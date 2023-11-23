New £245,000 homes all wrapped up for Christmas at Charleston in Cove

If a new home is at the top of your Santa list then your wish might come true as new homes have gone on the market at the Charleston development in Cove just in time for Christmas.

Located just 12 minutes from Aberdeen, there are a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes on the market at the Stewart Milne Homes development.

One of the homes for sale is The Burford, an attractive three-bedroom end terraced home.

Inside, the beautiful home has a stylish kitchen with heaps of space for entertaining family and friends as well as ultra-modern appliances and an alcove with space for doing the laundry.

Superb three-bedroom home

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms including a master bedroom with a fitted wardrobe and ensuite shower room.

There is also a cosy single bedroom too which is perfect for guests or family alike.

The team at Stewart Milne Homes also say that the Burford is energy efficient with residents expected to save over £2,000 per year on energy bills when compared to an older home.

In addition to the Burford, there are four and five bedrooms homes on the market too which feature high-quality finishes throughout, including integrated appliances in the kitchen and Porcelanosa tiles in the bathrooms.

Ready to move in for Christmas

Meanwhile, the external finishes of the homes vary from plot to plot.

Isabel Warnock, who is the head of sales scotland for Stewart Milne Homes, says that the Burford home is available to move in to before Christmas, with buyers invited to take advantage of a range of exclusive offers including Part Exchange or 5% Mortgage Contribution, as well as free flooring, turn and fencing.

“Spending your first Christmas in your new home is always a special life milestone and we are excited to help make that extra special this year for new residents at Charleston,” says Isabel.

“At Stewart Milne Homes, we pride ourselves on making the buying process as stress-free as possible for residents.

“Our competitive incentives are an added bonus, with many people having already taken advantage of the savings to be had.

“Charleston is attractive to a range of buyers given the wide selection of homes available coupled with the amenities available in the surrounding neighbourhoods.”

Starting from £245,000

As well as financial incentives, new homeowners will also receive a £250 Marks & Spencer gift voucher to spend on a special Christmas Day dinner.

Currently, there are three, four and five bedroom homes on the market from £245,000.

To book an appointment to speak with a sales advisor or to arrange a viewing, phone 0345 0170931.

For more information check out the website stewartmilnehomes.com