Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter hopes that past heroics can inspire a run in the Scottish Women’s Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter hopes that past heroics can inspire a run in the Scottish Women’s Cup

By Sophie Goodwin
February 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter.

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter is hoping history repeats itself when they host Spartans in the fourth round of the Scottish Women’s Cup.

Back in 2019, in their first Scottish Cup run after becoming affiliated with Aberdeen FC, the Dons dumped the Edinburgh side out of the competition with a 2-1 win, courtesy of goals from Chloe Gover and Lauren Gordon.

It was a shock victory for Aberdeen as at the time they played their league football two tiers below Spartans, who played in the top flight.

This time around it will be an all-SWPL 1 clash, but co-boss Hunter hopes her players can draw inspiration from that day when they were well and truly the underdogs.

She said: “I’m confident we can get a result and the players are, too. We’ve done it before and I’ve been reminding them all that in our first ever Scottish Cup run as Aberdeen Women, it started with a game against Spartans.

“We were in the North Division, two tiers below SWPL 1, and put them out of the cup, so there’s a bit of history there and I want to remind them of that and how good it felt on that day.

“And, even compared to where we are now, we will still need the same performance and determination that we had when we were first established.

“I remember how hungry and motivated we were for the game, so we need to bring that again this time.”

Drawing on past experiences

The fourth round tie will be the third time the two sides have met already this season, with their last clash less than a month ago.

Aberdeen gave away a 2-0 lead on that occasion, as the game ended 3-2 in Spartans’ favour.

Since that defeat, the Dons have recorded three wins on the bounce – including a massive victory against Hibernian last weekend.

Co-boss Hunter thinks her side’s impressive run of form, combined with their knowledge of how Spartans like to play, puts them in a decent position coming into the tie.

“It’s been a little bit harder for Spartans since they beat us and they’ve not had the best results. So hopefully we can learn from that last game against them and take our current run of form into the game, too,” Hunter explained.

“As a manager, you’ve studied them over and over, because we’ve played them so often.

“We’ve got a lot of notes and we know how they like to play, so it does make it slightly more comfortable.”

However, Hunter knows the occasion of the cup will play an important part in the game as both teams look to progress.

She added: “It’s important that we just don’t take it as a comfortable game and that’ll be the message on Sunday.

“It’s not just a league game – it’s a cliché, but anything can happen in the cup.

“It’s really important, because it’s not three points you’re fighting for, you can pick up those points elsewhere in the league, but we’ll be in or out of the cup come the end of the game.

“We need to have the mentality that this is not just another Spartans game and we’ll need to go out and give it absolutely everything until the final whistle.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]