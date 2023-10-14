Banchory woman broke both wrists in plunge down uneven steps – that remain unfixed six months later

A Banchory woman who fell and broke both wrists on even steps outside her home has been waiting almost six months to have them fixed.

Since her accident in May, Dorothy Christie has been waiting for the council to come and improve the footpath.

The family has been told it’s “in the pipeline”, but with winter approaching they are growing more and more anxious.

Her relatives told us they are worried that someone could even be killed if they plunge down the Station Road steps and slip into oncoming traffic.

Dorothy’s brother, George Cruickshank, warned that she could have easily rolled onto the busy A93 road between Aberdeen and Braemar.

During the accident, Dorothy hit her head, was bruised and had to have surgery on her broken wrists.

‘My sister has been left traumatised by stairway fall’

Aberdeenshire Council was alerted to problems with the steps in May 2023, in the days following the accident.

George said his sister had been left “traumatised” by the incident, and by just how close she came to rolling onto the road.

He explained: “The steps are not fit for purpose. It is amazing that she did not fall onto the road.”

Sister is ‘terrified’ of the steps near her home in Banchory

The accident happened on May 23, when Dorothy was making her way onto a pathway that leads to the town centre.

The family have since raised concerns about the steps.

And they want a barrier built at the bottom, protecting people who use them before they come onto the busy road.

In the meantime, Dorothy is fearful of using them – instead taking the long route and adding hundreds of yards to her journey.

“My sister has not been able to use the steps since the accident,” George said.

“She is terrified of them.”

What does the council say about the uneven Banchory steps?

In documents shown to The P&J, Aberdeenshire Council logged concerns about the path on May 26.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “Aberdeenshire Council have been notified of the situation and are sorry to hear of the accident.

“The matter has been thoroughly investigated.

“As a result of this, the steps will be replaced and a handrail installed in due course.”

Mr Cruickshank has still not had a date of when the works will be completed, though they remain hopeful it will be before the worst of the winter weather.