Aberdeen Women playing with confidence, says Francesca Ogilvie

The Dons have won four of their six SWPL games this season, including a 4-0 win over Hamilton Accies on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women player Francesca Ogilvie.
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Francesca Ogilvie believes Aberdeen Women are playing with confidence following a positive start to the SWPL season.

The Dons have won four of their six top-flight games, including a 4-0 win over Hamilton Accies at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring with her sixth goal of the campaign, before Hannah Stewart, Eva Thomson and Ogilvie got on the scoresheet as the Reds secured back-to-backs win and clean sheets for the first time this term.

Ogilvie said: “When you compare it to last season – when we were struggling to get points on the board at this point – it has been a very good start.

“We’ve got a new manager, a new formation and everything feels more positive.

“When we’re playing we have got confidence on the ball. We’re a very young team, one of the youngest in the league, so it’s really good to see us playing with such confidence and hopefully that continues.”

Aberdeen ‘dominated’ in win against Accies – Ogilvie

Aberdeen, Ogilvie says, ran out deserved winners against Accies, who remain without a point in the SWPL and sit second-bottom of the table.

She said: “There were scrappy parts to the game, especially towards the end, which is what can happen when a team is trying to come back from being behind.

“I thought we dominated for the majority of the game. We had good spells in possession, good passing and had good movement in the final third – which is something we have needed to do better at.

“We proved that we did that better by scoring four good goals.”

Ogilvie’s goal against Hamilton was her first of the campaign, and she hopes to contribute more in the final third.

She said: “The goal took its time. I could have had two before that, so I was getting a bit of stick from the players at half-time.

“It was a good feeling to get the goal and to help the team overall.

Francesca Ogilvie scoring against Hamilton Accies in the SWPL.
Francesca Ogilvie scoring against Hamilton Accies in the SWPL. Image: Shutterstock.

“The formation (3-4-1-2) is very attacking if we play it right – and it is how we’re playing right now.

“At times you can be maybe risk being too defensive, but we’re attacking in the wing-back areas, and getting up the pitch is definitely a strength of mine, so hopefully I can do that more this season.”

