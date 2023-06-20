Lidl commits to more Scottish produce on its shelves

Supermarket giant Lidl has made a commitment to increase its range of Scottish products on shelves.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson recently wrote to the company after being contacted on a lack of Scottish dairy products a consumer had observed on previous visits to the supermarket.

Now, the company has responded stating that “at times” it needs to supplement supply of dairy products to ensure availability and that it is “always looking to grow its range of Scottish products” for consumers.

Lidl ‘committed to championing’ Scottish products

In a letter to Mr Thomson, Elisa Elschner, senior public affairs manager for Lidl said: “We are committed to supporting and championing local producers and are proud to source the very best Scottish food and drink.

“We source products from over 400 suppliers from across Scotland and are always looking to grow our range of Scottish products for our customers.

“Within dairy, we endeavour to have Scottish where possible, but at times may need to supplement supply to ensure availability.”

Mr Thomson said: “In fairness, I believe that Lidl have generally tried harder than some other chains to ensure that local Scottish produce is stocked but this statement is good news for suppliers looking to potentially break into supplying a major supermarket.”