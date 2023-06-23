Richard Gordon: A long night at Hampden – but Scotland look set for Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: A long night at Hampden – but Scotland look set for Euro 2024

Steve Clarke's men are in pole position in Group A after wins against Norway and Georgia.

Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after making it 2-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
By Richard Gordon

One of the longest seasons any of us has known finally drew to a conclusion this week.

It did so in typically controversial manner, as Steve Clarke’s new improved national team shrugged off the shambolic on-off nature of the night to put in an outstanding performance and rack up a fourth successive qualifying victory.

It was a pleasure to witness first-hand the self-belief and confidence which now surges through the players every time they pull on their Scotland tops, and there is good reason to believe we are on the threshold of something special.

The build-up was like nothing I have ever experienced.

Having spent an hour and three quarters setting the scene on Radio Scotland, I handed over to the commentary team ready to settle back and enjoy the game.

Little did I know that less than ten minutes later I would be picking up the microphone again, and would not put it down again for another 98 minutes!

On a number of occasions, it seemed certain the match would be postponed, and the efforts to clear the pitch of the monsoon which had rendered it unplayable were at times farcical, but all those ill-equipped helpers somehow got the job done, and the Scots made sure their hard work paid dividends.

All hands on deck at Hampden as a downpour before kick-off soaked the pitch resulting in a 90 minute delay. Image: Shutterstock.

Callum McGregor had of course given us an early advantage, and it was not always easy to remember that given the bizarre circumstances which followed, but the side put on a professional showing, and from the moment Scott McTominay expertly slid home the second goal, the points looked in the bag.

The penalty Georgia missed at the death put the icing on the cake; Scotland were well worth the 2-0 victory.

The win over Norway three days earlier was one of the most astonishing matches I have covered in my long broadcasting career, and quite possibly the most unexpected victory the national team has achieved during that time.

In the sweltering heat of Oslo, it had been a disappointing showing, and the longer the game went, the less likely we looked to trouble them. For 87n minutes, the Scots simply did not lay a glove on their Norwegian opponents, and after Erling Haaland had netted from a dubious penalty, it seemed more than likely the game would fizzle out.

That was clearly the belief on the home bench, and as Solbakken made a series of late substitutions, including withdrawing their talismanic striker, there was a party atmosphere in the Norway technical area with high-fives all round.

It was at that point Willie Miller leant across to me and pointed out they had clearly lost concentration, and if that transmitted on to the pitch, then Scotland still had a chance.

Within minutes, Willie’s observation proved to be 100 per cent accurate.

A defensive slip allowed Lyndon Dykes to sneak in for the equaliser, and with the home side rattled and still trying to regroup, the Scots produced their best move of the match for Kenny McLean to curl home the winner.

It was the most exciting of climaxes to the game, and after the win over Georgia, qualification now looks likely. Some hard work still lies ahead, but I have faith in this group to see it through.

Plenty to excite the Red Army

With attention focused on the international side, the Dons made two big announcements, both of which sparked high excitement among the support.

First up was the signing of Leighton Clarkson, an outstanding piece of business, and one which makes it clear the club is setting a high bar for the 2023/24 campaign. Of all the successful loan signings from last season, the young midfielder was the one I felt least confident of seeing back at Pittodrie. His capture could be among the most important moves made by Aberdeen in years.

Leighton Clarkson modelling Aberdeen’s new away kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.

They then completed the transfer of Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, but that news was somewhat overshadowed by the release of the ‘Northern Lights’ away kit.

The record breaking sales figures it has generated seem to suggest I was in the minority in finding it, at best, underwhelming, but perhaps that’s a generational thing.

We will find out for sure if Dave Cormack rocks up wearing one for the first home game of the season!

