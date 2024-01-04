Dyce Women hoping to mark first anniversary with Scottish Cup upset against SWPL side Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dyce Women hoping to mark first anniversary with Scottish Cup upset against SWPL side Dundee United

Dyce, who are one of only two fifth-tier teams left in the competition, are set to host top-flight opposition in the third round of the cup.

By Sophie Goodwin
Dyce Women FC
Dyce Women, who were only formed a year ago, host top-flight side Dundee United in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

A year ago Dyce Women had not yet played their first match – now they are set to face SWPL side Dundee United in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

This time last year the newly-formed side were putting on the last of their trials to put together a team ahead of a first match in the restructured fifth-tier SWFL North.

It was a whirlwind start to life and the excitement has rarely stopped as Dyce are set to host top-flight outfit Dundee United at Ian Mair Park on Sunday.

Dyce are one of only two fifth-tier teams left in the competition. They progressed to the the third round after beating then-SWF Championship side Edinburgh City, who have since disbanded.

Head coach Scott Duncan described that match as “their biggest yet” and now admits the upcoming Dundee United clash has now taken on that title.

He said: “I said to the girls after the Edinburgh game that whoever we played in the cup next was now going to be our biggest game yet – you don’t want to be repeating yourself, but you want to keep looking ahead to what the next challenge will be.

“We’re very much excited for it. It has been all we’ve spoken about in the group chat.

“The girls have been asking: ‘can we work on this?’ and ‘can we do that?’ because they want to be as prepared as they can – as do I and my assistant. We’ve trained extra this week.

Dyce Women coach Scott Duncan.
Dyce Women coach Scott Duncan.

“This time last year I didn’t even have a team and had our last trials on the 7th which will be a year to the day when this game is played.

“It has been some 12 months for us. To go from not having a team to preparing for a game like this, it has been great.”

Dyce ready for Scottish Cup contest with SWPL outfit

Although four divisions separate the two sides, Dyce captain Emily Gallacher believes 12 months of hard work has given her side the belief they can take a scalp.

The midfielder, who previously played in the SWPL with Forfar Farmington, said: “This will be the biggest game that Dyce has ever had.

“It is going to be a challenge, but we’re more than up for it.

“We have had such a good run in the cup – including going down to Edinburgh and causing an upset – and in our league we have shown how much we have developed in such a short space of time.

“We do have the balance of having belief in what we can do, but we also know it’s the cup and anything can happen.”

It is a sentiment shared by the Dyce head coach, as Duncan added: “At this stage, it was always going to be a challenge whoever we got, but we have to think we can cause an upset.

“We have to take the game as far as we can and take the opportunities we create. We’ve been working on set-plays and counter-attacks – stuff we know we’re good at.

Dundee United Women in action in a SWPL match against Rangers.
Dundee United in action in a SWPL match against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’re really proud to still be in the competition – it has given us a real boost.

“We want to show how strong women’s football is here in the north of Scotland. Hopefully, we can go out and do that justice on Sunday.”

The Dyce captain believes the cup clash is a good opportunity for her side to test themselves against opposition from the SWPL.

And the highest level is somewhere Gallacher believes Dyce could aim for one day.

Gallacher said: “It is a chance to see what we could potentially aspire to be like in the future, after we have got a couple more years of playing together under our belt.

“Whether we get the result or not, it will be such a good experience for us all.

“It’s good to have a home game. All our previous games have been away so, we will welcome them up here to Dyce and show them this side of things and what we are all about.”

Westdyke are also in Scottish Cup action as they host SWPL 2 side Stirling University in the third round at Lawsondale in Westhill.

Conversation