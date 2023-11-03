‘Our biggest challenge yet’: Women’s Scottish Cup newbies Dyce and Inverurie Locos gear up for second round ties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Our biggest challenge yet’: Women’s Scottish Cup newbies Dyce and Inverurie Locos gear up for second round ties

The newly-established clubs both face SWF Championship opposition, from two divisions above the SWFL North league Dyce and Locos play in, on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Dyce, left, and Inverurie Locos, right, are in Women's Scottish Cup action this weekend.
Dyce and Inverurie Locos are gearing up for their biggest-ever challenges as they play in the second round of the Women’s Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Both clubs are in their second seasons and are making their Scottish Cup debuts this campaign.

Locos were set up in July 2022, while Dyce enjoyed a whirlwind start to life when they formed only six days before their first SWFL North league fixture in January this year.

Now, they are both preparing for testing Women’s Scottish Cup second round ties against teams who play two divisions above them in the SWF Championship.

Dyce have another trip to the capital to look forward to, after beating Edinburgh South in the first round, as they face Edinburgh City at Meadowbank.

Locos, who beat Cumbernauld Colts in the last round, will be aiming to make the most of their home advantage as they welcome Ayr United to Harlaw Park.

It is two tough tests, with Edinburgh City the current holders of the SWF Championship and League One Cup trophy, while Ayr United sit second in the Scottish third-tier.

For Dyce head coach Scott Duncan the clash with Edinburgh is set to be their most difficult yet – but it is a game he says his side will be embracing.

Duncan said: “It’s going to be our biggest challenge yet, but all of the girls have been talking about it non-stop and we’re all really looking forward to it.

Dyce WFC coach Scott Duncan.

“We had a good win against Stonehaven (5-1) at the weekend, so the girls are going in feeling confident.

“The Scottish Cup is something special and to be in the second round is a good achievement in itself and a reflection of how far we’ve come since the start of this year.

“It will be a tough game – we’ve done our research on Edinburgh City. They did well in the league and the cup last year, but are second-bottom of their league just now, which they will want to improve on.

“We just have to make sure we go there and make life as difficult for them as much as we can.”

It is a sentiment shared by Inverurie manager Stuart Wood, who wants his side to enjoy the experience of playing in the prestigious competition.

He said: “We’re going into the game hoping to enjoy it more than anything.

“It’s going to be a good challenge for us. It’s a good opportunity for us to play a different kind of team and to see if we can compete with them.

“We have played against Championship sides before in pre-season and you could see the difference in levels between the sides, but we competed in those games and have taken confidence from that.

“It should be a good day, and hopefully we can get a good crowd along to cheer us on.

“We’ve got nothing to lose. All we can do is learn from the experience whatever the result is.

“No matter what the result is we have to go out and enjoy the experience and learn from it.”

Good progress made by both teams

Since their formation, both sides feel they have made considerable progress which should stand them in good stead ahead of their Scottish Cup matches.

Both sides have made a good start to this SWFL North season, too, with Locos sitting second with a 100% record after three games, while Dyce are third with nine points from four matches.

Inverurie manager Wood said: “We have definitely improved from our first season.

“We’ve got a lot of young girls in the team and having the first season – which was the mini-league – helped them improve a lot, because they got a good few months of women’s football under their belt.

“It is more physical and faster than what they had played before, so getting that experience has helped us this season.

“We’ve started this season well. We can take confidence from that going into this game, which will be challenge against a different kind of team.”

Inverurie Locos in action in the first round of the Scottish Cup. Image: Inverurie Locos/KG Photos.

Dyce coach Duncan added: “We’re a much strong team than when we started and that’s no offence to the players who were here at the start, but we’ve added numbers and depth.

“We didn’t have depth to begin with because we started so quickly, but now we have competition in all positions and training is very competitive – which is great for us.

“And what a team we’ve got. They’re not just a team, but they are all really close friends and they have built a strong sense of unity in such a short space of time.”

Although the task at hand is their second-round opponents, both coaches admit it is difficult to not look beyond this weekend and to the next stage when the SWPL teams – such as big-hitters Glasgow City – enter the competition.

Duncan said: “We know who is going to be in the next round if we are successful on Sunday.

“There has been a bit of chat about it because the girls are fans of those clubs, but we have to be level-headed and keep our focus and get fired up for Sunday.”

The other north Scottish Cup fixtures

SWFL North side Grampian, who previously played in the Championship when it was a regional division, are on the road against Renfrew in their second-round clash.

Caley Thistle host Drumchapel United, who play two divisions below the Championship in the SWFL West Division – where they are currently unbeaten and sit top of the table.

It is an all Championship clash for Westdyke as they welcome Greenock Morton to Lawsondale, having already beaten the same side in the league and league cup this season.

Conversation