Junior football: Sunnybank victory comes at a cost for Culter

Culter returned to winning ways in style with a 4-0 win against Sunnybank thanks to two early strikes from Ryan Smart and Cammy Fraser and a late brace from substitute Scott Kerr on his debut.

Kerr had recently made the move to Culter from East End and played his part in helping his new side to a comfortable McBookie.com Premier League win at Heathryfold.

Culter boss Lee Youngson said: “We started really well, we put a lot of pressure around their box, and Ryan Smart for 20 minutes was unplayable until he came off with a broken arm which is hugely unfortunate for Ryan and us, we wish him well and can’t wait for him to be back.

“After Ryan went off, the game plan we had took a knock, you could see we weren’t as effective as we were when Ryan was on the park.

“The second half was better and in the end, it could’ve been more.

“The pitch made it tough, it wasn’t a game for pretty football but that’s the story for most junior games at this time of year.

“The conditions don’t allow for playing attractive football, it’s about playing to those conditions which we have done well last season and really well on Saturday.

“The back four was solid, our keeper Peter Tait is looking back to his best which is pleasing.

“It was great to see Scott Kerr get two goals on his debut. Scott is an exciting player with lots to offer, he showed his qualities yesterday and once fully fit, will do really well for us.

“Ciaran Bloomer also had a good game when he came on, but that’s expected now with Ciaran, we see his qualities every week at training.

“Sunnybank have a good young team and although it finished 4-0, they didn’t stop running and asking us questions. Paul (Leahy) has assembled a strong side there who will continue to do well this season.”

Next up for Culter is Hermes who will be out to prove a point on Saturday after being beaten 4-1 at Buchanhaven Hearts, who scored through Daniel Mair (2), Calum Watson and Ricky Milne with Paul Esslemont nicking the consolation for the league leaders.

Goals from Sam Muirhead (2), Stewart Rennie and Adam Joji saw Bridge of Don Thistle account for Colony Park at Aberdeen Sports Village while second half counters from Adam Ritchie, Liam Strachan and Zak Conway gave Fraserburgh United a 3-1 success at Ellon United.

At Pleasure Park, Maud edged it over Stoneywood Parkvale by the odd goal in seven with Matthew McDonald, Mathew Keith, Callum Kelly and Kyle Buxton on target for the hosts while Newmachar United defeated Nairn St Ninian 4-2 thanks to efforts from Calum Reid, Conor Watt, Josh Reynolds and James McMahon with Charlie Fonweban netting both for Saints.

Rob Armstrong, Nicky Gordon and Cameron Beattie were the Stonehaven marksmen in the 3-1 win over nine man Rothie Rovers at Glenury Park. Murray Thompson scored for the visitors, who had both Murray Dawson and Jamie McKinnon red carded.

Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC crushed Glentanar 7-1 at Spain Park on Friday evening in a game that saw the hosts Harvey Yeats sent off, with both teams finishing with ten men. Callum Nicol (2), Robbie Campbell (2), Finn Kelmo, Scott Milne and Josh Robb were the home hitmen.

Banchory S. Ternan and Dufftown shared eight goals at Milton Park with Kris Duncan, Kelvin Main, Murdo Reid and Logan Grant on the mark for the visitors while Matty Milne and Jamie Souter scored as Forres Thistle defeated Hall Russell United 2-0.

Doubles from Scott Dunn and Ross Archibald and singles from Ryan Higgins, Alex Matczak, Finlay McKay, Harvey Henderson and Matt Cuffley gave Lossiemouth United a 9-1 romp at Cruden Bay and Burghead Thistle won 4-0 at Whitehills, despite having Liam McKidd red carded, with strikes from Kelvin Mackenzie, Ryan McBean, Finlay Nicol and Lewis Mullen.

In the opening round of the Quest Engineering Cup, a Jack Walker brace and an own goal saw Dyce progress against East End at New Advocates Park with Islavale winning 5-1 at home to Longside with counters from James Stables, Saul Phimister, Brodie Christie, Matty Nicol and Stuart Thomson (pen).

New Elgin edged iron 3-2 over Deveronside with Craig Sim (2) and Michael Payne scoring for the hosts and Jody Munro grabbing both for the Banff outfit.

This weekend’s results…

PREMIER LEAGUE: Bridge of Don Thistle 4-0 Colony Park, Buchanhaven Hearts 4-1 Hermes, Ellon United 1-3 Fraserburgh United, Maud 4-3 Stoneywood Parkvale, Newmachar United 4-2 Nairn St. Ninian, Stonehaven 3-1 Rothie Rovers, Sunnybank 0-4 Culter.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Banchory St. Ternan 4-4 Dufftown, Banks o’ Dee JFC 7-1 Glentanar, Cruden Bay 1-9 Lossiemouth United, Forres Thistle 2-0 Hall Russell United, Whitehills 0-4 Burghead Thistle.

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – First round: East End 0-3 Dyce, Islavale 5-1 Longside, New Elgin 3-2 Deveronside.