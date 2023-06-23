Oil and gas accountant jailed for sexual chats with ‘underage girl’ undercover police officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil and gas accountant jailed for sexual chats with ‘underage girl’ undercover police officer

Steven Balfour, an already convicted paedophile was again caught with indecent images of children, and used a social media app to send sexual messages to the 'child'.

By David McPhee
Steven Balfour was convicted of child sex offences unanimously by a jury.
An oil and gas accountant has been jailed after sexual chats with an undercover police officer who was posing as an underaged girl.

Serial paedophile Steven Balfour denied charges of engaging in sexual conversation with what he believed to be a child, and possessing a number of indecent images of children.

The 52-year-old went on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.

But after hearing all the evidence in the case against Balfour, it took a jury only two hours to unanimously find him guilty of both charges.

He was convicted of possessing 36 Category C images of children engaging in sexual acts and for his disturbing conversations with the child abuse investigator.

Not the first conviction

Following the verdict, the court heard that Balfour had a prior conviction from 2016 – also for possessing child images.

It emerged that Balfour, of Whitehills Street in Cove, worked as a senior accountant for a number of North Sea oil and gas companies.

During the trial, jurors heard he used a social media chat app called Kik to send the decoy child a picture of his private parts.

The sick sex offender also asked about her sexual experiences, and on one occasion, even quizzed the fictitious child about “her hymen”.

‘Immoral behaviour’

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston told the court that his client recognised he had been taking part in “immoral behaviour”.

But he claimed that Balfour maintains he had no knowledge of the messages and “genuinely believed he was speaking to an adult”.

Mr Ormiston added: “He recognised that the jury did not accept that claim.

“It’s clear from the social work report and his past conviction that he had developed inappropriate coping mechanisms to deal with the complex issues he was dealing with.

“Mr Balfour regrets having engaged in this type of behaviour and recognises that it was ill-advised – he will not do so again.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace sent Balfour to prison for 30 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group

