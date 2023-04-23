Fort William finish with a flourish to edge into third place in North Caledonian League

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William finished third in the North Caledonian League – signing off with a rousing 4-0 home win against St Duthus, who they pipped to the position.

The Lochaber club were relegated from the Highland League last year and have been gradually rebuilt as a competitive side, mainly since Alan Gray came in as the boss last October.

It has been more than 30 years since Fort were part of the NCL set-up and they will be determined to have a real go next season at taking the title from new, first-time champions Loch Ness.

The Tain Saints were two points ahead of Fort going into Saturday’s closing fixture, so only a win would be good enough for the hosts to trade places with their opponents.

And the Claggan side got off to the perfect start when Andrew Mclean opened the scoring after just six minutes.

St Duthus, who should also be considered contenders in 2024 under manager Alan Geegan, dug deep and it was only 1-0 at the break.

However, goals early in the second half from Jamie McConnell and Martin Munro took the game out of reach and Fort capped a superb display when Munro netted another four minutes from time.

Invergordon hit back for Orkney win

League runners-up, and last year’s champions, Invergordon shaped up for Saturday’s North Caledonian Cup final against Golspie Sutherland in Golspie with a 2-1 victory away to Orkney.

The islanders, who could have finished third had they won and Fort William drew, got their noses in front when Toby MacLeod broke the deadlock just before the hour mark.

However, Gary Campbell’s determined visitors were not to be undone and goals from Jordan Knight and Ruaridh Patience turned the match around.

Invergordon ended their season four points behind league winners Loch Ness, with Fort William third, St Duthus fourth and Orkney fifth, albeit with the top two some distance from the rest.

FULL-TIME SCORES – NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE

Fort William 4 v St.Duthus 0

