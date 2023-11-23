New £245,000 homes all wrapped up for Christmas at Charleston in Cove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £245,000 homes all wrapped up for Christmas at Charleston in Cove

A selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes are on the market at the Stewart Milne Homes development.

By Rosemary Lowne
New homes have gone on the market at the Charleston development in Cove.
New homes are up for sale at the Charleston development in Cove. Image: The Big Partnership

If a new home is at the top of your Santa list then your wish might come true as new homes have gone on the market at the Charleston development in Cove just in time for Christmas.

Located just 12 minutes from Aberdeen, there are a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes on the market at the Stewart Milne Homes development.

One of the homes for sale is The Burford, an attractive three-bedroom end terraced home.

Inside, the beautiful home has a stylish kitchen with heaps of space for entertaining family and friends as well as ultra-modern appliances and an alcove with space for doing the laundry.

This computer generated image brings to life the bright and beautiful Burford home. Image: The Big Partnership

Superb three-bedroom home

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms including a master bedroom with a fitted wardrobe and ensuite shower room.

There is also a cosy single bedroom too which is perfect for guests or family alike.

The team at Stewart Milne Homes also say that the Burford is energy efficient with residents expected to save over £2,000 per year on energy bills when compared to an older home.

In addition to the Burford, there are four and five bedrooms homes on the market too which feature high-quality finishes throughout, including integrated appliances in the kitchen and Porcelanosa tiles in the bathrooms.

Sleek and stylish, the kitchen at The Burford has top of the range appliances as this computer generated image shows. Image: The Big Partnership

Ready to move in for Christmas

Meanwhile, the external finishes of the homes vary from plot to plot.

Isabel Warnock, who is the head of sales scotland for Stewart Milne Homes, says that the Burford home is available to move in to before Christmas, with buyers invited to take advantage of a range of exclusive offers including Part Exchange or 5% Mortgage Contribution, as well as free flooring, turn and fencing.

“Spending your first Christmas in your new home is always a special life milestone and we are excited to help make that extra special this year for new residents at Charleston,” says Isabel.

Waking up is easy in this bright bedroom (computer generated image). Image: The Big Partnership

“At Stewart Milne Homes, we pride ourselves on making the buying process as stress-free as possible for residents.

“Our competitive incentives are an added bonus, with many people having already taken advantage of the savings to be had.

“Charleston is attractive to a range of buyers given the wide selection of homes available coupled with the amenities available in the surrounding neighbourhoods.”

This computer generated image shows the excellent entertaining spaces at The Burford. Image: The Big Partnership

Starting from £245,000

As well as financial incentives, new homeowners will also receive a £250 Marks & Spencer gift voucher to spend on a special Christmas Day dinner.

Currently, there are three, four and five bedroom homes on the market from £245,000.

To book an appointment to speak with a sales advisor or to arrange a viewing, phone 0345 0170931.

For more information check out the website stewartmilnehomes.com

3