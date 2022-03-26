Rachel Corsie: Plenty of positives to take from Aberdeen Women’s Pittodrie experience

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a historic moment for Aberdeen Women as they played at Pittodrie for the very first time.

Almost 2,000 fans at the stadium for the SWPL 1 encounter against Rangers, which finished 2-0 in favour of the visitors.

The night was praised heavily by both sets of players, club staff and fans across the game, as the experience for everyone led to a thoroughly enjoyable night.

The Scottish Women’s Premier League midweek action came from two of the Scotland’s most respected football venues as Hibernian’s match against Partick Thistle took place at Easter Road.

Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat was naturally disappointing, but it also came with plenty of positives.

Earlier in the season, the Dons were beaten 8-0 by Rangers but they made the league leaders work hard for the points on Wednesday night.

The Dons are enjoying a positive run of form and the encouragement and benefits that Wednesday night will bring for the team will hopefully be witnessed in the fixtures that remain, starting on Sunday when Spartans visit Balmoral Stadium.

For Hibernian, they beat Partick Thistle 1-0 as Eilidh Adams scored in the 51st minute to give Hibernian all three points.

The win gives them a healthier cushion over Aberdeen and the rest of the chasing teams after the midweek results.

It also continues a favourable run of results for the team from Leith as they enjoyed another opportunity to play at Easter Road in front of the home support.

This weekend, Hibernian will face third place Celtic, before Aberdeen host Spartans as the top half of the table meet.

Champions League

This year’s Champions League remains the most competitive yet and it reflects the global growth that continues across the women’s game as we reach the latter stages.

The quarter-final first legs took place on Tuesday and Wednesday and the ties are excitingly poised as we wait to see who will progress to the semi-finals of this year’s tournament.

On Tuesday, both the away teams shone. Holders and favourites Barcelona faced their rivals Real Madrid.

Real took an early lead through Olga Carmona, as both sides played possession-based attacking football in what was a thoroughly enjoyable spectacle.

The lead lasted until the break before Alexia Putellas pulled Barcelona level from the spot just before the hour mark. The decision came after VAR adjudged goalscorer Carmona to have fouled Caroline Graham inside the area.

It remained close as the second half progressed and Madrid’s familiarity and style made it difficult for Barcelona to enforce their usual dominance on them. There were to be more goals though, and they would come in the final ten minutes.

Claudia Pina slotted home after Aitana Bonmati’s shot was blocked before Putellas made sure Barcelona take a healthy margin back to Camp Nou, as she delicately dinked the ball over Rodriguez in the closing minutes.

The other early tie saw two of the longest-standing competitors face one another, as PSG travelled to Bayern Munich. These two sides had only met once before in the competition and that finished 4-1 to the French champions in 2017’s quarter-finals.

Again, PSG took an early advantage as Katoto smashed the ball into the roof of the net just 20 minutes in. The 23-year old, in-form striker then doubled their lead in the second-half as her header left Bayern in need of a lifeline to pull themselves back into things. That would eventually come before the final whistle, as Buehl curled a left-footed free-kick past Votikova in PSG’s goal to set up the prospect of this week’s return action.

QF first legs ✅ 🤩 Bring on next week's second legs! #UWCL pic.twitter.com/gELgY19GzU — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) March 24, 2022

It was then Arsenal’s turn to showcase themselves the following night at the Emirates against a vastly experienced Wolfsburg side. The game was open for large spells and both teams enjoyed chances to try and take a foothold in the tie.

It was the German side that took the lead, as Tabea Wassmuth headed in the opener in front of a silenced home crowd. The 25-year-old scored her ninth goal of the competition so far and leads the race for the Golden Boot in this season’s competition.

Arsenal rode their luck a little as the second half proceeded, but sometimes that is needed at times in these competitions, and they were certainly fortunate to not go further behind as Wolfsburg hit the woodwork twice.

As the final few minutes played out, Arsenal earned a freekick on the edge of the box. Tobin Heath looked to drill it straight at goal, and central defender Wubben-Moy managed to control it on its way through before thrashing in an equaliser.

The second legs will be played Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

No new record this weekend

Arsenal were hoping to set a new FAWSL record crowd this weekend when they their North London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.

The record, 38,262, is held by Spurs, as they hosted the reverse fixture back in 2019 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We are disappointed to confirm that Saturday's @BarclaysFAWSL match against Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed. — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 25, 2022

Unfortunately the match has been postponed because of a Covid outbreak in the Spurs game.

It is a real shame because it looked set to be a huge crowd for an important game.