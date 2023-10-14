Banchory woman broke both wrists in plunge down uneven steps – that remain unfixed six months later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banchory woman broke both wrists in plunge down uneven steps – that remain unfixed six months later

Dorothy Cruickshank fell on the steps on a path outside her home and broke both wrists.

By Louise Glen
Family fear broken steps and handrail could lead to someone's death in Banchory. Pictured are Dorothy and George Cruickshank.
Dorothy Christie (left) fell on steps outside her home in May and broke both her wrists, but the council still have not fixed the problem. She is pictured with brother George Cruickshank. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A Banchory woman who fell and broke both wrists on even steps outside her home has been waiting almost six months to have them fixed.

Since her accident in May, Dorothy Christie has been waiting for the council to come and improve the footpath.

The family has been told it’s “in the pipeline”, but with winter approaching they are growing more and more anxious.

Her relatives told us they are worried that someone could even be killed if they plunge down the Station Road steps and slip into oncoming traffic.

Dorothy’s brother, George Cruickshank, warned that she could have easily rolled onto the busy A93 road between Aberdeen and Braemar.

During the accident, Dorothy hit her head, was bruised and had to have surgery on her broken wrists.

Dorothy has been left living in fear. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘My sister has been left traumatised by stairway fall’

Aberdeenshire Council was alerted to problems with the steps in May 2023, in the days following the accident.

George said his sister had been left “traumatised” by the incident, and by just how close she came to rolling onto the road.

He explained: “The steps are not fit for purpose. It is amazing that she did not fall onto the road.”

George Cruickshank and sister Dorothy Christie at the steps in Banchory.
Dorothy Christie and George Cruickshank want to know when the work will be done. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sister is ‘terrified’ of the steps near her home in Banchory

The accident happened on May 23, when Dorothy was making her way onto a pathway that leads to the town centre.

The family have since raised concerns about the steps.

And they want a barrier built at the bottom, protecting people who use them before they come onto the busy road.

George and Dorothy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In the meantime, Dorothy is fearful of using them – instead taking the long route and adding hundreds of yards to her journey.

“My sister has not been able to use the steps since the accident,” George said.

“She is terrified of them.”

What does the council say about the uneven Banchory steps?

In documents shown to The P&J, Aberdeenshire Council logged concerns about the path on May 26.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “Aberdeenshire Council have been notified of the situation and are sorry to hear of the accident.

“The matter has been thoroughly investigated.

“As a result of this, the steps will be replaced and a handrail installed in due course.”

Mr Cruickshank has still not had a date of when the works will be completed, though they remain hopeful it will be before the worst of the winter weather.

