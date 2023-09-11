Grant Mitchell has lead role as Hermes edge Stonehaven in North Regional Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grant Mitchell has lead role as Hermes edge Stonehaven in North Regional Cup

A 1-0 win at Glenury Park earned Hermes a place in the second round of the competition.

By Dave Macdermid
Stonehaven's Clark Robertson and Hermes' Callum Innes challenge for the ball. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven's Clark Robertson and Hermes' Callum Innes challenge for the ball. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A first-half Grant Mitchell effort helped Hermes progress to the second round of the North Regional Cup at Stonehaven’s Glenury Park.

Hermes manager Steve Watson said: “It was a really good win against a very strong Stonehaven side.

“I felt we could have been out of sight in the first half after Grant put us ahead from a corner.

“Callum Youngson had an effort that, had it gone in, would have been goal of the season.

“Jack Craig had an effort that was not far away but Reece Duncan in the Stonehaven goal did really well.

“We knew they’d come at us in the second half and they did, with Jacob Otto pulling off one really brilliant save when he tipped the ball on to the bar but we defended well on a really hot afternoon.

“This weekend we go to Stoneywood Parkvale, who have basically got a new team from last season and having scored six on Saturday, they’ll be confident going into this one so we’ll have to be at our best.”

Hermes’ Connor McKenzie in between Stonehaven’s Ronan Masson and Robert Armstrong. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Stonehaven boss Martyn Rollo said: “It was disappointing but I felt that if it was not for an outstanding performance from their keeper, we deserved to take the tie to penalties.

“The only goal also came from a set piece which is normally one of our strengths but we will regroup, do some work in training this week and aim to bounce back this weekend against Culter in the League Cup semi-final.”

Holders Culter had Willie Mathers and Callum Dunbar on target in the victory at Islavale while Rothie Rovers, runners-up last season, won by the same scoreline at Dufftown where Craig Smith and Stuart Hodge were the scorers.

A Nikolas Wozniak hat-trick and a double from Gavin Byers eased Dyce through at Ian Mair Park where Lossiemouth United were the visitors and Colony Park had Ryan Park (2), Tyler Mason and Cammy Fraser on the scoresheet as they accounted for East End in Inverurie.

At Spain Park, Harry Woods (2), Harvey Yeats, Scott Milne, Finn Kemlo, Callum McGregor and Callum Nicol all found the net as Banks O’Dee JFC hit seven without response against New Elgin while Nairn St. Ninian had Keiran Duffy (2) and Charlie Fonweban on the mark as they defeated Fraserburgh United 3-1 at Showfield.

In a one-sided contest at Whitehills, Bridge of Don Thistle hit double figures with doubles from Cammy Bowden, Kyle Gauld, Adam Joji and Brett Findlay and singles from Bradley Deans, Declan Milne, Toby Mitchell and Stewart Rennie seeing the Jags into the next round.

At Heathryfold, an Adam Reid brace gave Sunnybank a 2-1 success against Ellon United and in a high scoring contest at Stauff Park, Stoneywood Parkvale overcame an interval deficit to get the better of Glentanar 6-4.

Arran Smith (2), Sol Beagrie and Dan Mair were the men who mattered for Buchanhaven Hearts in the 4-1 win against Newmachar United who responded with a Ryan Cormack free kick and Longside progressed 5-3 on penalties at Forres Thistle after the game had ended 2-2.

Hall Russell United also required spot kicks at home to Deveronside after a 1-1 draw, in which Morgan Conway’s counter for the hosts was cancelled out by Keane Matheson, with the home side going through 5-4 and in the sole second round tie, Owen MacIntosh scored a treble as Maud won 9-1 at Cruden Bay with Kyle Buxton (2), Scott Whelan, Mathew Keith, Callum Kelly and Murray Esson also finding the net.

NRJFA REGIONAL CUP – First round: Forres Thistle 2-2 Longside (3-5 pens), Banchory St. Ternan 2-0 Burghead Thistle, Banks O’Dee JFC 7-0 New Elgin, Buchanhaven Hearts 4-1 Newmachar United, Colony Park 4-1 East End, Dufftown 0-2 Rothie Rovers, Dyce 5-0 Lossiemouth United, Hall Russell United 1-1 Deveronside (5-4 pens), Islavale 0-2 Culter, Nairn St. Ninian 3-1 Fraserburgh United, Stonehaven 0-1 Hermes, Stoneywood Parkvale 6-4 Glentanar, Sunnybank 2-1 Ellon United, Whitehills 0-12 Bridge of Don Thistle.

Second round: Cruden Bay 1-9 Maud.

