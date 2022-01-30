SWPL 1: Aberdeen Women v Rangers Women postponed following weather warning By Danny Law January 30, 2022, 10:12 am The Dons Women were due to face Rangers at Balmoral Stadium. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The SWPL 1 match between Aberdeen Women and Rangers Women has been postponed. The game was due to be held at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium and screened live on BBC Alba. The game was due to be held at Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. A Dons statement read: “Today’s Park’s Motor Group SWPL1 match at the Balmoral Stadium against Rangers has been postponed due to the amber weather warning in place later this evening. “A re-arranged date will be announced in due course.” On Saturday, Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone was postponed due to Storm Malik, while the full Highland League card was called off. Pittodrie damaged by Storm Malik ahead of call to postpone St Johnstone game Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Gavin Beith: Aberdeen Women must remain focused and not fear clash with SWPL 1 title-chasers Rangers Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen worth the wait for Aberdeen fans as debut delayed, says boss Stephen Glass Pittodrie damaged by Storm Malik ahead of call to postpone St Johnstone game Storm Malik forces off the Premiership fixtures at Aberdeen and Dundee