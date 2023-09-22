North Caledonian League: Fresh start for Thurso as now-solo boss issues challenge to his side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Caledonian League: Fresh start for Thurso as now-solo boss issues challenge to his side

After his co-manager stepped down, Scott Morrison is confident he can help the Vikings turn their early-season struggles around.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
New Thurso manager Scott Davidson. Images: James Gunn Photography
New Thurso manager Scott Davidson. Images: James Gunn Photography

Scott Davidson is calling on Thurso to rise to the challenge of lifting themselves from the foot of the North Caledonian League when Fort William come calling on Saturday.

Davidson is now in sole charge of the Vikings after Michael Bremner stepped down from their co-management partnership following a tough start to the new campaign.

Their 3-1 loss against St Duthus in Tain last weekend leaves them bottom on goal difference, with three points from their first four NCL matches.

Davidson hopes to find more players available to play for the team on a regular basis, with low numbers hampering their efforts so far.

On Saturday at The Dammies, Thurso tackle a Fort William side looking respond to a 4-3 defeat against new leaders Invergordon last week – where they were stunned after leading 3-0.

Cohesion so crucial for Davidson

With the season still in its infancy, Davidson hopes his Thurso squad will show togetherness and a real determination to not be cut adrift at the bottom of the league, having only endured last place last term due to the nightmare campaign endured by winless Bonar Bridge, who are a team transformed in 2023/24.

He said: “We have not had the greatest of starts to the season in terms of results.

“We won our first game (4-2 against Alness United), but due to injuries and (low) availability of boys, it has been difficult.

“The main task is to build up a good bit of cohesion with the squad, getting guys along to training and having as many as possible available for games.

“We’re going to try and have a core squad of guys who will be available week in and week out. It is difficult at times to get boys together as there is always a crossover between the summer and winter leagues.

“Now we’re past that, we can work on improving results. I’m optimistic we can turn things around. We’ve not been getting much luck in the final third, although we have been playing some decent football.

“We need to start taking our chances. Too many times this season we’ve not taken them and been punished at the other end.”

Thurso seek to compete against rivals

Davidson, who wants to cash in more on home advantage this season, thanked former co-boss Bremner for “all his great efforts throughout this time at the club” and “for everything he did to help me”, saying the club wishes him well.

Sole management from this weekend doesn’t faze Davidson, who explained how a strong start to life on the sidelines was followed by tougher periods.

He said: “It was a co-management set-up with Michael and I.

“I was coaching when the previous manager Stevie Reid was here, then Michael came in and we began working together.

“We started our tenure pretty well by winning the Football Times Cup, but in the league last year our position was not great, then this season so far we’ve not started in the best way. We want to start putting more results on the board.

“It’s a tighter league this year and a lot of teams have improved, while the stronger clubs will be challenging for the league.

“In my eyes, when we have our strongest team out, we should challenge any opponent.”

Plenty of time to turn form around

Davidson believes the manner of Fort’s defeat against Invergordon will fire the visitors up for their clash at Sir George’s Park, but hopes Thurso can exploit any vulnerabilities at the top end of the pitch.

He added: “I am sure (Fort manager) Alan Gray will be looking for some sort of a response from his team after last week.

“However, we can also take positives from it, too – it shows while Fort William do score goals, they also concede goals.

“We’re positive going into Saturday. It’s still very early in the season. It’s not like we have just two or three games to go.

“If we can steady the numbers at training and building on the togetherness of the squad, we can kick on.”

Invergordon kick off early in Orkney

Second-placed Fort William will hope early front-runners Invergordon fail to win in their 12.30pm start away to in-form Orkney, while defending champions Loch Ness hunt their third win from four matches when they travel to second-bottom Alness United.

Inverness Athletic will aim to build on their 4-2 win at Bonar Bridge as they face Halkirk United in North Kessock, while Bonar are away to St Duthus, looking to at least preserve their two-point advantage.

Golspie Sutherland fly the flag for the North Caledonian League in the Scottish Cup when they host Highland League opponents Forres Mechanics in the first round of the competition.

More from Scottish Football

Fraserburgh United JFC's new strips are sponsored by Dennis Gordon Electrical. Image supplied by Fraserburgh United JFC.
Junior football: Derby day as Fraserburgh United host Buchanhaven Hearts
Culter celebrating winning the Grill League Cup final. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Juniors: Holders Culter to face Bridge of Don Thistle in Grill League Cup final
Fort William's Ayman Bouzerai stretches for the ball. Image: Iain Ferguson
Invergordon move top of North Caledonian League thanks to remarkable comeback against Fort William
Steve Clarke at the side of the pitch for Scotland during the Euros 2024 qualifiers
Richard Gordon: Scotland look sure bets for Euro 2024 now after main priority of…
Golspie Sutherland boss Mark McKernie.
Mark McKernie says experience can help advance young Golspie Sutherland talent
Dyce's Darren Reid on the ball with Stonehaven's Findlay Masson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grill League Cup semi-finals take centre stage
Scotland Women lineup ahead of a World Cup qualifying match at Hampden
Rachel Corsie: Why there is positive buzz around Scotland Women ahead of Nations League…
Scotland's Ryan Porteous and England's Harry Kane in action during the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match at Hampden Park, on September 12, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. Image: SNS.
Ryan Porteous: Pot one rivals the best opposition for Scotland to learn from -…
The Scotland v England match
Scotland fan view: Our gratitude to Gardner and the rest of the Scotland team…
Scotland's Andy Robertson gives the fans a thumbs up during the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match between Scotland and England at Hampden Park, on September 12, 2023. Image: SNS.
Scotland skipper Andy Robertson apologises for mistake v England - but says national team…

Conversation