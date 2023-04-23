Fort William finish with a flourish to edge into third place in North Caledonian League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Fort William finish with a flourish to edge into third place in North Caledonian League

Lochaber club score four-goal victory over the Tain Saints to swap places on the final day of the league season.

By Paul Chalk
Fort William celebrate finishing third in the North Caledonian League after defeating St Duthus 4-0. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William celebrate finishing third in the North Caledonian League after defeating St Duthus 4-0. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

Fort William finished third in the North Caledonian League – signing off with a rousing 4-0 home win against St Duthus, who they pipped to the position.

The Lochaber club were relegated from the Highland League last year and have been gradually rebuilt as a competitive side, mainly since Alan Gray came in as the boss last October.

It has been more than 30 years since Fort were part of the NCL set-up and they will be determined to have a real go next season at taking the title from new, first-time champions Loch Ness. 

The Tain Saints were two points ahead of Fort going into Saturday’s closing fixture, so only a win would be good enough for the hosts to trade places with their opponents.

And the Claggan side got off to the perfect start when Andrew Mclean opened the scoring after just six minutes.

St Duthus, who should also be considered contenders in 2024 under manager Alan Geegan, dug deep and it was only 1-0 at the break.

However, goals early in the second half from Jamie McConnell and Martin Munro took the game out of reach and Fort capped a superb display when Munro netted another four minutes from time.

Invergordon hit back for Orkney win

League runners-up, and last year’s champions, Invergordon shaped up for Saturday’s North Caledonian Cup final against Golspie Sutherland in Golspie with a 2-1 victory away to Orkney.

The islanders, who could have finished third had they won and Fort William drew, got their noses in front when Toby MacLeod broke the deadlock just before the hour mark.

However, Gary Campbell’s determined visitors were not to be undone and goals from Jordan Knight and Ruaridh Patience turned the match around.

Invergordon ended their season four points behind league winners Loch Ness, with Fort William third, St Duthus fourth and Orkney fifth, albeit with the top two some distance from the rest.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

Scotland skipper Rachel Corsie celebrates scoring a last-minute winner at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Playing at Hampden has given me some of the best moments of…
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Boss Alan Gray urges Fort William to rise to challenge of finishing third in…
Champions Loch Ness celebrate their NCL title win. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness looking to continue progress following first North Caledonian League title
Culter's Cammy Fraser strikes, despite the attention of Stonehaven's Lee Taggart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
Culter celebrate Cameron Fraser scoring his second. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rivals Culter and Hermes remain neck and neck in Premier League title race
Champions Loch Ness celebrate their NCL title win. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Trophy time follows eight-goal rout for new North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The ins and outs of recovering from a knee injury - women's…
Ex-Hearts manager Robbie Neilson walks into the tunnel following Robert Snodgrass' red card against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Five Premiership sackings this season - could you make a case against…
Title-winning Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Shane Carling urges Loch Ness to finish season with a flourish ahead of North…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

This was the 25th anniversary of the Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Whale-Like-Fish
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Game-changer Ewan Loudon thrilled to play part in Brechin late show to win Highland…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll - a vicious rapper and a racist chip van owner
Jon Coltart stalked an Aberdeen Univeristy student and claimed they were married.
Stalker who thought medicine student was his wife to be medically assessed after year-long…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lorry driver who brandished a wooden baton chased a man outside Asda in Aberdeen as part of a family feud about a missing laptop. Craig Davidson carried out the 'planned and premeditated' attack outside the Garthdee supermarket Picture shows; Craig Davidson. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/04/2023
Lorry driver chased man with wooden baton in feud about missing laptop
Childminder Helen Simpson with the children. (L2R) Isla, Eden, Elise, Fraser and Helen with Sawyer. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire childminder shares her secrets after getting almost perfect inspection score
Moray Planning Ahead: An old cart house at Blairs farm is next in line for a new lease of life while plans are afoot turn turn at cottage at Burghead into a coffee takeaway.
Moray Planning Ahead: Burghead cottage could become coffee shop as Rothes restaurant plan refused
Jordan MacRae celebrates with Brora teammate Mark Nicolson. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brora Rangers and Nairn County end the season with victories
Kingussie number 14 James Falconer squeezes home the only goal of the game against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross makes amends at Caberfeidh; Kingussie end Oban Camanachd's winning…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]