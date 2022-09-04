Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise at Spain Park in memory of Kacey Seivwright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise at Spain Park in memory of Kacey Seivwright

By Sophie Goodwin
September 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)

Inverness Caley Thistle Women coach Karen Mason is hoping her side can return to winning ways when they host Morton this afternoon.

The Caley Jags enjoyed a winning start to the SWF Championship season when they beat Rossvale, but have lost their two games against Hutchison Vale and Renfrew.

Those defeats have left the Caley Thistle boss especially frustrated, as on both occasions her side have threw away the lead and the three points.

And while Mason says it’s too early in the campaign to get too worried about her side’s form, she says they must cut out the simple mistakes which are costing them games.

She said: “Last weekend was another frustrating result – it was a game that we should not have lost. We were the better team in the first half and should have scored more.

“I’ve said to the girls that we have to cut out the individual mistakes because that will make a massive difference for us. We are conceding too many easy goals.

“It could be down to a lack of pre-season, the girls might still be a bit rusty in certain areas of the game. But it’s so early in the season that we’re not writing ourselves off.

“Maybe as a coaching team we’re expecting things to happen a bit quicker than they are right now, but things are slowly progressing.

“We want to be competitive in this league – which I think we’ve shown – but we need to start picking up points for our efforts.”

In their second home game of the season, Inverness host Morton, who also sit on three points, having won on the opening day before losing their last two.

Mason believes that if they were to pick up a win on their own stomping ground against The ‘Ton it could prove to be a step in the right direction.

She added: “It’s an opportunity to show that we can bounce back from those two defeats on the road. Hopefully with it being at home we’ll have a bigger squad to pick from.

“I think getting the three points would be a boost. The team at the top has seven just now and we have three, so it would keep the gap at a reasonable distance.

“A couple of good results for us could really turn things around, so we do want to get back to winning ways – and it would be good to do that on our own pitch.

“Anyone who has aspirations of winning the league has to have good home form, so that’s what we’ll be hoping to play on on Sunday.”

ICT Women v Morton kicks off at 12.30pm at Millburn Academy.

Grampian Ladies call for supporters to wear pink in memory of young girl

Grampian Ladies welcome Dundee West to Banks o’ Dee’s Spain Park this afternoon, where they will be looking to win their third game on the trot in SWF League One.

However, this week’s fixture is about more than just the three points as the Torry side are asking supporters to wear pink to the game in memory of Kacey Seivwright.

Grampian Ladies face Dundee West WFC at Banks O’Dee on Sunday. Kick off is 3.45pm ❤️🖤We will be marking one year of…

Posted by Grampian Ladies and Girls FC on Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Kacey died in August 2021, aged six years old. Since her death, defibrillators have been installed in every primary and secondary school across Aberdeen.

Entry to Spain Park will be free ahead of the 3.45pm kick off, but the club will have donation buckets at the ground. All proceeds raised will be donated to the Kacey Fund.

Grampian chairman George Duncan said: “The entire Grampian family are eager to mark this sad anniversary with a good fundraiser at our first home game since it’s been a year of the wee one’s tragic passing.

“Kacey’s parents are regular spectators with their daughter Kelsey being a pivotal player, who has performed brilliantly for our under-18’s and ladies team so far this season.”

Elsewhere in League One, Westdyke will hope to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they host Giffnock SC Women at Lawsondale.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Women's Football

Republic of Ireland's Diane Caldwell and Amber Barrett celebrate after qualifying for the Women's World Cup play-offs.
Rachel Corsie: The chance to grasp a place at the Women's World Cup draws…
Hampden will host the semi-finals and final of the new Women's Scottish Cup.
North and Highlands and Islands clubs find out their Women's Scottish Cup fate in…
Four of the five youngsters who have moved up from Aberdeen Ladies U19's squad to the SWPL 1 team. From L-R Millie Urquhart, Annalisa McCann, Brodie Greenwood and Madison Finnie. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Aberdeen FC Ladies to Aberdeen FC Women: What do the Dons' five new youngsters…
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women narrowly beaten 2-1 by Glasgow City on the road in SWPL 1
Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women need to be mentally strong against Glasgow City, says co-manager Gavin Beith
Ellen White, left, and Jill Scott, right, retired from football after winning Euro 2022 with England. (Photo by Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: Football says thank you to two legends of the game as Jill…
Aberdeen Women's Bailley Collins. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins hoping to be a key player for the Dons…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. (Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore says first point a relief - but reckons Dons…
Aberdeen's Eilidh Shore battles with Partick Thistle's Rachel Donaldson in the 2-2 draw. (Photo by Wullie Marr)
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith felt 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle was fair result

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for missing person, Andrew Samuel. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes' role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies