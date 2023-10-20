Richard Gordon: Comfortable manner of Scotland’s qualification suggests passage through Euro 2024 group stage is possibility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Comfortable manner of Scotland’s qualification suggests passage through Euro 2024 group stage is possibility

Steve Clarke's Scots squad have shown they are the equal of most teams across the continent during an outstanding qualifying run and ahead of next summer's finals.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke and assistant coach John Carver. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richard Gordon

Thankfully, the wait for Scotland to secure our qualification for Euro 2024 did not drag on too long, Spain did the business in Oslo, and the Tartan Army are Germany-bound next summer.

It would have been nice to have clinched our place at the finals while playing, but that was nothing more than a minor irritation, and on reflection, it was for the best that it was all resolved as quickly as possible.

Despite the national team being in a very different place these days, I would not have relished the prospect of a trip to Tbilisi – where we have failed to score and lost on our two previous visits – and had that gone wrong, the group-closer against Norway would have been an unbearably nerve-wracking evening.

There are now no such concerns, and all Steve Clarke and his players have to focus on is closing it all out in a manner befitting what has so far been an outstanding campaign.

From the opener against Cyprus, when Scott McTominay came off the bench to net a late double, the squad has looked confident and assured.

They followed that with the headline win over Spain, the Manchester United midfielder again netting a brace, and then came the victory which really transformed the group, and set us up for Germany.

The team had struggled for much of the game in Oslo and trailed to Haaland’s penalty for Norway. Out of nowhere, Lyndon Dykes equalised, and then, even more improbably, substitute Kenny McLean stroked home an outstanding winner.

Scotland’s Kenny McLean celebrates after making it 2-1 against Norway in June. Image: SNS.

The back-to-back triumphs over Georgia and Cyprus which followed were routine and put us in a near unassailable position. McTominay was on the scoresheet in both, at that stage the top marksman in the competition, as he cemented his place as our man of the qualification campaign.

Even our most recent qualifier, the return with Spain in Seville, looked likely to produce a positive result.

Having defended solidly, we seemed to have taken an unlikely lead through Scott’s wonder strike, only to have that eventually ruled out by VAR. The decision was belated, but ultimately correct, and the Spanish tied the game up in the final 20 minutes.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay looks dejected as his goal in Spain is checked by VAR. Image: SNS.

That encounter was part of a tough triple-header, sandwiched by heavy losses to England and France in friendlies.

It meant we have now suffered three successive defeats, albeit against the countries ranked first, second and sixth in the Uefa rankings, and top-10 in the FIFA world list.

The manager was prepared to take that on the chin, and I fully understand why he was keen to test his side against the best. If nothing else, it gave us a clear indication of how far we still have to go if we are to compete at the very highest level.

We are not there yet, we might never get there, but the current squad is the equal of most teams across the continent, and there is good reason to believe we can make an impression at the finals next June, with a first ever qualification from the group stage a genuine possibility.

Clarke will now be focused on a strong conclusion to the campaign before the build-up to Germany 2024 begins in earnest.

Clement will be under pressure quickly at Rangers if they don’t reach Viaplay Cup showpiece

During the hiatus from domestic football, the big news coming out of the Premiership was the appointment by Rangers of Philippe Clement as their new manager.

The Belgian has a fine pedigree, is a multiple winner, and spoke well during his first media outing. He seems to have researched the Scottish game, and was realistic about the challenge ahead.

Much of what he said was standard fare, but it would have chimed with the support, and we will get an early indication on Saturday against Hibernian of what kind of football he wants to play.

It will be a tough start with a trip to Prague and a double-header against Hearts on the horizon. The second of those encounters with the Tynecastle outfit, the Viaplay Cup semi-final, will be the most important of all.

Rangers are odds-on favourites to win the tournament. If he fails to book a return visit to the national stadium for December’s final, Clement will already be up against it.

