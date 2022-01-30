SWPL 1: Aberdeen Women v Rangers Women postponed following weather warning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SWPL 1 match between Aberdeen Women and Rangers Women has been postponed.

The game was due to be held at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium and screened live on BBC Alba.

A Dons statement read: “Today’s Park’s Motor Group SWPL1 match at the Balmoral Stadium against Rangers has been postponed due to the amber weather warning in place later this evening.

“A re-arranged date will be announced in due course.”

On Saturday, Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone was postponed due to Storm Malik, while the full Highland League card was called off.