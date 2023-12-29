Rachel Corsie: Fran Alonso’s move from Celtic to Houston Dash in USA shows SWPL progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Corsie: Fran Alonso’s move from Celtic to Houston Dash in USA shows SWPL progress

In this week's column, Scotland captain Rachel discusses why Alonso's move to the NWSL is a good reflection on the Scottish league and her reflections for 2023.

Former Celtic FC Women manager Fran Alonso celebrates with his players after reaching the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.
Fran Alonso has left his role as Celtic FC Women manager to take the reins at Houston Dash in the NWSL. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

Fran Alonso leaving his job as Celtic Women manager to move to the United States can only be a positive reflection on the SWPL.

Last week, it was confirmed the Spaniard’s near four-year tenure as Celtic boss had come to an end as he left the Glasgow club to manage Houston Dash in the NWSL.

He did a fantastic job during his time at the helm, guiding the women’s team to Uefa Champions League qualification for the first time, back-to-back Scottish Cup wins and a League Cup triumph.

The move shows there are eyes are on the SWPL which can only be a positive, especially if those eyes are teams from a renowned league like the NWSL.

I think there have been sporadic signs of that already being the case in recent seasons.

There have been players who have made the move from the NWSL, while others have moved up or have moved on to play down south in the FA WSL.

When former England international Jo Potter moved to Rangers to become their head coach earlier this year, that was another moment where the SWPL entered the wider women’s football conversation.

Former Celtic FC Women manager Fran Alonso holding the 2023 Scottish Cup
Former Celtic FC Women manager Fran Alonso after winning the 2023 Scottish Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

Fran moving on from Scotland to the USA is another indication that the league is getting more attention and validity from others.

It adds value to the league and helps showcase what is an improving elite environment.

There will be more limelight on the SWPL even beyond the news as when the NWSL restarts in March people will be wondering who the new head coach of the Houston Dash is and where he has come from.

Fran will be a big loss to the SWPL and to Celtic, but he is deserving of the opportunity.

The step up from the SWPL to the NWSL will be massive. It is a tough league and probably the most competitive there is in women’s football.

Every team in the league begins the season with the expectation that they could reach the play-offs. It is definitely a league where any team can beat anyone, regardless of position in the table.

Fran has a good background in both the men and women’s game, but the transition to the NWSL could still prove to be quite challenging.

In Scotland, he will have been used to coming up against teams who do not operate in full-time environments – that won’t be the case in the United States. The level of competition he is used to will increase.

Houston Dash in action in the NWSL against eventual championship winners NJ/NY Gotham
Houston Dash in action in the NWSL against eventual championship winners NJ/NY Gotham. Image: Shutterstock.

But that is something Fran can also look forward to as he will have a new kind of working environment to get the most out of his players.

At Celtic, there are still players who work alongside playing football and I am sure he has had to accommodate that over the course of his four years at the club.

This will be a key moment for Celtic because who they choose to replace Fran as manager will say a lot about how much the club are invested in their women’s team.

Fran had a lot of success with Celtic, but it would be fair to say he did so with more constraints and less resources than SWPL rivals Rangers and Glasgow City.

I was full of praise when Rangers appointed Jo Potter in the summer because it was an appointment which showed the ambitious direction the club wanted to take their women’s team.

My reflections on 2023

When I look back on this year I think it has in some ways been a quick year but in other ways a long one.

I had knee surgery in March and missed the best part of two months of competitive football, before making it back for Aston Villa’s last league game of the season.

But after that we had a four-month summer of no competitive football and after being out for so long – it felt like a very long break.

When you have to get your fourth knee op at this stage of your career there are some questions you do have to ask yourself.

There was never any doubt whether I would give the rehab everything I could, but I did have to really think about how getting back to playing at a top level could end up being really difficult.

Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa against Arsenal on the final day of the season. Image: Shutterstock.

That was a big moment in my year because things got quite real and I was delighted I was pushed to return for the final game of the season.

The second half of the year has been challenging and our results have been difficult, but, personally, I have probably played more minutes than I have in a long time.

So, after having the knee injury earlier in the year, it has been a highlight because what was an emotional and physical tough time has led to something positive.

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is a double-edged sword highlight for 2023 as, of course, we were all disappointed that Scotland did not qualify for the tournament.

I thought it would be difficult to enjoy the tournament because of that, but I got the chance to work it at with the media and experience it in a completely different way.

Spain lift the Women's World Cup trophy after beating England in the 2023 final.
Spain won the 2023 Women’s World Cup after beating England in the final. Image: Shutterstock.

This World Cup was the biggest and best women’s football has ever been and when you have been in the game for as long as I have, it was very emotional to take it all in.

This summer was very powerful because we got to take in top level football, but also enjoy the growing audiences – with so many record crowds – and even things like the growing media presence.

