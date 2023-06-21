Drivers could soon be fined for exceeding 20mph around 19 Aberdeen schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers could soon be fined for exceeding 20mph around 19 Aberdeen schools

Tougher, legally enforceable limits could replace the advisory-only '20's plenty' zones surrounding many city schools.

By Alastair Gossip
Carnie Drive, leading to the Ashgrove Children's Centre, is one of the roads in Aberdeen which could have a mandatory 20mph limit imposed. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Speed limits surrounding Aberdeen schools could soon be toughened up.

Existing ’20’s plenty’ zones around schools are being looked at as part of a citywide safety review.

Currently, the speed limits in these 19 areas are only advisory. But a public consultation has been opened on making them legally enforceable.

Road bosses have laid out plans to strengthen safety in areas including Airyhall, Bridge of Don, Bucksburn, Kincorth, Kingswells, Torry and Cults.

It could cost almost £200,000 upfront to reinforce the speeding rules.

And then, maintenance would be expected to cost another £35,000.

The change would be hoped to make it safer for children to walk, cycle or wheel their way to school.

Other advisory 20mph zones, including in Angusfield Avenue, University Road and Linksfield Road, might also be legally enforced.

What schools are being considered?

There are 18 schools and a nursery under consideration for the legally enforced 20mph limits in Aberdeen.

They are:

  • Airyhall
  • Glashieburn
  • Middleton Park
  • Scotstown
  • Brimmond
  • Danestone
  • Hanover Street
  • Cornhill
  • Charleston
  • Heathryburn
  • Kingsford
  • Kingswells
  • Culter
  • Cults Primary
  • Cults Academy
  • Ashgrove Children’s Centre
  • West Park
  • Seaton
  • Walker Road (covering the existing school and new Greyhope School in Tullos Circle)

Why spend the money on Aberdeen’s 20mph limits now?

It is part of a wider £2 million project looking at extending mandatory 20mph limits throughout Aberdeen’s residential areas.

A council notice highlighting the public consultation on plans to impose a mandatory 20mph limit near Cornhill School in Aberdeen. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The SNP and Greens pledged, as they formalised their Scottish Government policy, that “all appropriate roads in built up areas” would be reduced to 20mph zones by 2025.

This has led to a citywide review of the existing 20’s plenty infrastructure in Aberdeen, many of which surround schools.

“These zones were advisory rather than regulatory and therefore the speed limits are not enforceable,” council commissioning director Gale Beattie said.

“It is therefore intended to upgrade these schemes to being mandatory 20mph zones, which will improve road safety.”

’20’s plenty’ limits in Aberdeen ‘not policed’

City councillors previously rejected calls for more unenforceable 20’s plenty limits in Aberdeen as they “give residents an expectation they will be policed”.

Road markings for 20's plenty zones, like this one in Beechwood Avenue near Cornhill School, in Aberdeen have worn away. In 2021, councillors voted down calls for more of them, as they were difficult to police. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
“Unfortunately they are not,” Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton said in 2021.

Moves are now being made across Scotland to lower speed limits to 20mph.

Highland Council is lowering speeds in 118 villages and towns as part of a pilot programme this summer.

Council co-leader: ‘Nothing will happen suddenly’ on new 20mph limits in Aberdeen

New 20mph limits will be introduced as part of the wider £2m work in Aberdeen too.

But council co-leader and transport convener Ian Yuill promised public consultation on any plans before speed limits would be imposed.

Mr Yuill told The P&J in March: “I believe it’s important that traffic in residential areas travels at an appropriate speed.

“In most residential areas of Aberdeen, we believe that’s 20mph.

“The key point to make is that nothing will happen suddenly.”

More details on the first public consultation can be found here.

