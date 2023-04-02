Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey expecting exciting contest with Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey expecting exciting contest with Spartans

The Dons could move even further away from the SWPL 1 relegation zone with three points.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey is expecting another exciting contest when the Dons host Spartans in SWPL 1 on Sunday.

The last time the two sides met in December 2022 was Levey’s first game at the helm and he guided the Reds to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Balmoral Stadium.

Encounters with the Edinburgh side have often been close, with their head-to-head record currently standing at three draws, one Aberdeen win and two Spartans wins.

Levey hopes the Balmoral Stadium crowd will be treated to another thrilling match on Sunday as he recalled his first game in charge.

He said: “That game is where my appetite got whet. It was a bit of a cliffhanger finish and it was really exciting.

“I came away thinking every game would be like, but that’s not always been the case.

“We came away from it thinking we should’ve won and Spartans came away thinking they should’ve won it – and that’s a good sign of an entertaining game.

Francesca Ogilvie scoring for Aberdeen against Spartans in December. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“We’re both teams who want to play with the ball on the deck most of the time.

“They’ve got a good blend of experience and youth and are an established team in this league because of (manager) Debbie McCulloch.

“I think they will be hurting because they never got top-six – which would’ve been their expectation – so now they’ll be doing all they can to finish at the top of this half of the table.

“I’m really excited about the game.

“Our goal is to catch up with Spartans in the table, so hopefully we can go one step extra this time and get all three points.”

Levey wants to see ‘satisfying’ performance

The Dons started the league split in the best possible way last week with three points against Glasgow Women, which moved them up to ninth in the table and five points clear of the relegation spot.

Levey says Aberdeen must back up that result this weekend with another big win.

He said: “The win sounds good – and it gives you a lift – but we have to make sure we keep going and continue to build on that.

“We know the teams in this half of the table can still hurt us, so we have to be realistic.

“We’ve analysed the Glasgow Women game and we saw that what we’re doing in training is being transferred on the pitch, which is really satisfying.

“So, whilst the win was the most important thing, the performance was really encouraging, which is what we want to see again against Spartans.”

Aberdeen Women v Spartans kicks off at 1pm at Balmoral Stadium. Entry is free for under-16s and £5 for all other supporters.

