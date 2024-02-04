Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Jeni Currie on why she wanted to join the Dons and her career so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Jeni Currie on why she wanted to join the Dons and her career so far

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was one of four new Dons recruits who penned a deal until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Jeni Currie in action in a SWPL match against Rangers.
Jeni Currie in action for her new club Aberdeen Women. Image: Shutterstock.

New goalkeeper Jeni Currie says she could not pass up the chance to be part of what she rates as a “really good” project at Aberdeen Women.

She is no stranger to the SWPL, having previously played for Hibernian, Hamilton Accies and Hearts.

Since joining Aberdeen, Currie has started in all three matches the team have played and will be in line to feature in the fourth round Scottish Cup clash against Spartans at Ainslie Park on Sunday afternoon.

The ambitions of the Dons, sold to her by women’s team manager Clint Lancaster as a project, was what attracted her to a move to the north-east.

“I think it was when I first spoke to Clint and got the ambitions of the club and how they want to progress the women’s team,” said Currie, explaining why she signed on.

“I thought it was really good and something that I wanted to be a part of.

“It was the way he talked about the plan for the future and where they want to be over the next few seasons. He sold it as a project and that is something that I want to be a part of.”

Currie keen to make most of every opportunity

Although Currie is excited to see how things might look for Aberdeen long-term, her focus is set on the rest of the campaign and seeing out her short-term deal.

“I’m just focusing on the rest of the season right now,” said Currie. “It is hard to look too far ahead because then you can lose your focus.

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Jeni Currie makes a save in the SWPL match against Rangers.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Jeni Currie makes a save in the SWPL match against Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We have got some really big games coming up over the rest of the season.”

Currie boasts an impressive CV, having played in the Uefa Champions League knock-outs with Hibs and experiencing League Cup trophy success with Sion Swifts in Northern Ireland.

But a spell with Pirin in Bulgaria in 2020 reflected Currie’s willingness to try something different.

“When an opportunity comes up that really piques my interest then I’m all in and will really go for it,” said Currie.

“Bulgaria was an interesting one – my agent knew the manager of the men’s team and he said the women’s team were needing a goalkeeper. I just thought: ‘why not?’, and went for it.

“It was a different country, a different culture and a different style of football. It all happened very quickly and I just decided to go for it.”

The mental side of a goalkeeper’s game

Although she is one of the newest faces through the door, Currie is now Aberdeen’s most senior player.

And despite having accumulated plenty of top-level experience over the years since making her senior debut at Hearts, the goalkeeper is always striving to get better.

“I want to keep on trying to improve,” said Currie. “It doesn’t matter what age you are.

“I would say there are still improvements I can make and I just want to keep learning and keep pushing on.

“I think the difference between younger and older goalkeepers is the mental side of the game, because sometimes you can get caught up in your own mistakes and it can be hard to come back from it

“I just try and take every mistake as a learning opportunity in training and in every game.”

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Jeni Currie, left, and Annalisa McCann, right.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Jeni Currie, left, and Annalisa McCann, right. Image: Shutterstock.

Currie looks to learn from her mistakes, but knows a key part of goalkeeper’s mindset is not to dwell on the negatives too much.

Her education helps with this, as she earned a Bachelors degree in psychology at Western Illinois University in the United States and graduated with a MSc in the Psychology of Mental Health from the University of Edinburgh.

“It really has helped me move on from mistakes in the sense of not letting them play over and over in my head,” said Currie.

“It’s not just football, but goalkeeping itself. There are a lot of highs and lows, so it has really helped me manage that.”

Conversation