Invergordon retain Football Times Cup with 3-2 win against Inverness Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Invergordon retain Football Times Cup with 3-2 win against Inverness Athletic

A strong second half from Athletic was not quite enough as the holders land another piece of silverware.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Invergordon retained the Football Times Cup by beating Inverness Athletic on Saturday. Image: Mackie Sports Photos.
Invergordon retained the Football Times Cup by beating Inverness Athletic on Saturday. Image: Mackie Sports Photos.

Invergordon kept a grip of the Football Times Cup as they edged out Inverness Athletic 3-2 in the final at Golspie on Saturday.

Last season’s North Caledonian League runners-up won three trophies last term, so went into the showdown at King George V Park as the strong favourites.

They actually lost 2-0 to Loch Ness in an earlier round, but were reinstated when the Fortrose club were expelled after being charged with playing an ineligible player.

Athletic, meanwhile, knocked out Thurso and Bonar Bridge to get to the final.

Goals on 31 and 38 minutes from Jordan Knight and Kyle Maclean gave Invergordon a 2-0 interval advantage in the showpiece.

Brodie Watson kept his fine scoring run going to haul Inverness into the match five minutes into the second half, but Ryan McFee’s goal on 81 minutes put Invergordon on the brink.

Athletic netted a second through Dominic Macaulay in stoppage-time, but it came too late for them to find a leveller.

Invergordon’s triumph adds to the unbeaten start to their league campaign.

Fightback sees Fort William go top

There was plenty of drama in the North Caledonian League on Saturday as Fort William moved ahead of Invergordon to top the table on goal difference.

Yet they were given an almighty fright as they had to come from 2-0 down against Clachnacuddin reserves to win 3-2 at Inverness Royal Academy.

Aidan Mackinnon’s goal had the young Lilywhites ahead at half-time, and Ryan Walker’s penalty on the hour mark made it 2-0.

However, Fort dug deep and goals from Juan Cardona, Andrew Mclean and Davie Neil earned the Lochaber team full points.

Invergordon have two games in hand.

Loch Ness draw, Halkirk win again

Elsewhere, defending champions Loch Ness needed a last-gasp goal from Allan MacPhee to salvage a 3-3 draw at Alness United.

Loch Ness were looking good with Sam Urquhart and Conor Macphee first half goals pushing them 2-0 ahead.

However, Alness, who thumped St Duthus 5-1 in midweek, pulled it back to 2-1 through Joel Burnett before half-time.

Luke Mackay then levelled early in the second half, before Burnett netted a second to shoot Alness 3-2 ahead.

A shock looked on the cards before MacPhee equalised on 90 minutes.

Loch Ness, who were deducted three points this season for the aforementioned ineligible player wrangle, are two points off the top.

Elsewhere, Halkirk United are firmly in title contention as their 6-1 rout of Orkney has them just one point behind Fort and Invergordon, with five wins out of six so far.

A 3-0 interval lead put Golspie Sutherland on course for their 4-3 victory away to Thurso in what was a battle of the bottom two, while St Duthus were 3-0 winners at Bonar Bridge, who Golspie have now climbed above.

This coming Saturday, Fort William travel to Alness, Invergordon host Clach, Halkirk United go to Golspie, and Loch Ness are home to Bonar Bridge.

More from Scottish Football

Scotland Women's starting XI for the opening Uefa Nations League match against England in September.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women ready for challenge of Nations League double-header with the Netherlands
The Hermes players celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Full card of McBookie Premier League and Championship action after…
Inverness Athletic manager Stuart Ross. Image: Inverness Athletic
North Caledonian League: Inverness Athletic aim to cause Football Times Cup final upset
The Thurso Football Academy seven-to-10 section with, at the back, from left, Serguei Kandaurov, Wallace Jennings of Coerver Coaching, and Joao Rosmaniho. Image: Alyn Gunn.
Benfica coaches bring European Cup to Thurso for youngsters
Aberdeen's Pittodrie stadium.
Aberdeen and Ross County games both OFF - as north-east and north clubs' SPFL…
Scotland boss Steve Clarke and assistant coach John Carver. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Comfortable manner of Scotland's qualification suggests passage through Euro 2024 group stage…
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan. Image: James Gunn.
North Caledonian League: Alan Geegan confident best is yet to come for St Duthus
Scotland men's teams celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland's Euro 2024 qualification an incredible achievement - and one that inspires…
East End FC manager Stuart Whicher. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Friends become adversaries as East End boss Stuart Whicher pits…
Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Duncan Shearer: Humble hero Steve Clarke has brought the good times back to Scotland

Conversation