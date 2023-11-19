Junior football: Sunnybank victory comes at a cost for Culter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Sunnybank victory comes at a cost for Culter

Ryan Smart, Cammy Fraser and Scott Kerr were on target for Culter in their win at Heathryfold.

By Dave Macdermid
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal against Sunnybank with Neal McTavish. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal against Sunnybank with Neal McTavish. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Culter returned to winning ways in style with a 4-0 win against Sunnybank thanks to two early strikes from Ryan Smart and Cammy Fraser and a late brace from substitute Scott Kerr on his debut.

Kerr had recently made the move to Culter from East End and played his part in helping his new side to a comfortable McBookie.com Premier League win at Heathryfold.

Culter boss Lee Youngson said: “We started really well, we put a lot of pressure around their box, and Ryan Smart for 20 minutes was unplayable until he came off with a broken arm which is hugely unfortunate for Ryan and us, we wish him well and can’t wait for him to be back.

“After Ryan went off, the game plan we  had took a knock, you could see we weren’t as effective as we were when Ryan was on the park.

“The second half was better and in the end, it could’ve been more.

“The pitch made it tough, it wasn’t a game for pretty football but that’s the story for most junior games at this time of year.

“The conditions don’t allow for playing attractive football, it’s about playing to those conditions which we have done well last season and really well on Saturday.

“The back four was solid, our keeper Peter Tait is looking back to his best which is pleasing.

“It was great to see Scott Kerr get two goals on his debut. Scott is an exciting player with lots to offer, he showed his qualities yesterday and once fully fit, will do really well for us.

“Ciaran Bloomer also had a good game when he came on, but that’s expected now with Ciaran, we see his qualities every week at training.

“Sunnybank have a good young team and although it finished 4-0, they didn’t stop running and asking us questions. Paul (Leahy) has assembled a strong side there who will continue to do well this season.”

Culter’s Ryan Smart gets helped off the pitch after breaking his arm. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Next up for Culter is Hermes who will be out to prove a point on Saturday after being beaten 4-1 at Buchanhaven Hearts, who scored through Daniel Mair (2), Calum Watson and Ricky Milne with Paul Esslemont nicking the consolation for the league leaders.

Goals from Sam Muirhead (2), Stewart Rennie and Adam Joji saw Bridge of Don Thistle account for Colony Park at Aberdeen Sports Village while second half counters from Adam Ritchie, Liam Strachan and Zak Conway gave Fraserburgh United a 3-1 success at Ellon United.

At Pleasure Park, Maud edged it over Stoneywood Parkvale by the odd goal in seven with Matthew McDonald, Mathew Keith, Callum Kelly and Kyle Buxton on target for the hosts while Newmachar United defeated  Nairn St Ninian 4-2 thanks to efforts from Calum Reid, Conor Watt, Josh Reynolds and James McMahon with Charlie Fonweban netting both for Saints.

Rob Armstrong, Nicky Gordon and Cameron Beattie were the Stonehaven marksmen in the 3-1 win over nine man Rothie Rovers at Glenury Park. Murray Thompson scored for the visitors, who had both Murray Dawson and Jamie McKinnon red carded.

Culter’s Ryan Smart withi his eyes on the ball in a packed penalty area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC crushed Glentanar 7-1 at Spain Park on Friday evening in a game that saw the hosts Harvey Yeats sent off, with both teams finishing with ten men. Callum Nicol (2), Robbie Campbell (2), Finn Kelmo, Scott Milne and Josh Robb were the home hitmen.

Banchory S. Ternan and Dufftown shared eight goals at Milton Park with Kris Duncan, Kelvin Main, Murdo Reid and Logan Grant on the mark for the visitors while Matty Milne and Jamie Souter scored as Forres Thistle defeated Hall Russell United 2-0.

Doubles from Scott Dunn and Ross Archibald and singles from Ryan Higgins, Alex Matczak, Finlay McKay, Harvey Henderson and Matt Cuffley gave Lossiemouth United a 9-1 romp at Cruden Bay and Burghead Thistle won 4-0 at Whitehills, despite having Liam McKidd red carded, with strikes from Kelvin Mackenzie, Ryan McBean, Finlay Nicol and Lewis Mullen.

In the opening round of the Quest Engineering Cup, a Jack Walker brace and an own goal saw Dyce progress against East End at New Advocates Park with Islavale winning 5-1 at home to Longside with counters from James Stables, Saul Phimister, Brodie Christie, Matty Nicol and Stuart Thomson (pen).

New Elgin edged iron 3-2 over Deveronside with Craig Sim (2) and Michael Payne scoring for the hosts and Jody Munro grabbing both for the Banff outfit.

This weekend’s results…

PREMIER LEAGUE: Bridge of Don Thistle 4-0 Colony Park, Buchanhaven Hearts 4-1 Hermes, Ellon United 1-3 Fraserburgh United, Maud 4-3 Stoneywood Parkvale, Newmachar United 4-2 Nairn St. Ninian, Stonehaven 3-1 Rothie Rovers, Sunnybank 0-4 Culter.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Banchory St. Ternan 4-4 Dufftown, Banks o’ Dee JFC 7-1 Glentanar, Cruden Bay 1-9 Lossiemouth United, Forres Thistle 2-0 Hall Russell United, Whitehills 0-4 Burghead Thistle.

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – First round: East End 0-3 Dyce, Islavale 5-1 Longside, New Elgin 3-2 Deveronside.

