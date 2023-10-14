Richard Gordon: Agonisingly close but I still believe Scotland will qualify for Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Richard Gordon: Agonisingly close but I still believe Scotland will qualify for Euro 2024

The national team looked to be on the brink of qualifying for next summer's tournament before Scott McTominay's goal was chalked off.

Scotland's Scott McTominay looks dejected as his goal is checked by VAR. Image: SNS.
Scotland's Scott McTominay looks dejected as his goal is checked by VAR. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

And so, the wait to qualify for Euro 2024 goes on.

In true Scotland fashion we were agonisingly close to clinching our place in the finals on Thursday evening, only for the VAR and footballing fates to eventually conspire against us.

The moment where everything changed was, of course, the Scott McTominay ‘goal’. Had that stood, there would have been every reason to believe the team were capable of seeing it out.

Spain were rocking, wounded from having missed a number of clear-cut chances, and vulnerable. One-nil down, time running out, the home crowd getting restless? I would definitely have fancied our chances.

But it was not to be.

Initially it seemed the referee had judged against Jack Hendry for a push on the keeper. There was the merest of touches, but certainly no push, and had that been the case it would have been a mortifyingly bad decision. It was later clarified that Hendry had been offside and penalised for interfering with Unai Simon, which he did, and that at least made the pain a little easier to bear.

You have to feel for McTominay though. That has to be up there among the best goals ever ruled out by VAR, and the disappointment will linger with him for a long time yet.

If only Hendry had taken a step away from goal, everything might have been so different.

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes celebrates as Scott McTominay scores before the goal is ruled out after a VAR check. Image: SNS.

Over the piece, the Scots competed well, albeit only as a defensive unit for the most part, rode their luck on occasion, and looked capable of seeing the job through until the late Spanish double strike.

With Norway cruising in Larnaca, our hopes of an early conclusion to the group were over, and now our attention swings to Oslo tomorrow evening.

It would be nice to think that the Spanish will do us a favour, but the Norwegians carry obvious threats, and it might well be another anxious 90 minutes. If Norway get in front, they will smell blood and feel their unlikely dream can still be realised.

I still believe Scotland will qualify; it would just be nice to have it confirmed as quickly as possible.

Earlier in the week, we got the expected confirmation that the UK and Ireland will host Euro 2028.

Having got in on the act for the delayed finals in 2021, it is a welcome quick return for such a major event to these shores, and I hope the Scottish FA will lobby hard to get as many matches as possible staged at Hampden.

I had the privilege of covering the two Scotland games played there in the last tournament, as well as the Ukraine v Sweden round of 16 encounter, and although crowds were still limited because of the pandemic, they were nevertheless incredible occasions.

A packed out national stadium will make such a difference!

UEFA will eventually outline the qualification process, with the likelihood that all host nations will have to attempt to qualify.

That feels much less onerous for the Scots than it has done for decades, and I would be extremely hopeful that Steve Clarke will guide us to those finals too.

What a summer it could be!

Miovski needs support

The Dons went into the international break in disappointing fashion, unable either to break down a well-organised St Johnstone defence or build on their three previous domestic wins.

The goalless draw followed on from a similarly frustrating ninety minutes against HJK Helsinki in the Conference League.

Chances were created in both matches, but not taken, with top scorer Bojan Miovski among the culprits.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to make it 4-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

No criticism can be levelled at the Macedonian. He has already found the net on eight occasions, and unlike Luis Lopes, has backed up what was a highly productive campaign last time round.

There will be games when he fails to fire, and when that happens, he needs back up from the other players.

Of those, only Jamie McGrath has netted more than a single goal this season, and that is going to have to be improved upon if Aberdeen are to be successful.

More from Scottish Football

Referee Emily Heaslip is escorted off the pitch by a member of the Manchester City security team at the final whistle after Manchester City Women v Chelsea Women in the Barclays FA Women's Super League. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Alex Greenwood sending off was mistake - but referees' clampdown on time-wasting…
Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk checks VAR for a foul after Scott McTominay's free kick for Scotland
Scotland fan view: Scott McTominay denied a career highlight by controversial decision
Spain Park - the home of Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Banks o' Dee JFC expecting tough tie against Fraserburgh United
Fort William manager Alan Gray.
North Caledonian League rivals should worry more about us, says Fort William boss Alan…
Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Brentford on Saturday. Image: PA
Paul Third: Scott McTominay delivering for club and country
Bayley Hutchison in action for Aberdeen Women against Hearts in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women edged out in five-goal thriller at Dundee United
Inverness Athletic racked up a 6-1 weekend win against Alness United at Dalmore Park,. Alness. Image: Inverness Athletic
North Caledonian League: Second half blitz seals win for Inverness Athletic
Rothie's Jamie McKinnon and Colony's Stevie Livingstone battle for the ball. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes lead the way as north-east clubs impress in Scottish Junior Cup
The St Machar Thistle players at a recent training session. Supplied by St Machar Thistle.
Aberdeen amateur football team lose Scottish Cup tie 51-0 but move on ‘with heads…
Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee v Ross County, Elgin v Stenhousemuir and the Highland League Cup semi-final postponed

Conversation