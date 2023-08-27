Juniors: Bridge of Don Thistle through to last four of Grill League Cup

Second half strikes from Sam Muirhead and Liam Burnett saw Bridge of Don Thistle get the better of Rothie Rovers in the only all-Premier League Grill League Cup quarter-final at Rothienorman.

After a scoreless first half, substitute Muirhead fired the Jags ahead when he lobbed home keeper Lewis Milne and it stayed that way right until the death when Rovers, having committed men forward in a bid to get the equaliser, were caught on the counter by Burnett, who made no mistake.

Thistle manager Lewis Muirhead was satisfied with the way the afternoon unfolded.

He said: “Everyone knows what a great addition Rothie are, it’s a fabulous set up and the infrastructure there is first class.

“But we prepared well for the game and it turned out exactly the way I wanted it to be.

“We utilised the squad and collectively the performance was very good.

“If we’d been calmer in front of goal, we could have scored more, but, as I’ve said before, we’re a work in progress – but it’s always satisfying when what you’ve planned comes to fruition.”

Next up for Thistle is the visit of West of Scotland Second Division pacesetters Maryhill on Saturday in the opening round of the Scottish Junior Cup and it’s one Muirhead is relishing.

He added: “We’ll give it a right good shot. We’ll work hard in training this week and we’ll have team out on the park that will be ready for them.”

Saturday’s match at Aberdeen Sports Village kicks off at 2.30pm.

Agnew penalty sees 10-man Dyce progress

A late Dan Agnew penalty at Ian Mair Park saw 10-man Dyce, who had Nazan Abdulkarim red carded, through at the expense of Islavale, who had Brodie Christie on target.

Doubles from Cammy Fraser and Ross Clark and Elliot Duff’s first since his return gave Culter a 5-1 victory at home to Longside.

Stonehaven hit seven without reply against Burghead Thistle at Glenury Park with Keith Horne (two), Ricky Mennis (two), Caie McDonald, Cameron Beattie and Rob Armstrong all on the scoresheet.

Bridge of Don Thistle will host Dyce, with Culter travelling to Stonehaven in the last four – which will be played on the 16th of next month.

In the Premier League, Sunnybank remain a point clear at the top of the table despite going down 3-2 to Ellon United at Heathryfold.

Sam Harrison, James Bain and Callum Tremaine scored for the visitors, with Adam Reid and Andrew Mutch replying for Bankies.

Hermes won 3-2 at Nairn St Ninian thanks to a Connor McKenzie brace and a Callum Youngson penalty with Sean McWilliams and Scott Hendry on the mark for Saints, who are the only side still without a point.

Lee McAllister, Scott Kerr and Jonathan Onwa were the East End marksmen in the win at Maud, who responded through Mathew Keith and Alfie Knox, while Fraserburgh United ran out 5-1 victors at College Park where Stoneywood Parkvale were the visitors.

Buchanhaven Hearts and Newmachar United had to settle for a point apiece at Raemoss Park with Adam Cross and Sol Beagrie hitting the net for the hosts and Calum Reid and Conor Watt on target for United.

Banks o’ Dee’s perfect start continues

Banks o ’Dee maintained their perfect record in the Championship thanks to a 4-1 success at Cruden Bay in which Charlie Rothnie (two), Jake Blackwood and Finn Kemlo did the damage.

Lossiemouth United prevented Deveronside from making it five out of five league victories with a 4-1 home win in which James Johnston, Ross Fiske, Harvey Kane and an own goal won it for United, with Grant Noble firing Deveronside’s consolation.

Jay Neill’s hat-trick, Aeden Gray and an own goal helped Hall Russell United to a 5-1 win over Whitehills.

Banchory St Ternan defeated Glentanar 3-1 at Milton Park.

In a high-scoring encounter at Westburn Park, Dufftown edged it over New Elgin by the odd goal in seven, with Dylan McFadyen, Euan Simpson, Kelvin Main and Logan Grant the men who mattered for the home team and Jack Moulding, Keir Mackie and Evan Wilson responding.