Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise at Spain Park in memory of Kacey Seivwright

Inverness Caley Thistle Women coach Karen Mason is hoping her side can return to winning ways when they host Morton this afternoon.

The Caley Jags enjoyed a winning start to the SWF Championship season when they beat Rossvale, but have lost their two games against Hutchison Vale and Renfrew.

Those defeats have left the Caley Thistle boss especially frustrated, as on both occasions her side have threw away the lead and the three points.

And while Mason says it’s too early in the campaign to get too worried about her side’s form, she says they must cut out the simple mistakes which are costing them games.

She said: “Last weekend was another frustrating result – it was a game that we should not have lost. We were the better team in the first half and should have scored more.

“I’ve said to the girls that we have to cut out the individual mistakes because that will make a massive difference for us. We are conceding too many easy goals.

“It could be down to a lack of pre-season, the girls might still be a bit rusty in certain areas of the game. But it’s so early in the season that we’re not writing ourselves off.

“Maybe as a coaching team we’re expecting things to happen a bit quicker than they are right now, but things are slowly progressing.

“We want to be competitive in this league – which I think we’ve shown – but we need to start picking up points for our efforts.”

TABLE | GW03 How the #SWFChampionship table looks after today's ties. Livingston stay top after their two first half goals.#BeTheDifference #BigLove pic.twitter.com/TyzCDE3sOa — SWF Championship (@SWFChampionship) August 28, 2022

In their second home game of the season, Inverness host Morton, who also sit on three points, having won on the opening day before losing their last two.

Mason believes that if they were to pick up a win on their own stomping ground against The ‘Ton it could prove to be a step in the right direction.

She added: “It’s an opportunity to show that we can bounce back from those two defeats on the road. Hopefully with it being at home we’ll have a bigger squad to pick from.

“I think getting the three points would be a boost. The team at the top has seven just now and we have three, so it would keep the gap at a reasonable distance.

“A couple of good results for us could really turn things around, so we do want to get back to winning ways – and it would be good to do that on our own pitch.

“Anyone who has aspirations of winning the league has to have good home form, so that’s what we’ll be hoping to play on on Sunday.”

ICT Women v Morton kicks off at 12.30pm at Millburn Academy.

Grampian Ladies call for supporters to wear pink in memory of young girl

Grampian Ladies welcome Dundee West to Banks o’ Dee’s Spain Park this afternoon, where they will be looking to win their third game on the trot in SWF League One.

However, this week’s fixture is about more than just the three points as the Torry side are asking supporters to wear pink to the game in memory of Kacey Seivwright.

Grampian Ladies face Dundee West WFC at Banks O’Dee on Sunday. Kick off is 3.45pm ❤️🖤We will be marking one year of… Posted by Grampian Ladies and Girls FC on Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Kacey died in August 2021, aged six years old. Since her death, defibrillators have been installed in every primary and secondary school across Aberdeen.

Entry to Spain Park will be free ahead of the 3.45pm kick off, but the club will have donation buckets at the ground. All proceeds raised will be donated to the Kacey Fund.

Grampian chairman George Duncan said: “The entire Grampian family are eager to mark this sad anniversary with a good fundraiser at our first home game since it’s been a year of the wee one’s tragic passing.

“Kacey’s parents are regular spectators with their daughter Kelsey being a pivotal player, who has performed brilliantly for our under-18’s and ladies team so far this season.”

Elsewhere in League One, Westdyke will hope to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they host Giffnock SC Women at Lawsondale.