Aberdeen Women aim to create ‘breathing space’ from relegation play-off spot, says defender Donna Paterson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women aim to create ‘breathing space’ from relegation play-off spot, says defender Donna Paterson

The Dons could move five points clear of the relegation zone in SWPL 1 with a win over Hamilton Accies on Sunday - but defeat could drop them into the play-off spot.

By Sophie Goodwin
Donna Paterson in action for Aberdeen Women against Spartans. Image: Shutterstock.
Donna Paterson in action for Aberdeen Women against Spartans. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson hopes her side can create some “breathing space” with a win over Hamilton Accies on Sunday.

The ninth-placed Dons host Accies – who are 11th and occupy the SWPL 1 relegation play-off spot – knowing a win would see them move five points clear of their opponents.

However, a defeat at Balmoral Stadium could result in the Reds dropping back into the danger zone.

It is the first of two big games for Aberdeen as they play 10th-placed Dundee United – who are at rock-bottom Glasgow Women on Sunday – away on Wednesday night, with both sides currently level on 18 points.

Paterson knows how vital the Dons’ upcoming fixtures are going to be, saying: “The Hamilton game is important for us to get some breathing space again.

“We’re in the split now and it’s closer to the end of the season, so if we can get that gap now we can try to build on it.

“Once we get the breathing space – I think eighth is pretty much unreachable for us now – but if we can build on ninth and extend the gap, then we can enjoy the rest of the season without pressure.

“We want to be able to play freely, without going into games begging for safety.”

Using top-flight experience to help the Dons

Despite only being 24, Paterson is one of the most experienced players at Aberdeen having previously turned out for Forfar Farmington and Glasgow City in SWPL 1.

She admits this has been a challenging campaign, but knows difficult moments are “part and parcel” of playing at the highest level.

Paterson said: “I’ve played football for long enough now that I know the highs and lows.

“You can be a dip or you can be right at the top, but I just think you have to embrace it and still go out and try to enjoy it no matter where you are in the league.”

Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson. Image: Shutterstock

The centre-back has been in and out of the squad recently due to work commitments as a police officer, but when available, it’s clear why Paterson has played at the highest level since her teens.

Paterson said: “I’d like to think my experience helps the team. I’m one of the older players at 24 and it can be a lot to have on your shoulders.

“But I enjoy being able to help the younger ones when I’m here and able to play.

“I want to be playing every week, but I’ve got work commitments. Sometimes I can get the weekend off, but sometimes that just doesn’t happen.

“I’d like to think that my presence in the backline makes it a bit safer and it’s nice that people might notice that when I play.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Women's Football

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Manager Karen Mason urges Caley Thistle Women to challenge for top-four ahead of SWF…
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The ins and outs of recovering from a knee injury - women's…
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women must make most of chance to 'accelerate' up SWPL 1, says Gavin…
Natalie Bodiam in action for Caley Thistle Women.
Caley Thistle Women forward Natalie Bodiam on her 'dream job' at ICT, SWPL memories…
Scotland Women beat Australia 1-0 in a friendly match. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women's 1-0 win over World Cup co-hosts Australia is step in…
India Marwaha is at Aberdeen on loan from Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women loanee goalkeeper India Marwaha will get her chance 
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick aiming to make the most of final Scotland U19s…
Madison Finnie in action for Aberdeen against Spartans. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women's Madison Finnie says better decision-making needed following 2-1 defeat to Spartans
Aberdeen Women were beaten 2-1 by Spartans at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women didn't deserve 'to leave with nothing' after 2-1 defeat…
Celtic's Caitlin Hayes scored a 99th-minute equaliser against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: SWPL 1's first broadcast on Sky Sports had everything you wanted -…

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
65-year-old motorcyclist killed following two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Garve
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
British military could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Ben Taylor-Davies farms Townsend Farm, near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire
Jane Craigie: Regenerative farming saved farmer
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Woman caught with drugs dances in dock after escaping punishment
CR0042145, Karla Sinclair, Braemar. Food and drink story on Geva Blackett, who appeared on Monday night's episode of MasterChef. Thursday, April 13th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
WATCH: Councillor Geva Blackett and I prepare 3 dishes including microwavable hollandaise sauce -…
A problematic pothole in Fordoun, Aberdeenshire (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
David Knight: Poetically, political potholes are biggest threat for Yousaf's SNP
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Pet of the week SSPCA Picture shows; Big Bird, Lavender, Blaze pet of the week . Drumoak. Supplied by SSPCA Drumoak Date; Unknown
Big Bird, Lavender and Blaze are on the hunt for new homes – can…
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. Dariusz Stec is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Tractor driver handed hefty fine after crashing car during drunken search for food
Undated Handout Photo of sweet rice doughnuts recipe from Rice Table by Su Scott (Quadrille, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Toby Scott. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts.
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings
Peter Tosh outside the Caley Fisheries office in Oban.
After more than half a century in the fishing industry, Oban's Peter Tosh is…
There have been protests locally in Aberdeen as people speak out about cuts to services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Talking Point: why are protests on the rise and why it's so important

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]