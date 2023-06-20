Lidl commits to more Scottish produce on its shelves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lidl commits to more Scottish produce on its shelves

Gordon MP Richard Thomson recently wrote to the company after being contacted on a lack of Scottish dairy products.

By Katrina Macarthur
Lidl already sources products from over 400 suppliers in Scotland and aims to grow that number.
Supermarket giant Lidl has made a commitment to increase its range of Scottish products on shelves.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson recently wrote to the company after being contacted on a lack of Scottish dairy products a consumer had observed on previous visits to the supermarket.

Now, the company has responded stating that “at times” it needs to supplement supply of dairy products to ensure availability and that it is “always looking to grow its range of Scottish products” for consumers.

Lidl ‘committed to championing’ Scottish products

In a letter to Mr Thomson, Elisa Elschner, senior public affairs manager for Lidl said: “We are committed to supporting and championing local producers and are proud to source the very best Scottish food and drink.

“We source products from over 400 suppliers from across Scotland and are always looking to grow our range of Scottish products for our customers.

“Within dairy, we endeavour to have Scottish where possible, but at times may need to supplement supply to ensure availability.”

Mr Thomson said: “In fairness, I believe that Lidl have generally tried harder than some other chains to ensure that local Scottish produce is stocked but this statement is good news for suppliers looking to potentially break into supplying a major supermarket.”

