League leaders Culter remain clear at the top of the table.

A Cammy Fraser double, Ryan Smart and Ross Clark did the damage while Hermes kept the pressure on by going one better at Dufftown thanks to Callum Youngson (3, 1 pen), Luke Barbour and James McMahon.

At Ian Mair Park, it was a stalemate between Dyce and Stonehaven while Sam Muirhead (2), Stewart Rennie and Liam Burnett all found the net as Bridge of Don Thistle defeated Montrose Roselea 4-0 at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Josh Peters fired a hat-trick and Cory Ritchie also scored as Stoneywood Parkvale defeated Colony Park 4-1 with Blair McKenzie notching the Inverurie team’s consolation with Bradley Manson (2), Lewis Masson, Scott Kerr and Andy Youngson the East End marksmen in the 5-0 rout of Banchory St Ternan at New Advocates Park.

Sunnybank are now seven points clear in the Championship following the 3-0 win at title rivals Fraserburgh United which saw Mikey Taylor (2) and Jack Craigie on target while Rothie Rovers recovered from the loss of an early goal at home to New Elgin run out comfortable victors with Murray Thompson (2), Lewis Hendry, Jake Stewart, Shaun Faskin and Craig Smith on the mark.

Ethan Durno (2), Calum Watson and Lewis Brown were the Buchanhaven Hearts scorers in the 4-2 home success against Aberdeen University while Forres Thistle came out on top in the local derby with Burghead Thistle thanks to Neil Moir, Ross Archibald, Chris Hardie and Brandon Hutcheson.

Newmachar United had a Lewis Mewse brace and a Ryan Whelan penalty to thank for the 3-1 win against Lossiemouth United, who replied through James Johnston and in the Friday evening clash at Spain Park, Deveronside edged it by the odd goal in seven over Banks O’Dee JFC. Jody Munro (2), Kyle Buxton and Aaron West fired the strikes for the Banff side with Charlie Rothnie (2) and Ewan Robertson responding.

Maud are through to the last four of the McLeman Cup, Mathew Keith (2) and Luke Kinsella scoring at home to Nairn St Ninian for whom Gavin Chisholm grabbed a consolation.

In the Elginshire Cup, goals from Noel Scott (4), Sam Mair (2), Brodie Christie and a Stuart Thomson spot kick saw Islavale progress at home to Cruden Bay.

All to play for over closing stretch

Hermes have the opportunity to go top of the Premier League on Tuesday when they visit Ellon United while at Glenury Park, Stonehaven host Bridge of Don Thistle with Dyce at Stoneywood Parkvale and Colony Park welcoming East End.

In the Championship, leaders Sunnybank are at Rothie Rovers for what should be a cracker with second placed Fraserburgh United on the road at Longside. Elsewhere, Aberdeen University entertain Banks O’Dee JFC, Lossiemouth United are at Forres Thistle, Glentanar are at home to Newmachar United and Islavale visit New Elgin with all matches getting under way at 6.30pm.

On Wednesday, Premier League pacesetters Culter are at Links Park for an 8pm start against Montrose Roselea.

This weekend’s results…

PREMIER LEAGUE: Bridge of Don Thistle 4-0 Montrose Roselea, Dufftown 0-5 Hermes, Dyce 0-0 Stonehaven, East End 5-0 Banchory St Ternan, Ellon United 0-4 Culter, Stoneywood Parkvale 4-1 Colony Park.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Buchanhaven Hearts 4-2 Aberdeen University, Forres Thistle 4-0 Burghead Thistle, Fraserburgh United 0-3 Sunnybank, Newmachar United 3-1 Lossiemouth United, Rothie Rovers 6-1 New Elgin.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – First round: Islavale 8-1 Cruden Bay

McLEMAN CUP – Quarter-final: Maud 3-1 Nairn St Ninian