Aberdeen Women aim to create ‘breathing space’ from relegation play-off spot, says defender Donna Paterson

Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson hopes her side can create some “breathing space” with a win over Hamilton Accies on Sunday.

The ninth-placed Dons host Accies – who are 11th and occupy the SWPL 1 relegation play-off spot – knowing a win would see them move five points clear of their opponents.

However, a defeat at Balmoral Stadium could result in the Reds dropping back into the danger zone.

It is the first of two big games for Aberdeen as they play 10th-placed Dundee United – who are at rock-bottom Glasgow Women on Sunday – away on Wednesday night, with both sides currently level on 18 points.

Paterson knows how vital the Dons’ upcoming fixtures are going to be, saying: “The Hamilton game is important for us to get some breathing space again.

“We’re in the split now and it’s closer to the end of the season, so if we can get that gap now we can try to build on it.

“Once we get the breathing space – I think eighth is pretty much unreachable for us now – but if we can build on ninth and extend the gap, then we can enjoy the rest of the season without pressure.

“We want to be able to play freely, without going into games begging for safety.”

Using top-flight experience to help the Dons

Despite only being 24, Paterson is one of the most experienced players at Aberdeen having previously turned out for Forfar Farmington and Glasgow City in SWPL 1.

She admits this has been a challenging campaign, but knows difficult moments are “part and parcel” of playing at the highest level.

Paterson said: “I’ve played football for long enough now that I know the highs and lows.

“You can be a dip or you can be right at the top, but I just think you have to embrace it and still go out and try to enjoy it no matter where you are in the league.”

The centre-back has been in and out of the squad recently due to work commitments as a police officer, but when available, it’s clear why Paterson has played at the highest level since her teens.

Paterson said: “I’d like to think my experience helps the team. I’m one of the older players at 24 and it can be a lot to have on your shoulders.

“But I enjoy being able to help the younger ones when I’m here and able to play.

“I want to be playing every week, but I’ve got work commitments. Sometimes I can get the weekend off, but sometimes that just doesn’t happen.

“I’d like to think that my presence in the backline makes it a bit safer and it’s nice that people might notice that when I play.”