Junior football: Culter complete quadruple with McLeman Cup joy

Culter completed a quadruple by defeating Stonehaven in the McLeman Cup final at Spain Park thanks to a dramatic late winner.

The Crombie Park side had already won the McBookie.com Premier League title, the Grill League Cup and the North Regional Cup this season.

Lee Youngson’s side added another trophy to their haul thanks to an injury-time penalty from Cameron Fraser.

😍 Spain Park looking stunning as we host @CulterFC and @StonehavenFC in the North Region Junior FA McLeman Cup Final Good luck to both teams 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tEypN2Uguv — Banks O' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) May 12, 2023

In Saturday’s matches, Newmachar United require a point for promotion from the Championship when they entertain fourth-place Forres Thistle, who are still in contention to go up.

Champions Sunnybank host Deveronside, Lossiemouth United travel to Rothie Rovers, Aberdeen University meet Buchanhaven Hearts at the Hillhead Centre, and Banks o’ Dee JFC welcome New Elgin.

In the last four of the Elginshire Cup, Islavale face Fraserburgh United at Simpson Park with the winners meeting Banks O’Dee JFC in the final. All matches get under way at 2pm.

Full time – Culter 1 Stonehaven 0 A bitter pill to swallow for The Hive, having battled so valiantly over the 90 minutes. Congratulations to Culter for their clean sweep of silverware over the course of the season. — Stonehaven FC (@StonehavenFC) May 12, 2023