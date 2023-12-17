Rothie Rovers’ Scottish Junior Cup hopes ended by Bellshill Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Rothie Rovers’ Scottish Junior Cup hopes ended by Bellshill Athletic

The Rothienorman side were the last north-east team left in the competition.

By Dave Macdermid
Pictured is Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. The club are stepping up from amateur to junior football. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 29/08/2020 CR0023387
Pictured is Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. The club are stepping up from amateur to junior football. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 29/08/2020 CR0023387

Local interest in this season’s Scottish Junior Cup ended when Rothie Rovers were beaten 4-1 at home by Bellshill Athletic in the last 16 of the competition.

Calvin Cowie gave Athletic the interval lead before Lewis Hendry levelled on the hour mark.

Jack Currie then restored the visitors advantage before, with seven minutes remaining, Rovers were awarded a penalty for handball.

However, Jamie McKinnon blazed his effort over the bar before receiving a red card for reacting to the Bellshill celebrations at his error.

With Rothie forced to throw men forward, they left themselves open to the counter and Keiran Markey and Cowie took full advantage to secure a final scoreline that did not reflect the tightness of the contest.

Rothie manager Kevin Beaton was understandably proud of his squad.

He said: “We were excellent and for 85 minutes, I thought we were the better team.

“If we score from the penalty, I think at worst we’re heading for a shootout.

“They were right in Jamie’s face , he reacted and got the red card.

“At 2-1 down and with ten men we have to go for it and we paid the penalty but it was a great game and a great advert for junior football, I felt we deserved more but it’s fine margins.

“We really believed we could win that one but it’s all part of the learning curve.

“We’re still relatively new to junior football and I told the boys to enjoy their break and come back hungry for more, we’ve a lot of league games to play as well as other cups to contest so hopefully there’ll be plenty more big games to come in the second half of the season.”

Luke Barbour, Paul Esslemont from the spot and Brunon Paszkiewicz scored at Lochside Park to see Hermes safely through to round three of the North Regional Cup at the expense of Longside while the Quest Engineering Cup clash between Newmachar United and Banks o’ Dee JFC was the day’s sole victim to the weather.

Dyce moved to the top of the McBookie.com Premier League courtesy of a 3-1 win at Stoneywood Parkvale with the goals coming from Dan Agnew (2) and Blair Johnston while Sam Bushua notched the consolation for the home side.

At Heathryfold Sunnybank crashed 6-1 to Stonehaven who had Keith Horne (2), Rob Armstrong, Harry Ingram, Michael Gunn and Lee Taggart on target with Adam Reid scoring for Bank.

Culter came from behind to win 5-2 at Nairn St Ninian thanks to a Cammy Fraser brace, Craig MacAskill, Elliot Duff and Scott Kerr with Keiran Duffty and Sean McWilliams on the mark for Saints.

Early strikes from Zak Conway and Daniel Smith secured the points for Fraserburgh United at College Park against Colony Park although Stevie Livingstone pulled one back for the visitors and at Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle went nap against Maud, the goals coming from Liam Burnett, Stewart Rennie, Sam Muirhead, Kyle Gauld and Craig Mackie.

Callum Tremaine was the hat-trick hero for Ellon United as they got the better of East End at New Advocates Park with Bradley Manson firing a consolation for the home team.

Ryan MacBean and Harry Allen were the Burghead Thistle marksmen at Cruden Bay in the Championship, a result that sees the Jags move to six points behind pacesetters Banks o’ Dee JFC while third-placed Islavale won by the same scoreline at home to Forres Thistle, Noel Scott and Fergus Edwards the scorers.

Owen Christie, Jordan Russell and Ryan Mathieson were the men who mattered for Deveronside at home to Lossiemouth United who replied with an Alex Matczak effort and Michael Crusoe scored the game’s only goal as Whitehills edged it at the expense of Hall Russell United.

An Arron Cruickshank double, a Keir Duncan penalty and strikes from Murdo Reid and Cammy Grant gave Dufftown victory at New Elgin who responded through Craig Sim and Keiron Cameron and at Woodside it was a 2-2 draw between Glentanar and Banchory St Ternan.

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Fourth round: Rothie Rovers 1-4 Bellshill Athletic.

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – Second round: Newmachar United P-P Banks o’ Dee JFC.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Second round: Hermes 3-0 Longside.

PREMIER LEAGUE – Bridge of Don Thistle 5-0 Maud, East End 1-3 Ellon United, Fraserburgh United 2-1 Colony Park, Nairn St. Ninian 2-5 Culter, Stoneywood Parkvale 1-3 Dyce, Sunnybank 1-6 Stonehaven.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Cruden Bay 0-2 Burghead Thistle, Deveronside 3-1 Lossiemouth United, Glentanar 2-2 Banchory St Ternan, Islavale 2-0 Forres Thistle, New Elgin 2-5 Dufftown, Whitehills 1-0 Hall Russell United.

More from Scottish Football

Pictured is Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. The club are stepping up from amateur to junior football. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 29/08/2020 CR0023387
Rothie Rovers set sights on Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals
From left: Cape Town City owner John Comitis, Bonar Bridge manager Bobby Breen and then-Cape Town City manager and current Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy.
WATCH: Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy sends message of support to Bonar Bridge
Hermes and Stonehaven players
Junior football: Stonehaven's Scottish Cup run comes to an end
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
North Caledonian League: Loch Ness beat Bonar Bridge to stay top
Andy Smith (second left) is pictured with (left to right) Alex Chisholm, Chairman of Clach, ex-Inverness Thistle star Dave Milroy and joint chair of ICT Community Trust Gordon Fyfe at a recent Inverness Football Memories meeting.
Caley fan's story brought to life in book and at 'Football Memories' visit
Orkney manager Charlie Alway.
Orkney aiming to kick on in second half of North Caledonian League season
Scotland Women after their Nations League defeat to England at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie - Scotland Women share fans' frustrations at Nations League results; Joey Barton's…
North Regional Cup first round match between Stonehaven and Hermes at Glenury Park. Hermes' Connor McKenzie and Stonehaven's Ronan Masson and Robert Armstrong. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven relishing chance to reach Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.
Rachel Corsie admits Scotland 'let the fans down' after 6-0 defeat to England
Scotland players looked dejected as England inflict heavy defeat in Nations League match.
Hampden turnout the only positive as England run riot against Scotland Women in Nations…