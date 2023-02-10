Gavin Levey wants Aberdeen Women to bounce back from league disappointment in Scottish Cup clash with Glasgow City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Gavin Levey wants Aberdeen Women to bounce back from league disappointment in Scottish Cup clash with Glasgow City

By Sophie Goodwin
February 10, 2023, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Gavin Levey wants to see Aberdeen Women bounce back from their Dundee United disappointment when they travel to Glasgow City on Sunday.

The Dons are on the road in the fifth-round of the Scottish Cup this weekend, as they come up against the nine-time winners Glasgow City at Petershill Park.

It’ll be a tall order for Aberdeen, who go into the match following their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Dundee United on Wednesday night – which was their third loss in a row in SWPL 1.

However, Aberdeen interim coach Levey has urged the squad to focus on the Scottish Cup clash, rather than dwell on their recent run of results in the top-flight.

Levey said: “We have to go down there and see what happens. The last three games have been difficult, so we have to bounce back from those disappointments.

“It’s tough, but it’ll bring the group together and make us stronger, and we just have to move on to the next game against Glasgow City in the Scottish Cup.

“We said to the girls after the Dundee United game, that’s done now and we have to move on. We won’t have too much time to reflect on it anyway because our schedule recently has been relentless.

Dundee United celebrate after scoring the opener against Aberdeen at Balmoor. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“We’ll just pick ourselves up and try to put on a really good performance – one to be proud of. We just have to keep trying our very best.”

Busy schedule has helped squad bond

The Scottish Cup clash will be Aberdeen’s fifth game in 15 days, which is a tough ask for a team whose squad are mostly unpaid and either work or study full-time outside of playing football.

Levey believes there have been positives to take from the busy run of games, but admits it has been difficult to prepare for the matches – three of which will have been against full-time professional sides in Glasgow – due to the quick turnover.

He said: “The schedule has been hectic, but I think it has brought the group together – I’ve certainly learned more about them over the last two weeks.

“We’ve learned from these different tests and challenges, and I wouldn’t say it’s a relief that the run of games is away to come to an end, but it’ll be nice to train properly.

Aberdeen Women’s team huddle. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“The biggest thing for me is that we’ve not had a chance to train. We’ve had training sessions, but they’ve mostly been preparing for the team we’re playing a couple days later.

“So, if our passing is off, or if there are specific things we’re wanting to work on, we’ve not really had the time to do that properly because of our hectic schedule.

“It’s about getting that balance of freshness and fitness, too –  the girls need a rest and then we can get back to training, where we will work hard so we can get back to where we want to be.”

