League 1 and 2 clubs offer to carry out weekly Covid tests in a bid to get season restarted

Clubs in League 1 and League 2 have written to the Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell seeking assurances that the season will resume.

The 20 sides have produced an action plan which contains a commitment to test their players once a week until the end of March when the situation would be reviewed.

According to a report in the Daily Record, the clubs hope to resume training by the middle of February and begin competitive fixtures at the start of March.

Scottish football below the Championship was suspended for three weeks from January 11 due to a rising number of coronavirus cases.

A meeting is due to be held on Monday to review the situation and the action plan produced by the clubs will be considered.

Maxwell wrote to Championship clubs a week ago asking if they wished to continue with all 10 expressing a desire to keep playing.

Cove Rangers sit second in League 1 but have played only 11 of their 27 games scheduled for the 2020-21 season, while fifth place Peterhead have played only 10 games.

Elgin City are sitting second in League 2 but have played only nine games.