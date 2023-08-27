Juniors: Bridge of Don Thistle through to last four of Grill League Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Juniors: Bridge of Don Thistle through to last four of Grill League Cup

Dyce, Culter and Stonehaven the other sides to reach the semi-final.

By Reporter
Sam Muirhead was on the scoresheet for Bridge of Don Thistle. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Sam Muirhead was on the scoresheet for Bridge of Don Thistle.

Second half strikes from Sam Muirhead and Liam Burnett saw Bridge of Don Thistle get the better of Rothie Rovers in the only all-Premier League Grill League Cup quarter-final at Rothienorman.

After a scoreless first half, substitute Muirhead fired the Jags ahead when he lobbed home keeper Lewis Milne and it stayed that way right until the death when Rovers, having committed men forward in a bid to get the equaliser, were caught on the counter by Burnett, who made no mistake.

Thistle manager Lewis Muirhead was satisfied with the way the afternoon unfolded.

He said: “Everyone knows what a great addition Rothie are, it’s a fabulous set up and the infrastructure there is first class.

“But we prepared well for the game and it turned out exactly the way I wanted it to be.

“We utilised the squad and collectively the performance was very good.

“If we’d been calmer in front of goal, we could have scored more, but, as I’ve said before, we’re a work in progress – but it’s always satisfying when what you’ve planned comes to fruition.”

Next up for Thistle is the visit of West of Scotland Second Division pacesetters Maryhill on Saturday in the opening round of the Scottish Junior Cup and it’s one Muirhead is relishing.

He added: “We’ll give it a right good shot. We’ll work hard in training this week and we’ll have team out on the park that will be ready for them.”

Saturday’s match at Aberdeen Sports Village kicks off at 2.30pm.

Agnew penalty sees 10-man Dyce progress

Culter’s Cammy Fraser struck twice against Longside.

A late Dan Agnew penalty at Ian Mair Park saw 10-man Dyce, who had Nazan Abdulkarim red carded, through at the expense of Islavale, who had Brodie Christie on target.

Doubles from Cammy Fraser and Ross Clark and Elliot Duff’s first since his return gave Culter a 5-1 victory at home to Longside.

Stonehaven hit seven without reply against Burghead Thistle at Glenury Park with Keith Horne (two), Ricky Mennis (two), Caie McDonald, Cameron Beattie and Rob Armstrong all on the scoresheet.

Bridge of Don Thistle will host Dyce, with Culter travelling to Stonehaven in the last four – which will be played on the 16th of next month.

In the Premier League, Sunnybank remain a point clear at the top of the table despite going down 3-2 to Ellon United at Heathryfold.

Sam Harrison, James Bain and Callum Tremaine scored for the visitors, with Adam Reid and Andrew Mutch replying for Bankies.

Hermes won 3-2 at Nairn St Ninian thanks to a Connor McKenzie brace and a Callum Youngson penalty with Sean McWilliams and Scott Hendry on the mark for Saints, who are the only side still without a point.

Lee McAllister, Scott Kerr and Jonathan Onwa were the East End marksmen in the win at Maud, who responded through Mathew Keith and Alfie Knox, while Fraserburgh United ran out 5-1 victors at College Park where Stoneywood Parkvale were the visitors.

Buchanhaven Hearts and Newmachar United had to settle for a point apiece at Raemoss Park with Adam Cross and Sol Beagrie hitting the net for the hosts and Calum Reid and Conor Watt on target for United.

Banks o’ Dee’s perfect start continues

Banks o ’Dee maintained their perfect record in the Championship thanks to a 4-1 success at Cruden Bay in which Charlie Rothnie (two), Jake Blackwood and Finn Kemlo did the damage.

Lossiemouth United prevented Deveronside from making it five out of five league victories with a 4-1 home win in which James Johnston, Ross Fiske, Harvey Kane and an own goal won it for United, with Grant Noble firing Deveronside’s consolation.

Jay Neill’s hat-trick, Aeden Gray and an own goal helped Hall Russell United to a 5-1 win over Whitehills.

Banchory St Ternan defeated Glentanar 3-1 at Milton Park.

In a high-scoring encounter at Westburn Park, Dufftown edged it over New Elgin by the odd goal in seven, with Dylan McFadyen, Euan Simpson, Kelvin Main and Logan Grant the men who mattered for the home team and Jack Moulding, Keir Mackie and Evan Wilson responding.

