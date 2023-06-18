Paul Third: Scotland displaying a canny knack for the heady heights of being group leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Scotland displaying a canny knack for the heady heights of being group leaders

Norway comeback the latest sign of progress being made under Steve Clarke.

Lyndon Dykes celebrates after making it 1-1 against Norway. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Forget sunstroke, it is vertigo Scotland fans will be needing treatment for after an astonishing weekend in Norway.

The Tartan Army has been asked to accept a lot in the last 25 years – most of it negative due to one setback after another – but developing a head for heights is a first.

The clichéd dawn of a new era chat is trotted out on a regular basis by the media but this time it does really feel as if Scotland have entered into a new period.

Hoping to see the national team qualify for five World Cups in a row is perhaps asking for too much but after everything we’ve suffered up to Euro 2020, why shouldn’t we dare to dream again?

Scotland are on a roll

There’s certainly much to be positive about.

Scotland have always had grit and determination but under Clarke there is more of a swagger to the side.

They are organised, can soak up pressure in big games and they are proving quite adept at racking up big wins.

Ukraine’s 3-1 World Cup play-off semi-final win at Hampden – achieved in a night of remarkable emotion for the visitors with everything that has and continues to happen in their homeland – has been a rare setback for Clarke’s men in dark blue.

On the whole it has been one step forward game after game since.

Indeed, Saturday’s stunning victory was only the second time in the history of the national team that Scotland have been trailing going into the final 10 minutes and won a game.

The last time was in a 3-2 win against England at Kensington Oval in 1889.

Saturday’s dramatic smash and grab in Oslo was the latest evidence of the progress this group is making.

Trailing to Erling Haaland’s penalty Scotland looked like wilting in the 30 degree heat.

To all intents and purposes one last effort at the end of a gruelling campaign did not look as if it was coming.

Step forward Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean.

The duo scored two goals in three minutes to turn this tie on its head, send Scotland on their way to a famous win and take them five points clear at the top of Group A.

Clarke focused on Georgia

Scotland manager Steve Clarke celebrates at full time during in Oslo. Image: SNS

A place in the finals of Euro 2024 in Germany next summer is within Scotland’s grasp.

But Clarke, the stoic character that he is, may have celebrated McLean’s dramatic winner on Saturday but there will be no basking in the glory of victory.

All thoughts are now on tomorrow’s return to Hampden to face Georgia and a fourth win in a row.

Who would have predicted when the draw was made that this game would be first against second?

Given Clarke’s side’s last competitive defeat was that Ukraine loss on June 1 last year you would be brave to bet against it happening though.

While we can all take a minute to bask in the feelgood factor the crucial part is how well Scotland has responded to what must have been a morale-sapping loss to Ukraine last summer.

Crucially, the top two from Group A will go through to the finals next year. With nine points collected from their opening three games the consensus is that qualifying place is Scotland’s to lose.

No wonder captain Andy Robertson is telling all and sundry ‘we have to qualify now.’

