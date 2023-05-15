Junior football: Culter celebrate history-making season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Culter celebrate history-making season

The Crombie Park side won four trophies in one season for the first time in the club's 132-year history.

By Reporter
McLeman Cup winners Culter FC. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
McLeman Cup winners Culter FC. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A last-gasp Cammy Fraser spot-kick against Stonehaven at Spain Park saw Culter lift the McLeman Cup to add to the Grill League Cup, the McBookie.com Premier League and the North Regional Cup.

It was the first time in the club’s 132-year history that they have lifted four trophies in one season.

Manager Lee Youngson said: “I’ve no other feeling at the moment other than proud of my players.

“That was our 44th competitive game last night, we’ve won 40 of those, only losing two.

“It really is astonishing the levels of consistency we’ve shown.

“In the first half we were well below the standards we’ve set.

“We normally unsettle teams by being aggressive in our work-rate and play but we lacked that.

“Perhaps the intensity was always going to be a tad less given the number of games we’ve played lately.

“We’re missing that player in the middle of the park at the moment who can drop in and give us more options to play through the lines.

“Ryan Stewart does that role for us excellently well but he’s had a few months out with injury and not fully match fit.

“Thankfully he’s over that now and will come back in pre-season ready to go but for sure, he was a miss as he makes us a better side.

“It was a game of very few chances, Cammy Fraser had the best chance of the first half but was denied by a good save from Reece Duncan in the Stonehaven goal.

“Keith Horne put in an excellent free kick wide left that could’ve gone in but for a good save from Peter Tait.

“I never saw the penalty incident clearly enough to comment, those who did see it said it was the right decision but regardless, we’ve got a habit of finding a way to win.

“That’s not luck, that’s a strong trait and shows the togetherness and hunger of the group.

“Stonehaven will feel disappointed but they can hold their heads up high going into next season after that.

“They made a real game of it and showed why they are one of the better teams in the region.”

Reflecting on his time at Crombie Park since he arrived in 2018, Youngson added: “It’s been a rollercoaster for us.

“We knew big change was needed if we wanted to deliver success.

“We had people lining up hoping we would fail.

Celebration time for Culter. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Unfortunately for those people failure was never an option, every season even during two Covid-affected seasons you could see the team improving and this season we’ve achieved something beyond anyone’s expectations.

“On the flip side, there’s been a huge number of people who have backed us from day one.

“The committee in its entirety, and our supporters.

“There was a feeling of disjoint between the team, committee and supporters when we first arrived but the change in that now is unbelievable. You can feel the positive energy around the place and that’s hugely important at this level.

“I just want to thank the players, without them nothing is possible.

“The players are the most important part at any club, and I’m proud to be the manager of this group.

“Also grateful for my management team, they’ve got to put up with my obsession for winning and that comes with some baggage. They’ve all made me super proud this season so thanks again.

Cammy Fraser fires home the winner from the penalty spot against Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“For us now it’s important we recharge and reflect. We’ve added Elliot Duff for next season and moved two on, that will give us new energy going into pre-season.

“It’s important the players turn up with the same drive and hunger next season. The demand from me is to very much to go after everything again.

“That will be tough but we will work tirelessly to achieve further success.”

Dee hit seven without reply

In the Championship, goals from Milosz Ochmanski (2), Matthew Robertson, Callum McGregor, Connor May, Josh Nicol and Josh Robb gave Banks o’ Dee JFC a comfortable 7-0 win over New Elgin while Newmachar United still require a point for promotion after Craig Robertson’s late decider for Forres Thistle.

Liam Morrison and Adam Cross were the Buchanhaven Hearts goal heroes in the 2-1 success at Aberdeen University.

Rothie Rovers defeated Lossiemouth United thanks to goals from Murray Cormack and Craig Smith and at Heathryfold Sunnybank proved too strong for Deveronside with Scott Burnett, Adam Reid, Mikey Taylor and an own goal doing the damage.

Dufftown and East End shared the spoils in the Premier League while Fraserburgh United will meet Banks o’ Dee JFC in the Elginshire Cup final on Friday after strikes from Liam Strachan and Adam Cepulis (2) accounted for Islavale.

Results:

McLEMAN CUP – Final: Culter 1-0 Stonehaven.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Dufftown 2-2 East End.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Aberdeen University 1-2 Buchanhaven Hearts, Banks O’Dee JFC 7-0 New Elgin, Newmachar United 0-1 Forres Thistle, Rothie Rovers 2-0 Lossiemouth United, Sunnybank 4-0 Deveronside.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Semi-final: Islavale 0-3 Fraserburgh United.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at Aberdeen Gateway Business Park.
Travellers spotted trying to gain access to Aberdeen business park and football pitch –…
2
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
3
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
4
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
5
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
6
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
7
The match took place at the Links next to Aberdeen beach. Image: Google Maps.
Two men given police warnings after disturbance at Aberdeen cricket match
8
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a violent family and justice at last for drowned fish…
9
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
10
Emergency services at Ness Bank. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
Incident in Inverness as emergency services called to Ness Bank

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]