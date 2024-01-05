Stunning four-bedroom Isle of Skye property with views over Barra on sale for £500k

A stunning four-bedroom Isle of Skye property looking over Barra is on the market for £500k.

Set in the scenic Tokavaig area, The Longhouse offers jaw-dropping views of Canna, Rhum and, on a clear day, even Barra from its windows.

In addition to the views, the property also boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms in acres of space for children and families to roam.

Stunning vistas

Views of the beautiful surroundings and isles can be seen most vividly from the open-plan kitchen and dining room.

The combined space leads onto a glass patio door looking onto the back garden.

From there diners can see onto the back garden and the gorgeous vistas that the property has been built on.

The hills of Blà Bheinn and Sgùrr Alasdair provide the backdrop for views over the isles of Canna, Rhum and Barra which can be seen on clear days.

The views alone may tempt buyers with an appreciation for scenery.

What’s included?

In addition to the jaw-dropping scenery, the Longhouse provides a variety of tasteful open plan rooms with skylights and external openings built in to brighten up the interior.

A kitchen is included with a generous space for cooking, with appliances housed discreetly within the joinery which is attached to the dining room.

The dining space leads on to the living room which contains a log burner for cold nights and alcoves to store books.

One of the four bedrooms is also housed on the ground floor, which contains an en-suite bathroom complete with bathtub.

Upstairs, the first floor contains three more double bedrooms. With a family bathroom positioned centrally which also contains a bathtub.

Interested?

The property is on sale for £500,000 from Rightmove, listed by The Modern House based in London.