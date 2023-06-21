Drivers could soon be fined for exceeding 20mph around 19 Aberdeen schools

Speed limits surrounding Aberdeen schools could soon be toughened up.

Existing ’20’s plenty’ zones around schools are being looked at as part of a citywide safety review.

Currently, the speed limits in these 19 areas are only advisory. But a public consultation has been opened on making them legally enforceable.

Road bosses have laid out plans to strengthen safety in areas including Airyhall, Bridge of Don, Bucksburn, Kincorth, Kingswells, Torry and Cults.

It could cost almost £200,000 upfront to reinforce the speeding rules.

And then, maintenance would be expected to cost another £35,000.

The change would be hoped to make it safer for children to walk, cycle or wheel their way to school.

Other advisory 20mph zones, including in Angusfield Avenue, University Road and Linksfield Road, might also be legally enforced.

What schools are being considered?

There are 18 schools and a nursery under consideration for the legally enforced 20mph limits in Aberdeen.

They are:

Airyhall

Glashieburn

Middleton Park

Scotstown

Brimmond

Danestone

Hanover Street

Cornhill

Charleston

Heathryburn

Kingsford

Kingswells

Culter

Cults Primary

Cults Academy

Ashgrove Children’s Centre

West Park

Seaton

Walker Road (covering the existing school and new Greyhope School in Tullos Circle)

Why spend the money on Aberdeen’s 20mph limits now?

It is part of a wider £2 million project looking at extending mandatory 20mph limits throughout Aberdeen’s residential areas.

The SNP and Greens pledged, as they formalised their Scottish Government policy, that “all appropriate roads in built up areas” would be reduced to 20mph zones by 2025.

This has led to a citywide review of the existing 20’s plenty infrastructure in Aberdeen, many of which surround schools.

“These zones were advisory rather than regulatory and therefore the speed limits are not enforceable,” council commissioning director Gale Beattie said.

“It is therefore intended to upgrade these schemes to being mandatory 20mph zones, which will improve road safety.”

’20’s plenty’ limits in Aberdeen ‘not policed’

City councillors previously rejected calls for more unenforceable 20’s plenty limits in Aberdeen as they “give residents an expectation they will be policed”.

“Unfortunately they are not,” Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton said in 2021.

Moves are now being made across Scotland to lower speed limits to 20mph.

Highland Council is lowering speeds in 118 villages and towns as part of a pilot programme this summer.

Council co-leader: ‘Nothing will happen suddenly’ on new 20mph limits in Aberdeen

New 20mph limits will be introduced as part of the wider £2m work in Aberdeen too.

But council co-leader and transport convener Ian Yuill promised public consultation on any plans before speed limits would be imposed.

Mr Yuill told The P&J in March: “I believe it’s important that traffic in residential areas travels at an appropriate speed.

“In most residential areas of Aberdeen, we believe that’s 20mph.

“The key point to make is that nothing will happen suddenly.”

More details on the first public consultation can be found here.