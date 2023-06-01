Aberdeen Women 2022-23 end-of-season player report card – who got top marks?

Aberdeen Women’s 2022-23 season end-of-season report card is in – who has been given top marks and who has room for improvement?

It proved to be a challenging campaign in SWPL 1 for the Dons, finishing ninth and only securing their place in the division for next season with two games to spare.

The report card grades below are based on individual performances and what each player has contributed over the course of the season. It includes players who played in SWPL 1 – and not those who were only named on the bench.

Goalkeepers

Aaliyah-Jay Meach: C

The former Dundee United goalkeeper started the 2022-23 season as Aberdeen’s no.1 and went on to start the first seven games in SWPL 1.

Meach’s last appearance for the Dons came in a 3-0 defeat to Hearts in October, before she was released from her contract by mutual consent.

Annalisa McCann: B+

McCann featured 23 times in SWPL 1 over her debut campaign in red and became first-choice between the sticks after Meach’s departure.

The 18-year-old made mistakes here and there, but overall, her potential shone through.

She made vital stops in high-stakes clashes with the other relegation contenders, while her distribution was another strong factor of her game.

India Marwaha: C

The on-loan Celtic goalkeeper made three appearances, starting against Glasgow Women and Motherwell in SWPL 1 after joining the Dons in March.

There were glimpses of what the 20-year-old is capable of, but limited game-time meant Marwaha was unable to make a real impact during her loan spell.

Defenders

Loren Campbell: A-

Captain Campbell called it a day at the end of the season and, although it might not have been the best campaign to end her career on, she bowed out ensuring Aberdeen remain a top-flight club.

The 32-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers over the last two seasons and her experience – two decades worth – will be a huge loss for the Dons.

Campbell was solid defensively, but her biggest attribute is her pace. Her speed saw her beat opponents and burst up the right flank, offering Aberdeen another dimension going forward.

Jess Broadrick: B+

It was another solid season for Broadrick, who started all but one match for the Dons in SWPL 1.

Broadrick is now one of the most experienced players in the squad, despite only being 18 years old, but there are areas of her game which can be improved upon.

Her decision-making has seen her get caught out, but her one-v-one defending is where she shines.

Broadrick’s performance against Celtic, where she came up against some of the best players in the country, showed why she is such a promising talent.

Donna Paterson: B+

Like Campbell, Paterson was a reliable component of Aberdeen’s defence.

When not in the squad, often due to work commitments, her presence was certainly missed as she offers a wealth of top-flight experience.

The former Forfar Farmington and Glasgow City defender epitomised no-nonsense defending as she made vital blocks and last-ditch tackles, often to keep her side in games.

Madison Finnie: B+

The Dons are a young side, but Finnie often proved if you’re good enough, you’re old enough as the 16-year-old defender enjoyed a successful debut senior campaign.

She made her SWPL 1 debut against the then reigning champions Rangers at only 15 years old, and would go on to make 20 top-flight appearances.

Finnie’s composure in one-v-one defensive situations was incredibly impressive for somebody her age and, even against the top teams, she did not look out of place in Aberdeen’s backline.

Millie Urquhart: A+

Urquhart gets top marks for being the most improved player at Aberdeen over the course of the season.

She started the season in defence (which is she’s in this section!) – where she did well and finished the campaign at the top of SWPL 1’s charts for most defensive duels per 90 minutes – but it was her move to the wing where the 17-year-old showcased her full potential.

In the 4-3 win against Dundee United – a vital victory in the Dons’ battle for survival – Urquhart was the standout as she was involved in three out of the four goals, scoring twice.

Urquhart will move Stateside later this year, where she will play college football at Jacksonville University in Florida on a four-year scholarship.

Eirinn McCafferty: C

McCafferty was the Dons first summer signing ahead of the 2022-23 season, but struggled for game time and only made five appearances for the Reds, before being sent out on loan to St Johnstone for the second-half of the campaign.

The club announced earlier this week that she would be leaving Aberdeen to seek new opportunities.

Aimee Black: C

Black moved up to senior squad from Aberdeen Ladies U18s half-way through the season and would make four appearances from the bench.

At only 16, she is another young prospect at the Dons who will be hoping to progress with the first-team over the course of next season.

Midfielders

Nadine Hanssen: B

Hanssen joined Aberdeen in September 2022 and etched her name in the history books only a month later when she became the first female player to score for the Dons at Pittodrie.

She was utilised in defence for most of the season, but it was in midfield – her preferred position – where Dutchwoman Hanssen showed why she has previously played professionally in England, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Her long-ball distribution and ability to pick out a player proved to be one of her biggest strengths.

Eilidh Shore: A+

Shore won the triple – player of the year, players’ player of the year and goal of the season – at Aberdeen’s end-of-season awards after another impressive season pulling the strings in midfield.

Even on an off-day, Shore would still be one of the best players on the pitch, and the 21-year-old has proven herself to be one of the best homegrown midfielders in SWPL 1, who stacks up against the league’s professionals.

Shore missed only one game this season, due to a suspension, and improved her goal-return from last term as she netted six times over the course of the campaign.

Bailley Collins: A

Hard-working is the best way to describe Collins. She is one of only two players who featured in all 32 SWPL 1 games and gave 100% in every one of her appearances.

Collins would have felt hard done by when five of her team-mates were given semi-professional status at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, but with Gavin Levey recently confirming more players will be tied down on paid contracts, the 19-year-old deserves to be part of that discussion.

Her work-rate is one of her biggest attributes, but she also showed her technical skills and contributed in front of goal – scoring four times.

Eva Thomson: B

It might have been a challenging season for Thomson, but she is still one of the most exciting talents at Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old missed a run of games due to a head injury and has struggled to cement her place in the starting XI since the turn of the year.

She still made 23 appearances in the top-flight, starting 15 times, and made an impact from the bench against Glasgow Women, before scoring with her first touch after coming on against Hamilton Accies.

Elena Karkkainen: C

Karkkainen was another summer signing for Aberdeen.

She joined the club having moved to the Granite City to study.

The Finnish midfielder played at the highest level in her home country, but struggled for game time throughout her first season in Scotland, featured just 11 times and starting only once.

Brodie Greenwood: C

The 17-year-old has been tipped to have a bright future and will hope to properly kickstart her Aberdeen career next season.

She played twice in the league for the Dons before being sent out on loan alongside McCafferty to St Johnstone in January, with the aim of gaining valuable experience of senior football.

Natasha Bruce: C

Dundee United secured the services of Bruce in February as she decided to leave the Reds after more than a decade at the club.

Since returning to the top-flight, Bruce struggled for game-time, but was a key player in the dressing room, which was an invaluable role, especially this season after the departures of former captain Kelly Forrest and Carrie Doig, among such a young squad.

Forwards

Francesca Ogilvie: B

Ogilvie had a solid season, but one she may feel slightly disappointed with after an impressive campaign last term where she scored eight times in 18 appearances.

She featured 29 times this season, scoring three goals.

The winger was named Campbell’s vice-captain and wore the armband on a number of occasions in the skipper’s absence.

Mya Christie: B+

It was confirmed earlier this week Christie would be leaving the club. It is understood the 18-year-old is leaving Aberdeen to join Hibernian on a full-time contract.

A breakthrough season in the top-flight, where she featured 28 times, has earned her the move, and professional football should help Christie develop even further.

Over the course of the season, Christie played in defence, on the wing and as a striker, scoring twice, which reflects her versatility and her ability to contribute all over the park.

Chloe Gover: B

Gover struggled for game time during the final run-in, but she is still a key player at Aberdeen and showed that throughout the season.

Her vision and ability to ping balls forward is ridiculously good. One such ball assisted a Bayley Hutchison strike against Accies, which was the second goal Gover had teed up in that match.

Gover is a proven team player, having replaced Annalisa McCann in goals against Rangers after the goalkeeper suffered an injury during the warm-up.

Nadia Sopel: C

A challenging campaign for Sopel saw her play only three times in SWPL 1, all from the bench, before the club confirmed her departure earlier this week.

Darcie Miller: C

The Aberdeen Ladies U18s youngster was given a six-minute run out against Motherwell in the behind-closed-doors clash at Cormack Park in March.

Miller was not named in any other match-day squad, but, having had a taste of senior football, she will be hoping to make a return to the first-team squad next season.

Lauren Gordon: C

Gordon was another long-serving Don who left during the season.

She departed in October, after making two appearances in SWPL 1, and joined SWPL 2 outfit Montrose in December.

The move paid dividends for Gordon as she went on to win the league with the Gable Endies.

Hannah Stewart: B

The forward featured 25 times in the top-flight, scoring on six occasions, as she became a regular starter under interim boss Levey.

She was nominated for SWPL 1 Player of the Month for January, after netting in vital wins against Hamilton and Glasgow Women.

Bayley Hutchison: B+

Hutchison, 19, finished the season as Aberdeen’s top goalscorer for the second season running, with 11 goals in SWPL 1.

It’s an impressive return in a team who were the third lowest scorers in the top-flight, with a team total of 39 goals.

Hutchison took a while to get off the mark, but her goals helped the Dons secure vital wins.

Her brace against Dundee United in November saw Aberdeen pick up their first away win of the season, a strike against Hamilton helped the Dons’ bid to escape the relegation zone, while a last-minute strike against United last month secured top-flight football next season.