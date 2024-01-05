Stunning four-bedroom Isle of Skye property with views over Barra on sale for £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stunning four-bedroom Isle of Skye property with views over Barra on sale for £500k

The semi-detached 4-bedroom offers breath-taking views towards the islands of Canna, Rhum and, on a clear day, Barra.

By Graham Fleming
The Longhouse
The Isle of Skye property is on sale for only £500,000. Image: The Modern House.

A stunning four-bedroom Isle of Skye property looking over Barra is on the market for £500k.

Set in the scenic Tokavaig area, The Longhouse offers jaw-dropping views of Canna, Rhum and, on a clear day, even Barra from its windows.

In addition to the views, the property also boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms in  acres of space for children and families to roam.

The Longhouse
The Isle of Skye property is on sale for only £500,000. Image: The Modern House.
The Longhouse
The Longhouse offers vast spaces for a family to roam. Image: The Modern House.

Stunning vistas

Views of the beautiful surroundings and isles can be seen most vividly from the open-plan kitchen and dining room.

The combined space leads onto a glass patio door looking onto the back garden.

From there diners can see onto the back garden and the gorgeous vistas that the property has been built on.

View from dining room
Gorgeous views of the isles can be seen while dining in the combined kitchen and dining room. Image: The Modern House.

The hills of Blà Bheinn and Sgùrr Alasdair provide the backdrop for views over the isles of Canna, Rhum and Barra which can be seen on clear days.

The views alone may tempt buyers with an appreciation for scenery.

What’s included?

In addition to the jaw-dropping scenery, the Longhouse provides a variety of tasteful open plan rooms with skylights and external openings built in to brighten up the interior.

A kitchen is included with a generous space for cooking, with appliances housed discreetly within the joinery which is attached to the dining room.

Dining room and kitchen
The property contains and open plan kitchen and living room. Image: The Modern House.

The dining space leads on to the living room which contains a log burner for cold nights and alcoves to store books.

One of the four bedrooms is also housed on the ground floor, which contains an en-suite bathroom complete with bathtub.

Upstairs, the first floor contains three more double bedrooms. With a family bathroom positioned centrally which also contains a bathtub.

Ground floor bedroom
The ground floor bedroom features an en-suite bathroom. Image: The Modern House.
Bedroom upstairs
The upstairs of the property features three different bedrooms. Image: The Modern House.

Interested?

The property is on sale for £500,000 from Rightmove, listed by The Modern House based in London.

Cliff-top bungalow in Newtonhill with spectacular views of the sea for sale

More from Property

Neale and Ashley Burns' beautiful new build home in Cove, Aberdeen.
Neale and Ashley show us inside their beautiful Cove home
It is not fully known why the Callanish stones were erected. Image Emma Rennie
Interactive 3D site gives modern insight into ancient Callanish Stones
Midmar Church is up for sale.
Aberdeenshire church set among 4,000-year-old stone circle and graveyard for sale
Wonderful views and an amazing location await the new owners of 13 South Headlands Crescent, Newtonhill.
Cliff-top bungalow in Newtonhill with spectacular views of the sea for sale
New tennants, Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester who hope to open the Rose Street Foundry bar early next year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Four Inverness centre buildings that will get a new lease of life in 2024…
Countesswells House North outside.
Golfer's dream home: Five-bedroom Bieldside house with putting green and tennis courts goes on…
Principal project manager Jason Kelman with the steel frame for the feature rose window. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Castle upgrade on schedule and on budget with just 18 months until opening
David Murphy's beautiful home in Aberdeen's west end.
David shows us inside his beautifully renovated Aberdeen home
Braemar property Moorfield House at Chapel Brae on Royal Deeside.
Braemar house that starred in Christmas film for sale at over £550k   
Innes House is one of the properties in the top ten most expensive Airbnbs in the region.
The top ten most expensive Airbnbs in the Highlands