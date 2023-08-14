North Region Junior football: Sunnybank win on first home Premier League outing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Region Junior football: Sunnybank win on first home Premier League outing

It was another packed weekend of Junior action across the north-east.

By Reporter
Sunnybank manager Paul Leahy (centre) following last season's title win. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Sunnybank manager Paul Leahy (centre) following last season's title win. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Sunnybank made it two top-flight wins out of two as North Region Junior Premier League football returned to Heathryfold after more than a decade.

In a sizzling second half performance, they came from behind to hammer Maud 6-1 thanks to Adam Reid’s treble, a Ciaran Bloomer brace and Logan Tough’s goal.

Understandably, Bankies co-manager Paul Leahy was more than pleased with his team’s response to going one down, saying: “It was a very good second half, in particular the last half hour.

“Maud played well in the first half and they got their goal, which was poor from us defensively, and that gave us a bit of a wake up call, and once we got the equaliser, we kicked on and everything fell into place.

“We now go to Buchanhaven Hearts on Tuesday, and they’re very strong at home. We won by a single goal there last season and we were lucky to get all three points.

“Everyone is fit, apart from James Steel, who picked up a foot injury on Saturday and is unlikely to feature.”

McBookie.com Premier League champions Culter had Cammy Fraser (three), Ross Clark, Jordan Cromar and Liam Todd on the mark in the 6-2 Crombie Park win over Buchanhaven, who responded through Daniel Mair and Aaron Smith.

At Ian Mair Park, Dyce had Dan Agnew, Sam Garnham and Craig Mackie on the scoresheet as they ran out 3-1 winners against Rothie Rovers, for whom Murray Thompson responded, while a Scott Gray double and an Elliot Wills counter saw Ellon United pip East End by the odd goal in five.

Jason Davie (two) and Ryan Cormack scored as Newmachar United defeated Stoneywood Parkvale 3-2 at Charlie Gordon Park, and Stonehaven had Harry Ingram and Ronan Masson to thank as they accounted for Nairn St. Ninian at Glenury Park.

At Lochside Park, a Brunon Paszkiewicz double, a Callum Youngson penalty and a Paul Esslemont effort gave Hermes a 4-2 win over Colony Park, who had Tyler Mason on target.

And, at Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle proved too strong for Fraserburgh United, Cammy Bowden firing both in the 2-0 win.

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth United top the Championship after a 7-2 rout of Cruden Bay, with Callum Carr (two), Harvey Kane (two), James Johnston, Alex Matczak and Liam Petrie all finding the net.

Calum Nicol, Robbie Campbell and two from Fraser Reid gave Banks o’Dee JFC a 4-0 Spain Park victory against Islavale, and Ryan McBean and Kelvin Mackenzie were the Burghead Thistle goal heroes against Whitehills.

Deveronside won 3-1 at home to New Elgin thanks to strikes from Jody Munro (two) and Kieran Anderson, while Joseph Otto’s brace gave Banchory St. Ternan the points at Dufftown, who had Euan Simpson on the scoresheet.

Neil Moir (two) and Mattie Milne scored to give Forres Thistle victory at Hall Russell United and Longside were 4-2 winners at home to Glentanar.

There’s a full league programme on Tuesday tomorrow evening with champions Culter travelling to Colony Park while in Rothienorman it should be a cracking game when promoted Rothie Rovers welcome last season’s runners-up, Hermes.

At New Advocates Park, it’s East End against Stonehaven while Dyce are on the road at Faserburgh United, Maud entertain Newmachar United and Ellon United visit Stoneywood Parkvale.

In the Championship, Milton Park is the venue for Banchory St. Ternan versus Banks O’Dee JFC, Deveronside make the short trip to Whitehills, Forres Thistle welcome Dufftown, Longside are at Cruden Bay, League Cup quarter finalists Islavale and Burghead Thistle meet at Simpson Park, Glentanar are at home to Hall Russell United and Lossiemouth United are at New Elgin. All games kick off at 7 pm.

 

MCBOOKIE.COM PREMIER LEAGUE RESULTS

Bridge of Don Thistle 2-0 Fraserburgh United

Culter 6-2 Buchanhaven Hearts

Dyce 3-1 Rothie Rovers

Ellon United 3-2 East End

Hermes 4-2 Colony Park

Newmachar United 3-2 Stoneywood Parkvale

Stonehaven 2-0 Nairn St. Ninian

Sunnybank 6-1 Maud

CHAMPIONSHIP

Banks o’ Dee JFC 4-0 Islavale

Burghead Thistle 2-0 Whitehills

Deveronside 3-1 New Elgin

Dufftown 1-2 Banchory St. Ternan

Hall Russell United 0-3 Forres Thistle

Longside 4-2 Glentanar

Lossiemouth United 7-2 Cruden Bay

FIXTURES

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

MCBOOKIE.COM PREMIER LEAGUE

Buchanhaven Hearts v Sunnybank

Colony Park v Culter

East End v Stonehaven

Fraserburgh United v Dyce

Maud v Newmachar United

Rothie Rovers v Hermes

Stoneywood Parkvale v Ellon United

CHAMPIONSHIP

Banchory St. Ternan v Banks o’ Dee JFC

Cruden Bay v Longside

Forres Thistle v Dufftown

Glentanar v Hall Russell United

Islavale v Burghead Thistle

New Elgin v Lossiemouth United

Whitehills v Deveronside

(Kick-offs 7pm)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

PREMIER LEAGUE

Colony Park v Fraserburgh United

Culter v Nairn St. Ninian

Dyce v Stoneywood Parkvale

Ellon United v Newmachar United

Hermes v East End

Maud v Bridge of Don Thistle

Rothie Rovers v Buchanhaven Hearts

Stonehaven v Sunnybank

CHAMPIONSHIP

Banchory St. Ternan v Islavale

Banks O’Dee JFC v Forres Thistle

Deveronside v Burghead Thistle

Dufftown v Glentanar

Hall Russell United v Cruden Bay

Longside v New Elgin

Lossiemouth United v Whitehills

(Kick-offs 2pm)

