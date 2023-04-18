North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser’s well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to claim McBookie Premier League crown

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cammy Fraser’s hat-trick against Stonehaven at Crombie Park leaves Culter very close to being crowned McBookie.com Premier League champions.

Culter will require a maximum of five points from their remaining four league outings to claim the crown, assuming challengers Hermes win their final two games.

Striker Fraser opened the scoring after 21 minutes, before doubling Culter’s advantage a couple of minutes before the break.

On the hour mark, the game was over as a contest when Fraser completed his treble with a crisp finish.

Manager Lee Youngson was pleased with his squad’s performance in what was potentially a tricky afternoon, saying: “Overall, I felt we were comfortable throughout, without playing at the level we normally do at home.

“Scoring at the right time always helps and Cammy Fraser done that for us as he’s done all season.

“Graeme Wilson was a stand out, and both he and Cammy were both excellent.

“Last Wednesday night at Links Park was a tough game, Montrose Roselea set up well defensively and the weather was atrocious, but the last-minute winner from Ross Clark to secure a 2-1 win was another highlight for the season.

“We have scored late on in games a few times which shows the character of the group.

“The supporters also came out in numbers which helped, that was pleasing to see especially given the horrible conditions.

“We are now five points away from the league title, but have four very tough games to play, so by no means is it anything like job done – and the players know that only too well. We still have a mountain of work to do starting with tough game against Bridge of Don on Tuesday (kick-off 6.30pm).”

Other than William Mathers who missed out on the squad at the weekend and is still rated as a doubt for tonight, Culter have a full squad to choose from.

There’s then a break from the league at the weekend, but a chance to reach another cup final when Culter travel to Pleasure Park to meet Maud in the last four of the McLeman Cup.