Junior football: Culter celebrate history-making season

A last-gasp Cammy Fraser spot-kick against Stonehaven at Spain Park saw Culter lift the McLeman Cup to add to the Grill League Cup, the McBookie.com Premier League and the North Regional Cup.

It was the first time in the club’s 132-year history that they have lifted four trophies in one season.

Manager Lee Youngson said: “I’ve no other feeling at the moment other than proud of my players.

“That was our 44th competitive game last night, we’ve won 40 of those, only losing two.

“It really is astonishing the levels of consistency we’ve shown.

“In the first half we were well below the standards we’ve set.

“We normally unsettle teams by being aggressive in our work-rate and play but we lacked that.

“Perhaps the intensity was always going to be a tad less given the number of games we’ve played lately.

“We’re missing that player in the middle of the park at the moment who can drop in and give us more options to play through the lines.

“Ryan Stewart does that role for us excellently well but he’s had a few months out with injury and not fully match fit.

“Thankfully he’s over that now and will come back in pre-season ready to go but for sure, he was a miss as he makes us a better side.

“It was a game of very few chances, Cammy Fraser had the best chance of the first half but was denied by a good save from Reece Duncan in the Stonehaven goal.

“Keith Horne put in an excellent free kick wide left that could’ve gone in but for a good save from Peter Tait.

“I never saw the penalty incident clearly enough to comment, those who did see it said it was the right decision but regardless, we’ve got a habit of finding a way to win.

“That’s not luck, that’s a strong trait and shows the togetherness and hunger of the group.

“Stonehaven will feel disappointed but they can hold their heads up high going into next season after that.

“They made a real game of it and showed why they are one of the better teams in the region.”

Reflecting on his time at Crombie Park since he arrived in 2018, Youngson added: “It’s been a rollercoaster for us.

“We knew big change was needed if we wanted to deliver success.

“We had people lining up hoping we would fail.

“Unfortunately for those people failure was never an option, every season even during two Covid-affected seasons you could see the team improving and this season we’ve achieved something beyond anyone’s expectations.

“On the flip side, there’s been a huge number of people who have backed us from day one.

“The committee in its entirety, and our supporters.

“There was a feeling of disjoint between the team, committee and supporters when we first arrived but the change in that now is unbelievable. You can feel the positive energy around the place and that’s hugely important at this level.

“I just want to thank the players, without them nothing is possible.

“The players are the most important part at any club, and I’m proud to be the manager of this group.

“Also grateful for my management team, they’ve got to put up with my obsession for winning and that comes with some baggage. They’ve all made me super proud this season so thanks again.

“For us now it’s important we recharge and reflect. We’ve added Elliot Duff for next season and moved two on, that will give us new energy going into pre-season.

“It’s important the players turn up with the same drive and hunger next season. The demand from me is to very much to go after everything again.

“That will be tough but we will work tirelessly to achieve further success.”

Dee hit seven without reply

In the Championship, goals from Milosz Ochmanski (2), Matthew Robertson, Callum McGregor, Connor May, Josh Nicol and Josh Robb gave Banks o’ Dee JFC a comfortable 7-0 win over New Elgin while Newmachar United still require a point for promotion after Craig Robertson’s late decider for Forres Thistle.

Liam Morrison and Adam Cross were the Buchanhaven Hearts goal heroes in the 2-1 success at Aberdeen University.

Rothie Rovers defeated Lossiemouth United thanks to goals from Murray Cormack and Craig Smith and at Heathryfold Sunnybank proved too strong for Deveronside with Scott Burnett, Adam Reid, Mikey Taylor and an own goal doing the damage.

Dufftown and East End shared the spoils in the Premier League while Fraserburgh United will meet Banks o’ Dee JFC in the Elginshire Cup final on Friday after strikes from Liam Strachan and Adam Cepulis (2) accounted for Islavale.

Results:

McLEMAN CUP – Final: Culter 1-0 Stonehaven.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Dufftown 2-2 East End.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Aberdeen University 1-2 Buchanhaven Hearts, Banks O’Dee JFC 7-0 New Elgin, Newmachar United 0-1 Forres Thistle, Rothie Rovers 2-0 Lossiemouth United, Sunnybank 4-0 Deveronside.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Semi-final: Islavale 0-3 Fraserburgh United.